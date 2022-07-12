Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's the perfect opportunity to build or upgrade your gaming setup.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the retailer’s largest sales events of the year with deals that even rival Black Friday. From July 12-13, you can save on a wide array of gaming equipment. From a high-quality gaming monitor to a comfortable and responsive gaming mouse, there are a number of items that can greatly improve your gaming experience. If you want to stream your gameplay to earn an income, it’s even more important to have an aesthetic setup, good internet and a decent webcam.

With a large number of gaming products on limited-time discounts from Amazon, now is a great time to upgrade your gaming setup for streaming or personal use. Check out our top picks for the best Prime Day deals on gaming equipment. These deals are available for Amazon Prime members and Amazon Prime Student members (be sure to check out Amazon Video).

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router Having a quick and reliable internet is a necessity for gaming or streaming. With this Mesh Wi-Fi router from the Amazon-owned brand Eero, you can experience high speeds and low latency to ensure nothing is missed while you’re online. An Eero mesh router replaces your standard router and uses TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and dropoffs while gaming. This Eero router is on sale for $58, which is 16% off the list price of $69.99. A three-pack can also be purchased for $169.99 to provide full-home coverage for larger homes or office spaces. Amazon

49 inch Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor A curved computer monitor can offer an upgraded gaming experience. This ultra-wide, curved monitor provides an immersive gaming experience with a high-quality QLED display. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is on sale now for $1,099.99, which is 27% off the list price of $1,499.99. Amazon

50 inch Amazon Fire TV Many console gamers prefer gaming on a TV; however, not all TVs are ideal for gaming. You’ll want to choose one like the Amazon Fire TV that offers a high-quality display and decent refresh rate. The Amazon Fire TV is a good multi-purpose TV for gaming, streaming movies and watching TV. This 50-inch Amazon TV is on sale for $279.99, which is 45% off the list price of $509.99. Amazon

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset If you plan to play with others or stream your gaming, you’ll want a good headset. This Razer Kraken gaming headset offers spatial audio, a detachable mic and a comfortable design. The advanced 7.1 surround sound optimizes your game’s sound design so that you can hear everything as if you were right in the middle of it all. It also includes haptic technology to provide vibrations and tactile feedback while gaming. It provides an immersive gaming experience and clear communication. This gaming headset is on sale for $94.99, which is 27% off of the list price of $129.99. Amazon

Logitech wireless gaming mouse Having an ultra-fast wireless mouse with an advanced sensor can give you a smoother gaming experience and faster response time. The Logitech wireless gaming mouse features a Hero 25K sensor and 11 customizable buttons. The advanced wireless mouse offers 1:1 tracking, 400plus ips and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration, making it ideal for fast-paced gameplay. This gaming mouse is on sale for $89.99, which is 40% off the list price of $149.99. Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop Not everyone wants or needs a huge gaming setup. A high-quality gaming laptop is a portable option that can make a great starting point for new gamers or streamers who don’t want to invest in a ton of equipment yet. The laptop has a 144Hz response rate to minimize lag and a top-of-the-line ‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop is on sale for $649.99, which is 16% off the list price of $769.99. Amazon

