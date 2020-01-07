5G, AI, edge, and partnerships discussed at Intel's CES 2020 news conference

Better streaming, HD gaming, sporting event viewing, a folding PC, a thoughtful autonomous car, and expediting relief aid were on the dock at Intel's CES 2020 presentation.

Intel CEO Bob Swan stepped on stage at CES 2020 and discussed the company's "big ambitions" for 5G network transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), new partnerships, and the 120 companies "on board [with Intel] driving innovations."

Here's a closer look at some of the key topics revealed.

Netflix

Intel is advancing the partnership it announced with Netflix last year, for better streaming, lower bit-rates and smaller files, which don't compromise video quality.

Habana

Last month, Intel acquired AI processor company Habana Labs, for training and inference. Navin Shenoy, Intel data platforms group executive vice president, said it will continue development of the Intel Xeon scalable processors with the "fastest ramping Xeon processor" in the company's history, featuring a 60% increase in training.

3dat

Shenoy brought two-time gold medal Olympic decathlon winner Ashton Eaton (the all-time world record jump holder, 27-feet) to the CES 2020 stage to discuss Intel's work with 3dat (3D). This tech allows athletes to be monitored and tracked without sensors, "for precision analysis." The innovation will also help athletes learn "how to improve," as they see their performances from many angles.

Volumetric video

Also for the world of sport, Intel's James Carwana (GM Intel sports group) demonstrated software that may eliminate the need for multiple cameras at sporting events, through the use of high-quality, cloud-based, streaming volumetric video, which has gone from three minutes per frame in 2017 to 30 frames per second in 2019. This "volumetric capture offers infinite perspectives," and now that Intel's mastered speed, they're "working on quality," and how to increase the factor of viewing a single player from 20 yards to six yards.

Google

Intel has "extended" their partnership with Google and the company's Athena will be used in ASUS Flipbook C436, and Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook.

Lenovo

Lenovo president Christian Teismann stepped on the Intel stage to demonstrate the X1, "the world's first foldable PC, fully performance PC," based on Intel core hybrid tech; it is 5G capable, with a weight of less than one kilo, and measures 13.3" when closed. It opens to function as a tablet, with a dual screen, pen, and in-board keyboard.

Dell

With Dell, Intel showed off its Duet; it deceptively looks like a "standard" laptop, but has a keyboard that can be removed and placed underneath, creating two large screens, which can also become one large screen. The "thin device" is "the world's first 17" foldable PC, which opens completely flat to a large 17" screen and keyboard. When closed, Bryant noted, it has a 13" footprint.

Mobileye and the Red Cross

Intel partnerships also include one with Mobileye in which an autonomous car maneuvered through the complex decision-based Jerusalem intersections as well as one with the Red Cross to digitize maps in Asia and Africa to expedite relief efforts.

Adobe

A partnership with Adobe brought principal worldwide evangelist for Adobe Jason Levine on stage, who showed how Intel tech assists Adobe Sensei in a reduction of steps in Photoshop.

HP

The HP Dragonfly Elite uses Intel tech with a 360-hinge, a privacy screen, and is the first laptop made from plastic recycled from the ocean.

Athena

Client Computing Group Executive Vice President Gregory (GB) Bryant presented 25 new Intel Athena-based devices on stage, noting that they're hoping to double the number of new devices in 2020. The new devices feature 9+ hour battery life in continuous working conditions, 16-hours of local video playback, a four-hour charge in 30 minutes, and no lag time, with less than one second of opening a device for it to start up.

Tiger Lake

Bryant brought Intel's vice president of Intel architecture, graphics, and software, Lisa Pearce to demonstrate Tiger Lake, Xe graphics architecture, and its smallest series motherboard, new 10NM+ CPU Core architecture, and AI improvement. Pearce also introduced FDG1, Intel's first discrete GPU for the client, with new Xe graphics architecture, media and display engines, optimized platforms and content creation and optimized HD gaming.

