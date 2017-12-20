73% of developers who don't use AI plan to learn how in 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

17% of developers worked with AI or machine learning in 2017. Of those who did not, 73% said they plan to learn about these technologies in 2018. —DigitalOcean, 2017

46% of developers reported that they would be likely to look for a new job in 2018. —DigitalOcean, 2017

As artificial intelligence (AI) begins to infiltrate nearly every industry, developers are making plans to learn how to tap the technology and gain business insights. Some 83% of developers did not work with AI or machine learning in 2017, but of those, 73% said they plan to learn about these technologies in 2018, according to a new survey from DigitalOcean.

A number of companies, including Microsoft, have added AI capabilities to their products for developers to more easily integrate data, as reported by our sister site ZDNet, making it key for developers to get familiar with these technologies.

Of the 17% of developers who did use AI this year, many worked with the technology with TensorFlow, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and natural language processing, the survey found.

Developers also expect AI to cause some issues in the coming year: When asked what big challenges they anticipate for 2018, 63% said automating workflows, and 32% said incorporating AI and machine learning into the business.

The 2,500 developers surveyed overwhelmingly named Linux as their server OS of choice (89%), followed far behind by Windows (8%), MacOS (2%), and BSD (1%).

In terms of programming language of choice, PHP was favored by 27% of respondents, followed by Python (24%), Javascript (15%), and Java (8%). LetsEncrypt was the most popular SSL provider, named by 67% of developers surveyed, followed by Comodo (8%) and GoDaddy (6%).

Developers are among the most in-demand professionals right now, and often have a lot of leverage when it comes to demanding high salaries. Some 46% of developers surveyed said they were likely to look for a new job in 2018, potentially to take advantage of the hot market.

