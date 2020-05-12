3 ways consumers are having new experiences during COVID-19

In the era of the coronavirus, Americans are taking classes, signing up for trials and subscriptions, and using telehealth. It's a golden opportunity for service providers, according to a new survey.

The coronavirus pandemic has radically altered life around the globe, transforming the way people study, socialize, and conduct business, and bringing much of these activities online. As a result, many are having new experiences during COVID-19, communicating and learning skills online. They are also experiencing a range of new consumer products and services as a byproduct of this time.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

A new study from Amdocs surveyed 1,000 people in the US, 18 and over, to examine consumer behavior and attitudes in day-to-day life, and how they have changed during the pandemic. The changes in those surveyed also reveal that there are new opportunities for service providers during this time–nearly a third of those surveyed (30%) are now working remotely for the first time, and a quarter are enrolling in remote education for the first time.

"I believe the big winners post-COVID-19 will be those who help accelerate seamless digital experiences, ensure better, more seamless connectivity and improve sustainability of networks," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, media, network and technology at Amdocs. "That's why now especially is the time for service providers to pay close attention to the experiences consumers want to have, and then use them as a basis of creating a strategy that provides real value–both now and in the future."

Here are the three top takeaways from the survey, which was conducted in April 2020:

New customers could become lifelong customers

As the internet becomes an even more powerful tool during the pandemic, many users will depend on a strong and seamless connection in the future, and the survey predicts that 5G will be essential for customers to maintain the connectivity they need.

The use of internet-based services on the rise: A third of customers (32%) are using online grocery platforms for the first time; 29% are signing up for new media subscriptions (with the large majority, 69%, being Gen Z and millennials); 26% are opting in to free trials for HBO, Apple TV+, and other options. This interest is an opportunity for service providers "to partner with OTTs (over-the-top) as a means of incorporating third-party content into their own bundles via a unified platform," as stated in the press release.

The dawn of telehealth

The results show that telehealth is considered the No. 2 service. Eighteen percent are first-time users—and 21% say that they will want these services to continue after COVID-19 subsides. The challenge here, according to the survey, is for providers to offer secure and stable video, and ensure that they are also complying with HIPAA regulations.

Connectivity without compromise

By 2022, consumers are predicted to have up to 14 network-connected devices each. Improved Wi-Fi is a must for these customers, and 24% of respondents indicated that they would be interested in purchasing devices to bolster coverage. A quarter of respondents said that the very services that they are now using for the first time to connect will turn them into lifelong customers.

Ensuring seamless digital experiences should have always been a priority for service providers—but according to this new survey, it is even more essential as new users are trying these services for the first time.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see