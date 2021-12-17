5 ad server tools to help small businesses gain control of digital advertising spending

Competition to get your ads in front of your target audience is growing increasingly fierce. Here are five ad server tools that can enhance your visibility and decrease unnecessary spending.

Worldwide digital ad spending is expected to rise in 2022 by 19.9%, up from 15.0% as initially anticipated. This amounts to almost $33 billion more in new worldwide spending than forecasted. At the end of this year, in total, it's estimated to reach $491.70 billion, move past $570 billion next year and top $785.08 billion by 2025.

It's no surprise that companies are looking for ways to rein in digital ad spending. Feedback from 20 thought leaders in a study by The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), "Outlook 2022: The US Digital Advertising Ecosystem," showed three key areas that were top of mind for leaders who are strategizing ad spending for 2022 and beyond:

Waning consumer tolerance and expectations around digital advertising

The need for federal government attention when preparing for regulatory changes in privacy policies and other areas

Balancing steep competition, corporate DEI policies and talent attraction and retention.

In addition to these three areas, and with ad spending continuing to climb, it's good news that tools are available to help your company rein in its ad spending.

5 tools to gain control of digital ad spending

Many big brands put ad spending to the test last year by turning off the switch and discovered no change to their sales or business outcomes. While this could result from being big contenders or leading brands in the marketplace, small to midsize companies may not fare so well by following suit. The good news is that the five digital ad server tools we'll look at here may help you see what's working and what's not, so you can optimize budgets and resources.

BrandMaster Image: BrandMaster BrandMaster is a cloud-based market-leading brand management platform that puts companies gain more control of their ad spending. It was created by and for marketing professionals and helps ensure your display advertising is targeted and relevant to your audience. It is available on desktops and mobile devices. Key features of BrandMaster: Display ads builder tool helps create responsive banner ads

A/B testing

Simplifies display ad management

Automated self-service workflows

Predefined or customizable templates

Performance analytics and ROI tracking Pricing: Contact BrandMaster for pricing and to book a demo. BrandMaster

diDNA Image: diDNA diDNA is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven header bidder wrapping and ad management ecosystem. It helps brands and agencies, strategic partners and publishers maximize ad revenue while reducing wasted ad spending. Key features of diDNA: Full ad stack with a single line of JS or VAST tag

A proprietary rules-based engine that's always learning

Ad inventory management

A/B testing

Conversion tracking

Audience targeting Pricing: Contact diDNA and request a call to find out more about pricing. diDNA

Genius Monkey Image: Genius Monkey Genius Monkey is a programmatic marketing and ad server platform that helps companies get ads about their product or service in front of more of the right audience to increase engagement in the most cost-effective way. Key features of Genius Monkey: A/B testing

Channel attribution

Behavioral targeting and analytics

Ad optimization

Performance analytics and ROI tracking Pricing: Genius Monkey offers three plans: Genius Monkey Ad Server, Competitor A: DSP or Ad Server, and Competitor B: DSP or Trade Desk. Contact Genius Monkey for pricing. Genius Monkey

NT Programmatic Platform Image: NT Programmatic Platform NT Programmatic Platform is a technology that focuses on productive communication in online advertisement. It plans ads and media throughout various ad placement stages, collects and analyzes data and optimizes ads. Key features of NT Programmatic Platform: A/B testing

Multi-channel marketing

Targets specific audiences

Manages ad campaigns

Tracks ad performance and ROI Pricing: Contact NT Programmatic Platform for pricing. NT Programmatic Platform