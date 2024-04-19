Best overall: QuickBooks Online

When running a farm, as when working in most professions, the right tool can make all the difference. A power tool can help you accomplish a job faster than a hand tool, and a tractor can work faster than a hand plow. In much the same way, the right accounting software can make managing the farm’s finances much easier.

This, of course, begs the question: Which software tool do I need? After all, a cordless drill and a framing hammer are both valuable tools, but they have very different intended uses.

So, to help you find the accounting application that best suits your situation, we’ve put together this list of six top solutions and compared them side by side. That way, even if none of these options are quite right for your current needs, you’ll have a solid framework for judging other vendors as you continue your search.

While there are plenty of accounting solutions on the market to choose from, farming is an industry that comes with some unique challenges and considerations. So, even though most of the available apps will have options for functions like payroll, expenses and the like, only tools designed with farmers in mind include features like livestock tracking or resources to help secure funding from the USDA.

With that in mind, we’ve tried to compare this list with some of these less common features at the forefront, and we’ll get into specifics in the list entries below.

Starting price Funding library Offline use Asset/inventory tracker Multi-farm QuickBooks Online $30/month No No Add-on No Visit QuickBooks FarmRaise Free | $36/month Yes Yes Yes No Visit FarmRaise FarmBooks $495/year No Yes Yes Add-on Visit FarmBooks Xero $15/month No No Yes No Visit Xero Traction $79/month No No Yes

(no livestock) Yes Visit Traction EasyFarm $650 No Yes Yes

(with add-ons) No Visit EasyFarm

QuickBooks Online: Best overall If you’ve used financial software in other contexts, odds are you’re already familiar with QuickBooks, or one of the companion solutions from Intuit (like TurboTax). QuickBooks is used across a wide range of industries and by organizations both large and small, with good reason too — the software covers the majority of commonly required financial functions, and it’s compatible with other digital tools in basically every industry. It’s not perfect, though. As the table above shows, there are a few farming-specific features that QuickBooks doesn’t support, and if you’re looking for a solution that really caters to your needs, it may not be the one for you. But if you’re looking for a go-to option that works, that’s easy to use and that most financial pros are already familiar with, this one is hard to beat. For more information, read the full QuickBooks Online review. Pricing Simple Start: $30 per month.

$30 per month. Essentials: $60 per month.

$60 per month. Plus: $90 per month.

$90 per month. Advanced: $200 per month. Features Industry-leading financial software, with access to help and advice from experts.

Manage bank accounts, payments and cash flow directly from QuickBooks.

Available add-ons allow you to include payroll, inventory, time-tracking and project management functionality. Pros and cons Pros Cons The “name brand” financial solution in almost every industry.

Integrates directly with TurboTax (which you may already be using).

Easy to learn, easy to use and easy to find answers when you need to troubleshoot.

Limited farming-specific features.

Add-ons quickly drive up subscription costs.

No offline option.

FarmRaise: Cheapest farm-specific accounting software FarmRaise is the least expensive solution on this list and the only one that offers a fully free user option. But don’t let the lower cost fool you; it’s still a competitive solution in its own right. Not only is FarmRaise a competent financial tool, it’s also built with farmers in mind, including many features that a tool like QuickBooks lacks. FarmRaise offers a full library of funding options to help farms find and make use of programs they qualify for. It includes functionality for tracking inventory, livestock and other farm-specific assets. It comes with a companion mobile app and can be used without an internet connection. Best of all, it’s easy to learn and use. Pricing Free: $0 with no credit card required, and you can cancel anytime.

$0 with no credit card required, and you can cancel anytime. Premium: $40 per month (or $36 per month when billed annually). Features Desktop, mobile and offline functionality, so you can track your finances no matter where you are.

Farming-focused support in the form of funding libraries, weekly educational briefings and advice on how to apply for grants.

Track everything related to your farm, like crops, produce, animals and more. Pros and cons Pros Cons Robust financial solution built from the ground up for farmers.

Customer support staff are familiar with the industry and know how to help farmers make the most of the app.

Can be used anywhere, even without an internet connection.

Easily track assets, inventory and other important figures without having to manipulate existing features to meet your needs. Limited or missing “generic” functionality, such as payroll and project tracking.

No available add-ons and limited integration options.

Does not support tracking finances for multiple farms.

FarmBooks: Best farm-specific accounting software A financial tool with an approach that’s a little more “old school,” FarmBooks looks and functions much like QuickBooks did in the days before everything migrated to the cloud. Users purchase the current version of FarmBooks, install it locally on their device and run the program with or without an internet connection as needed. That alone can be a major selling point for farmers, whose work often takes them to places where Wi-Fi is hard to come by. But that’s just the start. With FarmBooks, farmers and ranchers can easily manage bank accounts, earnings and expenditures. They can run payroll and cut checks. They can track inventory, assets and liabilities. With the multi-farm upgrade, they can even manage multiple entities from the same app. With the exception of the funding library offered by some solutions, FarmBooks offers one of the most comprehensive sets of farm-specific features of any finance app on the market. Pricing Single Farm: One-time purchase of $495 (includes program license, updates and support for one year).

One-time purchase of $495 (includes program license, updates and support for one year). Additional Farms: Add-on fees for entities beyond the first, with $200 for a second farm and $150 for each farm beyond that.

