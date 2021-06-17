Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on home office products

Amazon Prime Day offers great discounts on home office products that will help make your workday better.

Amazon Prime Day runs June 21-22 this year, and there are great deals on thousands of products. With so many people working from home nowadays, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get a home office set up or upgraded without breaking the bank. The following products can be used to update your current home office or help make working from home easier.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch) Image: Amazon What is a home office without a computer? The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip may be a good addition. According to Apple, the laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, an 18-hour battery life, a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning, a fanless design for silent operation and a FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls. $949 at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Amazon eero mesh WiFi router Image: Amazon The eero mesh Wi-Fi system offers coverage for your entire home, up to 1,500 square feet. The device can be managed with Alexa so you can manage your Wi-Fi access for various devices, has cross-compatible hardware and uses TrueMesh technology to avoid congestion, buffering and dropoffs on your network, according to the manufacturer. According to Amazon, this eero mesh WiFi router is "refurbished, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device." $55 at Amazon

Amazon Basics premium single monitor stand Image: Amazon When you need to create a little extra desk space, using a monitor stand can come in handy. The Amazon Basics premium single monitor stand is VESA compatible and features a single monitor arm that extends and retracts, tilts to change reading angles and rotates from landscape-to-portrait mode (tilt range 70-degrees back and 5-degrees forward). The arm works with almost any LCD monitor measuring 32 inches or smaller and holds monitors up to 25 pounds, according to the manufacturer. $220 at Amazon

Amazon Basics ergonomic high-back reclining mesh office chair Image: Amazon A good office chair can be essential to a comfortable work environment. Amazon Basics ergonomic high-back reclining mesh office chair is BIFMA certified and offers a molded foam seat cushion for added support and a breathable mesh backrest. Other features include: adjustable armrests and lumbar support bar, pivoting headrest, adjustable seat height (with gas lift lever), 360-degree swivel capacity, rolling caster wheels, three pre-set reclining angles (97-, 104- and 111-degrees) with tilt lock mechanism and a concealed retractable footrest, according to the manufacturer. $180 at Amazon