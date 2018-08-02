AI software market to hit $78B by 2025, here are the top applications for the technology

In 2017, the global software system market size for artificial intelligence (AI) was $2.65 billion. By the end of 2025, however, a new report from QY Research found that it is expected to skyrocket to $78 billion.

The market concentration of AI software systems is high, and is expected to stay that way, according to the report. The report detailed the key global suppliers of AI software including IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, and more.

The US currently holds the leader position for AI consumption globally, according to a press release, and is expected to keep that title for the next few years. In 2017, the US held 35.88% of the global market, according to the report.

AI software is used mainly for voice processing, text processing, and image processing, the report found. In 2017, text processing was the most commonly used application, at 49.74%. This is expected to change however, and image processing is expected to occupy more of a share as it improves, according to the release.

More and more companies are adopting AI technologies, and as it grows more common, some fear their jobs are at stake. One report found that within the next three years, one-third of organizations' roles will be impacted by automation. Despite this, more findings show that AI will create more jobs than it is destroying.

