AT&T showcases disruptive potential of 5G with world's first mm wave browsing session

AT&T has completed the world's first millimeter wave mobile 5G browsing session, the company announced in a Friday press release. The session was conducted on a standards-based millimeter wave mobile 5G device: The NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot. The service is said to be exclusively available on the AT&T mobile 5G network, per the release.

5G mobile networks refers to the next generation of wireless communication standards, which accounts for a lot of the limitations within 4G and LTE. This network of the future is expected to produce faster speed, wider coverage, and lower latency. AT&T is the only US mobile carrier so far that has announced plans to begin launching standards-based, mobile 5G network in dozens of cities by the end of 2018.

By the end of this year, mobile 5G networks will be available in portions of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, San Antonio, and Waco, according to another announcement from AT&T. In early 2019, AT&T plans to continue expanding 5G to parts of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Waco, TX, however, is the first city that has successfully hosted a wireless 5G data transfer over millimeter wave technology connecting to standards-based mobile test equipment, said the release. AT&T's 3GPP 5G NR standards-based 5G connection was supported by NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot, added the release, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The trial succeeded at Magnolia Silos, the home goods retail empire in Waco. The 5G connection ran wireless speeds of approximately 1.2 Gbps in a 400 MHz channel, with RAN latency rates eof 9-12 milliseconds, said the announcement.

By making Magnolia Silos the location for this 5G innovation, AT&T shows how 5G could transform retail. Not only could 5G affect retail, but it could completely change business operations for all other industries, improving customer experiences and forming new economic opportunities, said the announcement.

