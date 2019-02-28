5 programming languages developers love most, and 3 they hate

Spoilers: One coding language ended up on both the most loved and most hated lists, according to a Hired report.
Employer demand for certain programming languages may be strong, but that doesn't mean developers always love coding in those languages, according to Hired's 2019 State of Software Engineers report, released Thursday.
The report surveyed 700 software engineers on the Hired platform to determine their working preferences, including how developers feel about working in particular coding languages, and why.
SEE: Hiring kit: Python developer (Tech Pro Research)
Here are the five most loved programming languages, and the percentage of developers who ranked it as one of their favorites, according to the report:
- Python (51%)
- JavaScript (49%)
- Java (37%)
- HTML (34%)
- C++ (23%)
While Python and JavaScript clearly take the lead in terms of most loved languages, developers reported more of a love/hate feeling when it came to Java: It ranked no. 3 on the most liked list, but also no. 2 on the most hated list, the report found.
SEE: Job description: Java developer (Tech Pro Research)
Here are the three most hated programming languages:
- PHP (19%)
- Java (12%)
- Objective-C (11%)
When asked the biggest reason why a developer doesn't like using a given programming language, 49% said that it was because the language wasn't fun to program in, the report found. On the flip side, the biggest reason a developer said they love using a given language was due to the resources for learning and development available (74%), as well as community tone and willingness to welcome newcomers (58%).
To learn more about the most popular programming languages across the globe from this report, check out TechRepublic's story.
Also see
- DevOps: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (TechRepublic download)
- System update policy template download (Tech Pro Research)
- Microsoft Office 365 for business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
- Programming languages and developer career resources coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)