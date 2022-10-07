If you’re shopping for tech bargains, this is everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

Amazon Prime users can get a head-start on holiday shopping or treat themselves to the latest electronics during the Early Access Sale. This 48-hour event will feature reduced prices on many of the season’s most popular products, including tech tools and gadgets.

Amazon Prime members will experience early exclusive offers and can’t-miss deals throughout the event, with first access to discounts on electronics including products that enable remote work and fuel business productivity.

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale runs October 11-12, 2022 in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

This Amazon Prime event starts on October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT, and more deals will continue to drop as the event runs through October 12. Amazon Prime electronics shoppers won’t want to miss this opportunity, as the sale offers Prime members exclusive access to many early deals on tech gadgets that will be made available this holiday season.

What are the early Amazon Prime event deals?

Amazon is already featuring some “lead up” deals for this Prime Early Access event.

What are the best tech deals in the early Amazon Prime sale?

Amazon provided a sneak peek of some of the top electronics deals shoppers can expect during this Prime event. So if you or a loved one is interested in tech gadgets, including ones that can help boost productivity, these are some of the best tech deals expected to be available during this Amazon Prime sale.

On October 11 when the event begins, Amazon will release its new Top 100 list of popular products included in the sale.

What are shopping tips for this Amazon Prime sale?

Set up deals notifications

Amazon Prime members can set up personalized deals notifications that are related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed products. To subscribe to receive deals alert notifications, simply visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page through the Amazon shopping app before the event to set up deal alerts. You’ll receive push notifications on any available deals when the sale event starts.

Create shopping lists via Alexa

You have a busy schedule, so create shopping lists with Alexa to ensure you don’t miss out on any tech bargains. By adding products to your Wish List, Cart or Save for Later list, your Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours before deals drop on these items. Once the deal is available, you can even purchase the product through Alexa.

Keep checking for tech deals

If you don’t find a discounted price on the tech product you desire, don’t give up hope just yet. New deals will occur every 30 minutes during select periods on Amazon and on the Amazon shopping app throughout the two-day sales event. Also, keep an eye on updates about the sale on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale page, so you won’t miss out on the electronics discounts.

Shop small businesses

Amazon supports small businesses by offering great deals from small businesses. Select the Small Business Badge on the site or app to discover and shop deals from small businesses including Black-owned, woman-owned and military family-owned brands and sellers.

More ways to save big on tech and electronics

Amazon provides various ways to save on tech and electronics through its early Prime event.

Get your holiday shopping inspiration with Amazon’s Electronics gift guides. To set up deal notifications on the best tech products, you must first choose the products you want. By viewing Amazon’s holiday gift guides, you can discover great products for you or a loved one, with popular tech items available in its electronics gift guide.

Get money back with a $10 promotional credit. On October 11-12, you can get a $10 promotional credit on the purchase of a $50 gift card from certain top brands including Amazon (offers and options may vary, while supplies last).

On October 11-12, you can get a $10 promotional credit on the purchase of a $50 gift card from certain top brands including Amazon (offers and options may vary, while supplies last). Buy now and pay later with Affirm. You can purchase the hot tech products now and pay over time. Amazon Prime members can set up three equal monthly payments with 0% APR when they spend $50 or more on eligible products upon credit approval by Affirm.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership

If you do not have a Prime membership, it’s not too late to sign up for one and take advantage of the savings in Amazon’s Early Access event. Amazon offers a Prime membership 30-day free trial as well as various discounted memberships. Higher education students can get a Prime Student membership, which comes with extra perks, for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. And, qualifying recipients of government assistance can get an Amazon Prime membership for a discounted price of $6.99 per month.

Note: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.