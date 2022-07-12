It’s that time of year again for Amazon consumers: Prime Day! Let’s check out some of the best Amazon products that business pros will want to keep their eyes on for Amazon Prime savings this July 12-13. These deals are available for Amazon Prime members and Amazon Prime Student members (be sure to check out Amazon Video).

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Fire HD 10 tablet This Fire HD 10 tablet in Black was released in 2021. The slim and portable 10.1″ tablet can be handy for web surfing on the go, checking important emails instantly or just seeking entertainment for your leisure. In addition, the tablet is robust enough to handle even business apps like Microsoft Office, Dropbox, Zoom and more, so you can get work done from anywhere. While it may be small, the tablet’s 1080p Full HD screen will ensure that you can enjoy all of your favorite apps to the fullest potential. It also comes with a long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 GB internal storage, making it an ideal gadget for convenient online use. As an Amazon-enabled device, the tablet can be controlled hands-free with Alexa, which includes on/off toggle functions. All you have to do is say “Alexa” to access compatible smart home devices, send messages, make calls, open apps and more with just your voice. Amazon Prime Day shoppers can score this tablet with 32 GB for just $74.99. Amazon

Echo Dot: 4th generation The fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for $19.99, which is 60% off its original price this Prime Day. This smart speaker is enabled with Alexa to simplify your life through the power of automation and AI. In addition, the device makes it possible to voice control your home by connecting it with Amazon Smart Plugs and other compatible devices. You can use this product individually or sync it with compatible Echo devices in other rooms to connect and automate each area of your home. Then, simply speak to the sleekly designed Echo dot to ask questions, create calendar events, set timers and reminders, add items to lists and more. If you’re worried about your devices “listening” to you, you’ll be pleased to learn that Alexa and Echo products are designed with multiple layers of protection for your privacy. The Alexa app also lets users set up Alexa Guard to get mobile alerts on potential home safety hazards. You can access all of these capabilities by purchasing the Echo Dot for a whopping 60% discount through the Prime Day deal. Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug Automation makes life easier, so why not step into the 21st century with smart gadgets throughout your home? The Amazon Smart Plug lets you easily control your lights, fans and other home electronics through any Alexa-enabled device or by using the Alexa app. Amazon Smart Plugs can be used to power on and off your home devices, and by connecting multiple Amazon Smart Plugs to your Alexa app, you can control more outlets for even more functionality. You can even set daily routines — think turning on and off lights in the mornings and evenings — for one less thing to worry about throughout the day. Reducing your light and energy consumption by controlling your devices can also help you lower your electricity costs. The dashboard on the Alexa app can enable you to track and manage the energy usage of your Alexa-connected devices. Shoppers can snag this deal on Prime Day for $12.99, which is 48% off its retail price. Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat The Amazon Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR certified to help you save on your electric bills with energy efficiency. You can gain complete control over your thermostat through voice commands or on-the-go by connecting it to Alexa. The functionality and simplicity of the device make it an excellent resource for maintaining comfortable temperatures in your home or personal office. You can control your smart thermostat with voice commands to your Alexa-enabled devices or remotely through the Alexa app with the click of a button when you’re away. The thermostat device automation even makes it possible to program your HVAC system to operate on schedules that you set. As an ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat, this device is required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. The Amazon Smart Thermostat requires a C-wire power adapter, and the Alexa app can guide you through the easy setup process. The device will be on sale for $41.99, which is 30% off this Prime Day, so get it for its discounted price while you can. Amazon

Audible's Prime Day Deal With the Audible Prime Day Deal, Prime members can experience Audible Premium Plus for free for three months. This audio entertainment service lets members access spoken word content, like audiobooks and podcasts, which can be great for listening to during commutes to work or just when relaxing at home. Audible adds more audiobooks, originals, podcasts and other content each week, and users can access all genres of audio content, both fiction and nonfiction. TechRepublic readers may be especially interested in their business and tech audiobooks, where entrepreneurs can learn about the latest groundbreaking technology from global industry leaders. The three-month trial includes one credit per month to purchase any premium selection title, like bestsellers or new releases of your choice. After the trial ends, users will be charged $14.95 each month, but don’t worry: Amazon will send out a friendly email reminder before your trial ends, and you can cancel at any time with no commitments. This deal is only available for a limited time, so get it while you can before July 31, 2022. Amazon