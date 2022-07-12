If you’re still trying to fill your work-from-home technology needs, Amazon is a pretty great place to shop, especially on Prime Day. You’d be surprised at how many deals you’ll find on products to improve your work-from-home experience. These deals are available for Amazon Prime members and Amazon Prime Student members (be sure to check out Amazon Video).

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Raydem Video Projector 9500L This comes from the department of you never know when you might need a projector. The Raydem Video Project 9500L could be a great addition to your home office for showing presentations and projecting videos or movies. This is a great option for when you have to practice those presentations before you have to head to a meeting at the office or an off-site. The specs for the Raydem Video Projector 9500L include native 1920×1080 resolution and 300 ANSI Lumens with 4K support, a 3-layer glass lens for fewer blurry edges, Bluetooth and 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi support. You’ll also find ports for 3.5mm A/V, 2 USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 5W built-in speakers and a 20% reduction in noise. The Raydem Video Projector 9500L is only $149.99 on Prime Day. Also, it’s a lightening deal, so you’ll want to act on this deal ASAP. Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender Does your wireless easily cover every square inch of your home? This is especially important for where you decide to place your work equipment. If your wireless signal is incapable of reaching your home office, you might not have to bother purchasing a new router. Instead, the TP Linux AC1200 WiFi Range Extender may do the trick. This $29.99 device can cover up to 1,500 square feet, up to 25 devices, and up to 867Mbp. The TP-Link AC1200 can help you eliminate wireless dead zones to give you lag-free connections to any type of device — even wired devices, via its Fast Ethernet port. The TP-Linux AC1200 supports most operating systems, including Linux, macOS, Netware, UNIX, and Windows, and makes it easy to create a OneMesh network for seamless roaming throughout your home. Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Gen The Amazon Echo can be very handy. At any time, you can query Alexa to get the answers to the questions you have or play the music you want to hear. Whether you want to set timers, integrate with your other smart home devices, use it as an intercom or get the daily news, this smart device can become an invaluable addition to your home office. With the help of the Alexa app, you can create routines with motion to automatically turn on lights, play a flash briefing or even turn on your coffee maker when you walk into the room. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the Echo Dot 4th Gen for $19.99, which is 60% off the regular price. Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 When you work from home, the chances are high that there will be a time when you need to tune out the noise of your family or neighbors. When that time comes, you’ll be glad you have a quality pair of headphones. Although I wouldn’t put these headphones on par with the best audiophile-level products, these $228 noise canceling cans (a 35% discount) will certainly serve you well. What I like most about these headphones is that they get around 30 hours of playtime on a single full charge, and the sound is pretty sweet at this price point. Another smooth feature of the Sony WH-1000XM4 is that they have wear detection, so if you remove the headphones, playback is automatically paused on your connected device. These headphones enjoy seamless, multi-device paring and adaptive sound control for a personalized listening experience. Amazon

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam There’s no way around it: You’re going to need a webcam, and your laptop might have a built-in camera, but it’s probably not quite up to speed for heavy Zoom meeting usage. For that, you’ll want a dedicated webcam capable of making you look and sound good. The Anker PowerConf C200 webcam includes noise-canceling stereo mics, an adjustable field of view, low-light correction, and a built-in privacy cover. This webcam is capable of 2k resolution to bring a much higher level of clarity to your Zoom and other video calls. You can also pick from a 65, 79 or 95-degree viewing angle to either show only your face or include what’s behind you. The built-in mics use AI to pick up your voice and reduce background noise. Amazon

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD When you shift your work to home, you don’t want to fill up the drive on your PC with work files. On top of that, you should certainly consider keeping those files separate from your personal files and on a drive that makes it possible for you to move back and forth from home to work. With the Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD, you can store plenty of files on a drive of their own. This external SSD enjoys write speeds of up to 800MB/s and connects via USB-C (3.2). The Crucial X6 can be used with most operating systems and even a PS4 and XBox One. The Amazon Prime Day deal is $79.99. Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Microphone If you need one of the most widely-used mics on the market, the Logitech Blue Yeti USB mic is an outstanding option. I used this mic for years before finally having to upgrade. At only $89.99 (currently 31% off) in Satin Red, this mic is a steal. At this price point, you’d be hard-pressed to find a mic that delivers the depth of sound the Yeti brings. If you really want to sound great for your Zoom meetings, place this mic below your face and blow your meeting attendees away. The Yeti makes it easy to switch from four different sound patterns, so you can be certain you’re only picking up the sound you want. If you’re not pleased with the sound you’re getting out of your current mic, you can be sure the Logitech Blue Yeti will be a significant upgrade. Amazon

