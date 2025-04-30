Apple Passwords’s fast facts

Our rating: 4.2 stars out of 5

Starting price: $0 per user per month

Key features

Security alerts

Passkeys

Centralized Credential Hub

If you’re anything like me, you feel a rush of cold fear pass over you when you read – and eventually, build up the motivation to click – those two dreaded words: “Forgot Password?”

Forgetting passwords is common and likely to occur as we juggle more complex and confusing security codes for each online account we create. Fortunately, a password manager can feel like your secret weapon against bad actors online — and your own fuzzy memory. That is, only if they are capable of safeguarding your personal data.

Apple Passwords is a new iOS password management app that serves as an upgrade to the iCloud Keychain system and offers both standard password capabilities as well as a range of features that set it apart from the competition. Read on to learn more about Apple Passwords’ features, pros, and cons to help you choose an ideal password manager for your needs.

Apple Passwords’s pricing

Apple Passwords is a password manager app that is available for free to all users with an Apple ID. Unlike some other password managers out there, the Apple Passwords app requires no associated costs to use.

Apple Passwords’s key features

Strong password generation

I found the Passwords app could be used to create strong passwords that are generated randomly, making them highly secure. But for anyone who prefers to create their own passwords, the app does have customization capabilities.

Once you have generated the perfect password, Passwords is able to integrate with Siri to automatically fill site passwords. And for Chrome lovers, never fear. Users can still use Passwords on Chrome by using the iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome.

Centralized Credential Hub

Securely share your online credentials with your friends or family with the Centralized Credential Hub in Passwords.

I noticed the Centralized Credential Hub consolidates all of your security credentials within one digital location, simplifying the processes involved in sharing passwords, creating shared password groups, and sharing Wi-Fi passwords, all in one easy-to-navigate app.

Security alerts

Passwords is constantly working hard to keep your passwords confidential, and will alert users if it detects that any of your passwords may have been compromised in a data leak.

The system sends out other security alerts as well to notify users of potential dangers. I think this is a useful feature, as this can include common password weaknesses like passwords that have appeared in known data leaks, are easy to guess, or have already been used multiple times.

Passkeys

Through Passwords, users can generate and save passkeys to use in place of passwords when signing in to supported systems on their iPhone or iOS device. Passcodes are a safer option than passwords, as they are less vulnerable to phishing attacks and are uniquely created for each account by the user.

They are also far easier to remember than the password you thought of absentmindedly last week and forgot to jot down.

Apple Passwords pros

User friendly system.

Offers a free version of the software.

Apple Passwords cons

Being an Apple password management service, Apple Passwords does not support integrations with Android or Linux devices.

Only provides service to one account per Apple ID.

Alternatives to Apple Passwords

Apple Passwords LastPass NordPass 1Password Our rating (out of 5) 4.2 3.4 4.6 4.3 Starting price (paid plans) $0 per user per month with a free plan. $3 per user per month with a Premium plan. $1.79 per user per month with a Teams plan. $2.99 per month, paid annually. Free Version Yes Yes Yes No Encryption 256-bit AES encryption 256-bit AES encryption XChaCha20 encryption 256-bit AES encryption Highlight features Unique Centralized Credential Hub and security alerting. Many multi-factor authentication options; secure password sharing features. Strong encryption algorithm; free plan version. Streamlined and intuitive interface; unique travel mode capabilities.

LastPass

LastPass offers several unique features to keep users’ data secure, like compatibility with authenticator apps, multifactor authentication options, and more. This solution offers affordable plans for both individual and business use, making it an ideal choice when managing passwords for larger organizations.

NordPass

NordPass also offers a free version of its password management software, with limited capabilities compared to higher-price plans. But while the free plan may have a shorter list of stand-out features, it does provide useful capabilities, like autofilling, which saves users time and effort by automatically recognizing websites and filling in the corresponding login information within the appropriate fields.

1Password

1Password is often compared to Apple Passwords, as they both offer password security features on an intuitive, user-friendly interface. It offers plenty of additional perks as well, such as the Travel Mode feature, which can be an especially useful feature for securing users who often take trips abroad, and want to ensure that their passwords are secure wherever they roam.

Methodology

I wrote this technical review by trying out Apple Passwords myself. The information provided within this article is gathered from the vendor’s website and app.