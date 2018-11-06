5G and quantum computing solutions will establish a $417M market by 2023, report says

As next-generation communications and computational technologies are maturing and gaining mainstream traction, business adoption of quantum computers and 5G mobile networks is likely to increase rapidly over the next several years, according to a research report by Research and Markets released today. The report indicates that the global market for quantum computing services and hardware will exceed $6.4 billion USD by 2023, while quantum computing services delivered via 5G mobile networks will be a $417 million market by the same year.

Quantum computers differ significantly from traditional, "classical" computers. While classical computers rely on encoding data in binary bits, that is, either 0 or 1, quantum computers utilize qubits, which have different physical properties. While qubits can be held to a binary state, their natural state is a superposition, allowing for a position between (and inclusive of) 0 and 1. Qubits can hold up to two bits of binary data, in a process called superdense coding.

Present quantum computers are relatively shallow and error-prone — quantum supremacy, the threshold at which quantum computers can demonstrably solve problems faster than classical computers — has not yet been established. The report indicates that quantum computers are presently designed around solving specific mathematical formulas, "such as optimizing unstructured databases search via Grover's Algorithm or identifying prime factors via Shor's Algorithm." In effect, these systems more closely resemble quantum calculators than general-purpose computers.

Commercial adoption of 5G is occuring somewhat faster than expected, as finalization of the 5G NR industry standard was completed modestly ahead of schedule, partially under pressure by mobile network hardware vendors and mobile network operators looking to offer new services which leverage spectrum space vacated by decommissioned legacy 2G and 3G networks, as well as the "digital dividend" of spectrum vacated from the transition to digital TV broadcasts, and previously unused extremely high frequency (EHF) or millimeter wave frequencies, which comprise the 30 to 300 GHz range.

5G mobile networks will also be leveraged for fixed-point broadband installations in areas which are underserved or unserved by traditional wireline internet services. 5G deployments will also be instrumental in enabling advances in IoT, smart cities, and artificial intelligence systems, according to the report.

