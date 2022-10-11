Jack Wallen highlights five of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals that will help employees working from home be more productive.

If remote work is now your norm, you might have discovered that the technology you have at home isn’t up to the task of creating a productive workspace. Fortunately, it only takes a few good pieces of tech equipment to help ensure your work-from-home life is not only productive but reliable.

Here are five great tech deals offered during Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale that are ideal for remote work you will not want to miss. These deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Note: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Samsung 32 Inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor You need a good monitor when working from home. Although you might opt to carry your laptop from room to room, there are times when you need a larger screen to best view those complicated worksheets and dashboards. When that time comes, you’ll be glad you opted for a larger monitor like the Samsung 32″ Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. This curved display features WQHD (2560×1440) with 1.7 times the pixel density of full HQ, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, HDMI and Display Port outputs, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10 for more vibrancy, and deeper blacks. The regular price for the 32″ monitor is $379.99 but the Prime Day deal is $279.99. Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13 Inch laptop You also might need a work-specific laptop. Sure, your company might have supplied you with a device that’s adequate for the job, but why settle for adequate when you can get superior performance and a sleek design that will make your work more efficient? If this sounds like your situation and you’re permitted to work on non-company-issued machines, consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ convertible laptop, which comes with 16GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD internal storage, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 CPU, a 13″ display running at 2880 x 1920 pixels, detachable keyboard with backlit keys, built-in kickstand and an active Slim Pen 2. The regular price of the Microsoft Surface 8 13″ laptop is $1,599.99 but is on sale during the Amazon Prime Day event for $1,139.99. Amazon

Google Nest Wifi - Wi-Fi Extender - Mesh Router for Wireless Internet With your wireless network, if you constantly find dead spots as you migrate from room to room, it’s time you go the mesh route. With a mesh network, you can be certain your home will be fully covered, no matter where you work. Google Nest WiFi is an outstanding option. With just a two-pack, you can cover 4,400 square feet to eliminate dead spots and prevent the dreaded buffering. The Google Next WiFi mesh router 2-pack can handle up to 200 connected devices and can stream multiple 4K videos simultaneously. The two-pack Google Nest WiFi mesh router’s regular price is $299.00, but it’s on sale during this Amazon Prime Early Access sale for just $149.00. Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset When you’re in one of those never-ending Zoom meetings, you want coworkers to be able to hear you and for people in your house to not hear what your colleagues are saying, so why not buy a headset built for those very things? The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset is a great option because it not only has outstanding sound and mics, but it’s also comfortable for long-term usage. This headset sports cool features like RGB lighting, a retractable mic, on-earcup controls, ANC noise-reducing technology in the mic, and a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The regular price for the Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset is $129.99 but is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for just $56.99. Amazon

DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator The elements outside are not always in our favor. For numerous reasons, power outages happen and when they do, it might affect your ability to work. So why not be prepared? With the help of a powerful enough generator, you can be certain to keep your technology running when Mother Nature strikes. The DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator is powered by a 500cc OHV Duromax Engine with 3600 RPM speed and a 10″ wheelbase. This generator can be powered by either gas or propane and features 1 120/240V 50A heavy duty outlet, 1 120/240V 30A twist lock outlet, 1 120V 30A twist lock outlet, and 2 120V 20A household outlets. This generator is CARB approved for use in all 50 states and can deliver 13,000 starting watts and 10,500 watts, so it strains under heavy loads. The regular price of this generator runs $1,499.00, but it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day for just $959.20. Amazon

