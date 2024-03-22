Amazon is welcoming spring with a new sales event. The Big Spring Sales runs from March 20 to 25, with a variety of discounts across the marketplace. We’ve focused on the most useful and most deeply discounted tech for professionals working remotely. The deals span laptops, headphones, ergonomic chairs and more.

Everyone can shop the Big Spring Sale, but Prime members get access to exclusive deals. We’ve included the information for the general public here.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate when this article was written.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Microsoft’s versatile 2022 Surface is still a bit pricey, but if buying one from Amazon specifically is a priority for you, now is a good time to do it. The Surface Pro 9 has 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Intel Core processors. It’s compatible with Windows 11 and Copilot, meaning you can explore Microsoft’s trendy new generative AI assistant capabilities. For work, the Surface is a reliable brand with everything one would need for joining video calls and running Microsoft 365. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is on sale for $1,099, a 31% drop from $1,599.99. Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones The Big Spring Sale knocks $100 off these headphones from the well-known brand. The QuietComfort line offers Quiet and Aware Modes so that you can switch between devoting all of your attention to a meeting or keeping an ear out for noise from the dog or the children. These headphones include a multi-point toggle to switch between devices, an audio cable or Bluetooth connection and 24 hours of battery life. The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are on sale for $249, a 29% discount from the usual price of $349. Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet The latest version of Amazon’s tablet is good for getting work done on the go. At 12.06 ounces, it’s more than lightweight enough to easily be transported around conference centers and on planes. This tablet would also be good for use in the home for walk-and-talk or note-taking. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, with the deepest discount during the Big Spring Sale, has 32 GB of memory. A 64GB version is slightly more expensive. Note that only the version with lock screen ads included is on sale. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is on sale for $74.99, a 38% discount from the usual price of $119.99. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

Samsung ViewFinity monitor Professionals doing graphic design or working with a lot of data at a time can take special advantage of the ultra-wide monitor. This 34″ monitor is designed for long hours, with brightness and color temperature changes automatically matching your environment, TÜV-certified intelligent eye care and Samsung’s patented methods for reducing blue light and screen flicker. The 34″ ViewFinity monitor can be set up for picture-in-picture, split screen or other configurations. It comes with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB3 Hub and LAN connectors. The Samsung ViewFinity 34″ monitor is on sale for $449, a 44% discount from the usual price of $799.99. Samsung ViewFinity monitor

Samsung 870 EVO 2 TB SSD This deal isn’t technically part of the Big Spring Sale, but it’s a relatively deep discount on a reliable product, so we couldn’t help but include it. This professional-level SSD holds 2 TB and can handle tasks ranging from everyday computing to processing 8K video. It is small (2.5 inches), fast (530 write / 560 read) and compatible with chipsets, motherboards, NAS and video recording devices. The Samsung 870 EVO 2 TB SSD is on sale for $134.98, a 47% discount from the usual price of $254.99. Samsung 870 EVO 2 TB SSD

Canon PIXMA printer This wireless printer is compatible with Alexa, meaning if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem, Alexa can automatically let you know when the printer is running out of ink. The Canon PIXMA prints in color or black and white with wireless connection to the Canon Print App, Apple AirPrint or Mopria PrintService. It holds 200 sheets of paper at a time, making it suitable for home office use even if your job involves printing regularly. Reviews are mostly positive, although some people caution that the printer is fragile. The Canon PIXMA printer is on sale for $89.99, a 44% discount from the usual price of $159.99. Canon PIXMA printer

NEO CHAIR adjustable office chair Working from home can be comfortable, but many people have found themselves sitting eight hours a day in desk chairs never meant to be used for work every day. If you’re looking for a comfortable office chair that provides back support and an elegant appearance, the NEO CHAIR on sale during the Big Spring Sale could be a good fit. The padded headrest and curved backrest are designed for comfort. The NEO CHAIR adjustable office chair is on sale for $74.98, a 42% discount from the usual price of $129.97. NEO CHAIR adjustable office chair