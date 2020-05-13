All Gmail users can now access Google Meet for free

Google has finished rolling out Google Meet to all users and will be integrating the video-conferencing app directly into Gmail in the coming days.

Google has completed the rollout of Google Meet, which is now available to everyone with a Gmail address for free.

Meet is accessible via meet.google.com as well as on Android and iOS mobile devices. Google is also integrating the video conferencing service directly into Gmail in the coming days to make launching meetings "even more accessible and helpful".

Users will be able to access Google Meet from within Gmail by clicking the "Start a meeting" option in the left-hand mailbox menu. Doing so will launch a meeting in a new window.

Users can join meetings shared with them by entering a meeting code, as well as schedule meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

Javier Soltero, vice president and GM, G Suite, said Google had "fast-tracked" a number of new features requested by users. This includes screen-sharing, expanded tile view, and live, AI-powered automatic captioning, which has been designed to make meetings more accessible for people with hearing difficulties.

Soltero said Google's AI had also made it possible to provide Google Meet's low-light mode, which can automatically adjust the brightness of a participant's video to make them more visible to others.

"We hope Meet will help you connect to all your important meetings – from work meetings, to graduation meetings, to wedding meetings, and everything in between," Soltero said.

Google announced that it was making its video-conferencing tool available free to everyone late in April. Meet competes with the likes of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, both of which have benefited from an uptick in video meetings and remote working.

Google Meet was previously only available to G Suite customers. For non-G Suite customers, video meetings will be limited to one hour starting in October.

