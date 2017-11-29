Amazon lowers barrier to IoT in the cloud with analytics, security, and new OS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) went all-in on the Internet of Things (IoT) at its 2017 re:Invent conference, unveiling new services for IoT deployments, device management, security, and data analytics.

To make it easier for companies to get started with IoT, AWS CEO Andy Jassy unveiled AWS IoT 1-Click. This is a new service that will allow for one-click creation of an AWS Lambda trigger for an IoT device, allowing companies to quickly and easily create specialized IoT systems that could save them time or money.

To deploy devices in bulk, the AWS IoT Device Management service brings secure onboarding of device fleets and helps with the organization of device inventory, Jassy said. It also provides device monitoring and querying, along with remote management.

Of course, security is also a major concern for IoT deployments. Jassy revealed another new service called AWS IoT Device Defender, coming in early 2018. This service defines and enforces policies for IoT device fleets, while also identifying anomalies in device behavior and alerting users.

To better understand the data generated by IoT, AWS IoT Analytics will clean, process, store, and analyze IoT data. It is integrated with AWS IoT Core, Jassy said, and can perform both ad hoc and sophisticated queries. Jassy noted that this service will also prep data for machine learning.

Businesses can use Amazon FreeRTOS, a new microcontroller OS for connected devices, to better manage their MCU devices. It allows for quick connection to nearby Greengrass devices, and sends data to AWS for analysis and action, Jassy said.

"Amazon FreeRTOS extends the FreeRTOS kernel, a popular real-time operating system, with libraries that enable local and cloud connectivity, security, and (coming soon) over-the-air updates," a blog post said.

With all the data generated by IoT devices, Amazon also brought a new service to allow machine learning at the edge called Greengrass ML Inference.

