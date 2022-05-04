Auth0 and Okta are identity and access management software solutions, but which one should you choose? Dive into the specifics with this IAM tools feature comparison guide.

Due to remote work becoming the norm and new devices connecting to corporate networks each day, more businesses are looking for identity and access management solutions. Auth0 and Okta are two of the most popular IAM tools.

Should you choose Auth0 or Okta for your business? It’s important to compare each IAM platform’s features before you decide. Note that Auth0 and Okta combined forces in May of 2021 when Okta acquired the Auth0 platform; however, the Auth0 and Okta platforms continue to remain separate, often used in conjunction with one another.

What is Auth0?

Auth0 is a cloud-based authentication and authorization platform. According to Okta, Auth0 was “built by developers, for developers.” While Auth0 includes the key features of IAM, including multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, it’s also completely extensible, allowing developers to solve any identity issue through a collection of app integrations and code.

What is Okta?

Okta is known as one of the leading cloud-based IAM solutions on the market today. Serving all businesses in all industries, Okta offers two specific solutions, including workforce identity for employees and customer identity. The platform is also universal, offering more than 7,000 integrations. Plus, Okta is customizable to fit the needs of each individual business.

Auth0 vs. Okta: Feature comparison

Auth0 and Okta offer similar functionality. For example, both tools provide simple user management, multi-factor authentication and robust security features. However, the key difference perhaps lies in how Auth0 and Okta approach identity.

Auth0 was designed by developers for developers who understood the importance of flexible, customizable and scalable IAM solutions. Using Auth0, developers can connect any app regardless of language or stack. Plus, developers can also choose the integrations they wish to use.

In slight contrast, Okta uses simple modular components known as Platform Services users can mix and match to develop new features. Plus, the platform offers over 7,000 pre-built integrations to get businesses started quickly. It’s a faster way for users to address identity needs.

At-a-glance feature comparison

Feature Auth0 Okta Single sign-on ✅ ✅ User management ✅ ✅ Passwordless capabilities ✅ ✅ Multi-factor authentication ✅ ✅ Integrations ✅ ✅ Robust security features ✅ ✅ Customization ✅ ✅

Multifactor authentication

Auth0 offers multifactor authentication in many forms, including push notifications, SMS notifications, voice notifications, one-time passwords and more. Plus, Auth0’s MFA can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.

For example, Auth0 provides step-up authentication, allowing businesses to restrict access to apps that are more sensitive in nature. The platform also offers adaptive MFA, ensuring MFA is only presented within a login that poses a security risk.

Okta offers the same MFA methods as Auth0. The platform also delivers adaptive MFA, enabling users to create access policies based on risk factors. For example, businesses can enable password-only authentication for low-risk log-ins and password plus push notification for medium-risk log-ins.

Single sign-on

Both Auth0 and Okta offer single sign-on (SSO) built into each platform. Auth0 enables configuration with any enterprise connection via Active Directory, LDAP, ADFS, SAML and more. Developers can build any integration required to implement SSO across their enterprise.

Okta offers a network of 7,000+ pre-built integrations to choose from so businesses can enable SSO quickly. The platform also offers 1,400+ SAML and OpenID Connect integrations as well as LDAP support.

Passwordless capabilities

Passwordless authentication is the future, and many companies are working toward it in hopes of boosting security and improving the user experience. Auth0 and Okta have features enabling passwordless authentication.

For example, Auth0 enables passwordless authentication using WebAuthn, a browser-based API that completes authentication via registered devices. Okta enables passwordless authentication through various methods, including email-based magic link, factor sequencing, WebAuthn and more.

Security

A hallmark feature of any identity and access management software is robust security. Both Auth0 and Okta include in-depth security measures to help businesses protect their data. Auth0 includes defenses such as incident response, security monitoring and data encryption while at rest and in transit.

Okta also provides end-to-end encryption as well as monitoring through ThreatInsight. This is a tool provided through Okta Insights that analyzes attack data across the network to identify and block potentially malicious login attempts.

Choosing between Auth0 and Okta

Auth0 and Okta are perfect solutions for enabling IAM within any business. However, for app development companies or smaller businesses with more complex IAM infrastructure needs, Auth0’s extensibility and developer-focused platform might be the better option.

Okta’s existing library of integrations and pre-built components make the platform a great choice for larger businesses that need to get their IAM strategy up and running fast.