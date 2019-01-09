40% of companies are adding jobs after deploying AI, not killing them

More than 40% of organizations are adding more jobs as a result of bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into their business, according to a Tuesday report from Dun & Bradstreet. Despite worries of AI being a threat to jobs, only 8% of the 100 business executives from Global 2000 organizations surveyed reported that their companies were cutting jobs after implementing the new technology.

Some 34% of respondents said job demand was staying the same at their companies regardless of AI implementation. And 18% reported AI not impacting their workforce at all, indicating that the fear around AI may be mostly due to hype.

AI has a huge presence in the business world, with the majority of organizations using it to some degree, the survey found. The number of businesses adopting and deploying AI is only expected to increase. As of right now, nearly half (44%) of businesses are in the process of launching AI, and one in five businesses are fully deploying AI within their organizations, according to the survey.

The biggest challenge that 46% of respondents reported having with AI is explainability—the ability to understand and communicate how AI systems come to their conclusions, the report said. Only one-third of respondents said they fully understand how their AI systems work, the report added, which is why there is demand for new employees who understand AI.

Another major challenge organizations find with deploying AI is a lack of data, according to the report. "Data is the foundation upon which any technology - especially AI - can be built," Anthony Scriffignano, chief data scientist at Dun & Bradstreet, said in a press release. "If you have a faulty data foundation, you will likely have a faulty technology approach yielding faulty insights. As data continues to be produced and stored in exponentially increasing quantities, we will begin to see AI systems adapt and improve, which is inherent to the value of AI."

Within organizations, respondents reported the top use cases for AI to be analytics (62%), automation (52%), and data management (42%). Some 29% use the technology for improvements to back-end systems, and 23% use AI for consumer-facing chatbots, the report added.