Add-on fees for entities beyond the first, with $200 for a second farm and $150 for each farm beyond that. Yearly Maintenance Fee: $95 for ongoing access to software updates and customer support. Features Accounts Register allows users to manage bank accounts, invoicing and accounts receivable, and financial reports.

Allows for the tracking of inventory, assets and liabilities, including livestock and loans.

Run accounts payable, cut checks and more, all from the same app. Pros and cons Pros Cons Built with farmers and ranchers in mind and tailored to their needs.

Can be purchased once and used offline.

Simple to use, with an interface that may be easier to learn for some. Higher initial upfront cost.

No cloud-only option.

No funding library.

No funding library.

Xero: Most user-friendly software As the second vendor on this list with a more industry-neutral solution, Xero is cloud-based accounting software used by professionals in a number of industries. Notably, Xero is designed around two priorities: helping accountants do their job more easily and helping non-accountants handle their finances more confidently. In other words, it’s a solution that boasts all the power and capabilities a dedicated finance pro would be looking for while still being simple enough that even the new farmhand can learn to use it. Like QuickBooks, it lacks many of the targeted farming-related features that you may be looking for. But depending on your need, it may still get the job done just fine. For more information, read the full Xero review. Pricing Early: $15 per month.

$15 per month. Growing: $42 per month.

$42 per month. Established: $78 per month. Features Track invoices, bills and short-term cash flow.

Handle sales tax, bank transaction reconciliation, project tracking and more.

Run payroll with optional Gusto integration. Pros and cons Pros Cons Possibly the most user-friendly solution on this list.

Offers most of QuickBooks’ core functionality at a lower cost.

Unlike QuickBooks, it includes inventory tracking without costly add-ons.

Limited or missing farming-specific features.

Fewer integration options and fewer advanced financial features than competitors.

Visit Xero

Traction: Best reporting and data insights In many ways, it’s accurate to describe Traction as QuickBooks but for farmers. With a deep feature set, powerful add-on options and the best reporting and data functionality on this list (for farming-specific apps), Traction has a lot to offer for those who want to get serious about their finances. To be fair, its price tag reflects this, but some organizations may be ready for an enterprise-level upgrade. If that’s you, and you’re not a fan of QuickBooks’ more generic solution, then Traction should probably be first on your list to look at. Pricing Basic: Starts at $950 annually.

Starts at $950 annually. Plus: Starts at $1,900 annually.

Starts at $1,900 annually. Pro: Starts at $3,800 annually. Features Manage bank accounts, submit 1099s and manage multiple entities, all from the same solution.

Includes a companion app so you can view and manage your finances on the go.

Impressive analytics allows you to see real-time inventory, margin per bushel and more. Pros and cons Pros Cons Analytics and data insights that are head and shoulders above the rest.

Mobile functionality and user-friendly interface.

Optional add-ons are unique to the industry, like agronomy. More costly than the competition.

Subscriptions are only billed annually.

Anything other than self-guided onboarding costs extra.

EasyFarm: Best for form accounting basics Another vendor with a more traditional approach to its software, EasyFarm sells its solution as a static program. That being said, don’t expect a physical CD with your purchase: The whole application is stored on a flash drive, making installation very straightforward. That’s not the reason to pick EasyFarm, though. No, you’ll pick EasyFarm because it’s… well, easy to use. Even when you’re dealing with complex situations like livestock, co-op inventory management and oil royalties, EasyFarm has you covered (provided you purchase the corresponding add-ons). Pricing EasyFarm Lite: $650 (one-time purchase).

$650 (one-time purchase). EasyFarm Plus: $750 (one-time purchase).

$750 (one-time purchase). EasyFarm Premier: $1,250 (one-time purchase).

$1,250 (one-time purchase). EasyFarm Premier Plus: $1,400 (one-time purchase).

$1,400 (one-time purchase). EasyFarm Platinum: $1,450 (one-time purchase). Features Easy to install, easy to learn and easy to use.

Install the app locally and use even when offline.

Comprehensive add-on options make it easy to build your own solution with the functions you need. Pros and cons Pros Cons The largest selection of farming-specific add-ons.

One-time purchase.

Can be used without an internet connection.

Very user-friendly design. Higher upfront cost.

No cloud-based option.

Upgrades and add-ons quickly drive the price up.

How do I choose the best accounting software for my business?

You choose accounting software the same way you choose a tool from the shed: You match the tool to the job.

Maybe that’s just a roundabout way of saying “it depends,” but you get the idea. No software will meet every need. But that’s not what you’re looking for. You’re just looking for a tool that will meet your needs. And that’s an easier ask.

First, be aware that in computer technologies, “free” and “worthless” are not necessarily synonyms. Just because a solution is inexpensive doesn’t mean it will underperform, and there’s no need to pay for more software than you’ll actually use.

Second, know that just because an app can be run offline indefinitely doesn’t mean it should. Connected apps, whether web-based or not, will benefit from ongoing updates — most importantly, the security updates that make it safe to connect them to your finances. Frustrating as it can sometimes be, paying for ongoing service may be the better choice in the long run.

Third, you know your business best. Take the software for a spin and make use of any free trial periods the vendor offers. As soon as you determine a tool doesn’t meet your needs, though, don’t hesitate to find a more suitable alternative.

Beyond that, balance budget against functionality, like always. After all, what good is a shiny new toy if it doesn’t do what you bought it to do?

Methodology

While writing this article, we researched the vendors and their websites, as well as customer reviews and ratings, to gain a full understanding of where each solution fits into the market landscape — and who they serve most effectively.