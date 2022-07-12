If you're shopping for a laptop this Amazon Prime Day, check out these bargains from Samsung, ASUS and more.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, why not go big with the 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook CX1? This ChromeOS-powered laptop features an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU with a 2M cache and 2 cores at 2.4 GHz, 8GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC internal storage, and a NanoEdge Full HD Display at 1920×1080. As with most Chromebooks, battery life is outstanding at up to 11 hours, and you’ll find plenty of ports: 1 audio jack, 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A 3.2, and 1 Micro SD slot. Although the specs live happily in the lower-mid-range area, it’s a Chromebook, so you don’t need flagship hardware for an excellent experience. And given the Prime Day cost of $194.99, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a 15.6″ laptop. Amazon

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop Let’s take gaming to the next level with the MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop. This Intel Core i7-11375H 3.3 GHz core_i7 should perform like a champ for most of your games. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHZ RAM, and a ‎512 GB SSD, you should be able to eke out plenty of performance, though serious gamers would probably want to upgrade the RAM. The Stealth 15M includes a 15.6″ display running at 144Hz. The MSI GS66 Stealth is powered by Windows 10 Home. The Amazon Prime Day deal is $1,059.99, which is 24% off the regular price. Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 If gaming is your thing, the Acer Nitro 5 could be a solid option. Amazon is currently selling this gaming-centric laptop at a 17% discount ($699.99), which could be a great entry-level gamer rig. Although this is far from flagship, it should perform admirably for many games. The specs on the Nitro 5 include a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB DDR4 2933 MHz RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce TRX 3050 (with 4GB dedicated GDDR6 VRAM), new Ray Tracing Cores, streaming multiprocessors and a 15.6″ widescreen LED-backlit IPS display at 1920×1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 80% screen-to-body and 16:9 aspect ratio. To keep the laptop cool under heavy loads, the Nitro 5 gets an added boost from the Acer CoolBoost tech to increase fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. There’s also the NitroSense UI, which helps visualize component temperature, fan speed, loading performance, power plan and more. Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform 13.3 Another Windows 11 laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro could be considered a mid-range mobile device. Sporting an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo-certified CPU (2.4 GHz apple_ci5), with 8GB ofLPDDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3″ AMOLED screen. You shouldn’t have any problem working with your most-used applications under nearly any type of lighting conditions. Other features include Bluetooth and 802.11ax wireless (WiFi 6 support), up to 20 hours of battery life, beauty filters included with the camera software and 3 USB 2.0 ports. The Galaxy Book Pro comes with Windows 11 Home and is $579.99, which is a whopping 42% off. Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform 15.6 This Windows 11-powered Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is just the ticket if you’re looking to migrate from Apple hardware – the 15.6″ ultra-thin chassis is even somewhat reminiscent of Apple hardware in design. You’ll find a very large trackpad that rivals that of the MacBook Pro, although not quite as silky smooth. The Galaxy Book Pro ships with an 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU, 16GB of memory, 512 GB SSD internal storage, and a battery that promises up to 20 hours of life. If you’re constantly on the go, this laptop just might be the ticket. Or, if you’re the work-from-home type, this would be a great addition to your daily routine. The Amazon Prime Day deal is $879.99. Amazon

