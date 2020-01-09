6 Dutch startups at CES 2020 making cities cleaner and smarter

Companies are working on recycling water, multi-tasking lamp posts, and replacing diesel generators with rentable green batteries.

His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn van Oranje led the Dutch delegation of 49 startups at CES 2020 this year.

Netherlands Tech Square at Eureka Park was home away from home for companies working on everything from recycling water to renting batteries to converting traditional fleet vehicles to hybrid systems.

Amsterdam is the global leader of Smart City projects and many of the Dutch companies at CES 2020 are working on solutions in that space.

Here are six of the most interesting companies that want to help cities be more efficient and green.

20tree.ai - Measuring the value of trees

Trees are as vital to city infrastructure as roads and bridges. They absorb air pollution, cool homes, and soak up storm water. It's not easy to quantify these benefits with an exact dollar figure, but 20treeAI is making that easier. By combining satellite imagery and machine learning, 20tree.ai maps and monitors the quantity and quality of trees in cities. 20tree.ai can provide near real-time data on a forest, including tree species, tree height and diameter, tree growth, drought, insect plagues, soil health, and storm damage.

20tree.ai uses city scans and monitoring services to gain insights into urban green spaces, like tree canopy cover, urban forest diversity, and air quality. Rail companies and energy companies are also using the technology to electrical lines and train tracks, and their impact on nature and the infrastructure's impact on trees. By quantifying the value of trees, city leaders will have more data to improve decision making about whether to keep or cut down trees.

Lightwell - Multitasking lamp posts

Cities are asking light poles to do a lot more than illuminate sidewalks and streets. Many city planners working on smart cities projects have to create urban spaces that support electric vehicle charging stations, 5G antennas, and air-quality sensors without creating an obstacle course for drivers and pedestrians. The Smart Lampposts of Lightwell can provide all those services in one post.

Hydraloop - Recycling water

This company has built a system that recycles 85% of all domestic water from showers and washing machines that meets the highest international standards.

The water is reused for toilet flushing, washing machine, garden irrigation and pool top-up. Greywater accounts for 60% of all wastewater discharged into the sewer but is appropriate for reuse. Hydraloop offers to decrease water consumption by 45%, which also reduces the burden on sewage treatment systems. This means existing city infrastructures can serve more homes and new construction can be smaller.

Skoon - Replacing diesel generators with green energy

This company is creating a battery rental network that could provide festivals and construction sites with green energy on demand. The most popular music festivals can use up to 30,000 megawatts of light in a single night, which is equivalent to the lighting requirements of a small city every day. A study found that music festivals in England generate a significant amount of greenhouse gases. The study found that temporary off-grid, outdoor events could reduce those emissions by up to 50% with a switch to green energy.

Containerized energy storage can deliver peak power on demand, or as a replacement of fossil-fuel energy sources. Skoon is building a marketplace for businesses to offer and book energy storage for mobile and/or temporary applications.

Battery owners can rent out batteries when they are not in use, increasing their return on investment. Battery renters have easy access to clean and reliable energy.

Urban Mobility Systems - Zero-emission vehicles

Urban Mobility Systems is building the next generation of zero-emission transport solutions, including three electric vehicles designed to be completely emission free.The company's customers include industrial vehicle OEMs, fleet owners and operators, construction and real estate companies.

UMS also built the battery system for a hybrid off-road truck competing in the Dakar Rally, a 6,000-mile multistage race.

XYZ Dynamics - Modernizing fleet vehicles

XYZ Automotive hybridizes existing company vans to make these vehicles drivable in urban cities in zero-emission zones. Cities are adopting these zones as a way to clean up city centers. An energy management system can guarantee that these vehicles will drive fully electric as a hybrid vehicle.

The AxLectric is a retrofit add-on electric powertrain for light commercial vehicles. It will guarantee full-electric driving in zero-emission zones, because of its intelligent EMS - GEO fencing system. This location-based service triggers a preprogrammed action when a mobile device or RFID tag enters or exits a virtual boundary set up around a geographical location.

This makes it possible for fleet owners such as construction workers to keep performing their work with their existing vehicles as they drive in and out of zero-emission zones.

