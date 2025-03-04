Plus some honorable mentions you may also want to consider:

Finding the best credit card readers is a critical step in the business process. After all, if you want to accept card payments, you need a way to take card payments. But it may not be immediately apparent which ones will best fit your business needs. So, as you review the table and comparisons below, keep in mind some of the key attributes, such as price, mobility, payment methods, and peripheral options.

Top credit card readers compared

Square Terminal: Best overall card reader/smart terminal Our rating: 4.79 out of 5 Starting strong with the only mobile card reader on this list with a printer built-in, the Square Terminal is quite the piece of hardware. It can be used as a standalone mobile POS or paired with other hardware to provide mobile card reading functionality. Either way, you will benefit from all-day battery life, Square’s competitive in-person transaction fees, and offline mode functionality. Why I chose Square Terminal I chose Square Terminal because of the flexibility that it provides users, both from the device itself and from Square’s software/processing services. The device can cover a range of POS needs all on its own, and using Square can be as cheap as $0 per month plus processing fees. Or, you can upgrade and maximize your ability to leverage other features like online transactions and digital storefronts. It’s not the most inexpensive option on this list, but you’d be hard-pressed to find an alternative that provides the same level of freedom and choice in how you run your business. Pricing Device price: $299 (or $23/month for 12 months)

In-person processing: 2.6% + $0.15 Monthly plans: Free: Pay only processing fees

Plus: From $29, plus processing fees

Premium: From $89+, plus processing fees Visit Square

Features

All-in-one mobile POS with all-day battery life

Offline mode, continue accepting payments even without internet connection

Upgrade your hardware as needed, and upgrade your subscription anytime, with no contracts

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Portable, capable, and easy to use

Connect via wifi, Bluetooth ethernet, or nothing at all (for 24 hours, at least)

Affordable, with lots of use case flexibility

Choose from a host of available add-ons if you need to increase functionality It can take a long time to charge

Device is generally more expensive than mobile credit card readers

Lacks specialized features available in some competitors

You’ll have to use Square as your processor

Limited phone support hours

Square Register: Best countertop register Our rating: 4.76 out of 5 The Square Register provides many of the same advantages as its mobile counterpart, as well as a dual-screen setup for a better customer experience. More peripheral options are available, making it easier to match a variety of register function needs. You can also use the Register and the Terminal in concert. Obviously, the Square Register won’t be necessary or even preferable for teams that don’t take payments at a static location. And while the Register-Terminal combo is a formidable pairing, smaller businesses may get enough benefits to justify the added price. But growing and mid-sized establishments that have one or more dedicated checkout counters (or equivalent places for transactions), the Register is basically a must. Why I chose Square Register With the Square Register, you’re getting most of the benefits provided by the Square Terminal without most of the drawbacks. Plus, you can grab add-on peripherals like cash drawers to further customize your setup to properly meet your needs. It’s a pricey piece of hardware, but it’s not as costly as other popular countertop POS options (such as those available through Clover). And, with Square, the subscription costs are the same no matter the device you’re using. Pricing Device costs: $799 (or $34/month for 24 months)

In-person processing (same as above): 2.6% + $0.15 Monthly plans: Free: Pay only processing fees

Plus: From $29, plus processing fees

Premium: From $89, plus processing fees Visit Square

Features

Fully integrated dual-screen stationary POS hardware

App marketplace facilitates a host of integrations and more specialized functions

Accept all payment types, and let your customers see what they’re paying while they do it

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Full-fledged register with a sleek aesthetic and plenty of peripheral options

No need to worry about battery life

Get all the benefits of using Square as your payment processor

It's not the cheapest option, but still affordable Not a mobile device

Will require a POS plan upgrade for multiple users or access levels

You’ll have to use Square as your processor

Limited phone support hours

Stripe Reader M2: Best mobile card reader Our rating: 4.47 out of 5 While Square made its name by catering to in-person sellers first before moving laterally to online transactions, Stripe is an example of the opposite. Known best for its online platforms and solutions, Stripe has since branched out to offer products to facilitate card-present transactions. In fact, though its hardware selection is limited, what it does have stands up well against the comparable products in Square’s arsenal. The Stripe Reader M2 is the company’s answer to Square’s flagship freebie, and for businesses that do a lot of online selling, it’s probably the better option. Why I chose Stripe Reader M2 I included this product both because of the device itself and because of the advantages Stripe offers as an overall service. As hardware for card-present transactions, the Reader M2 is a solid piece of tech. It’s compact, pairs with mobile devices easily, can be used with a dock to make it stationary, and accepts more payment types than Square’s entry-level reader. It’s inexpensive, boasts all-day battery life, and even features offline mode. Stripe as a service has its own advantages too. Most small businesses that choose Square do so because it’s one of the least expensive ways to start taking card payments in person. But if you need a custom POS app, Stripe is the best alternative as it gives the perfect balance of ease of use and scalability. Stripe makes it possible for businesses to create a tailored POS app to go with the Stripe Reader M2. It even provides you with the basic app to start with. What’s best is that it won’t cost you anything extra to access these features and Stripe’s complete developer guide. Related: Top 6 mobile payment methods to consider Pricing Stripe Reader M2: $59

Subscription fees: None

In-person transaction fee: 2.7% + $0.05

Online transaction fee: 2.9% + $0.30

Custom pricing packages are available Visit Stripe

Features

Small, portable, durable, and reliable

Takes all major forms of card payments, even contactless and digital wallets

Battery takes roughly two hours to charge but runs for up to 42 hours

Compatible with iOS, Android, and React Native operating systems

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Standard mobile card reader features, plus a few extras

Can work with other POS systems

Stripe offers instant payout for an additional fee, making it one of the quickest at getting you your money Transaction rates are a little higher than its peers in this list, at least for card-present sales

Smaller hardware selection than most

Requires custom mobile app so not the fastest set-up

Toast Go 2: Best card reader for restaurants Our rating: 4.42 out of 5 As a POS service, Toast comes with a host of tools and functions specific to the industry, including table and order management, menus, and delivery service integration. Case in point: the Toast Go 2 mobile terminal. A rugged device with robust POS and card reader capabilities, its design is a recipe for success in the food service industry. Why I chose Toast Go 2 Toast does more than build specialized software for restaurants and food service teams. Toast Go 2, like all of its hardware, is restaurant-grade — built to withstand drops, spills, and more. Toast Go 2 is comfortable and ergonomic: it’s light, at just over a pound, and fits easily in the hand or in an apron pocket. The battery lasts all day, and the device can be used for a variety of restaurant-specific functions, like taking patron orders and receiving alerts when meals are ready to be served. Finally, the Toast Go 2 accepts a comprehensive variety of payment methods including swipes, taps, dips, chip insert, contactless NFC, digital wallets, and Tap to Pay. Pricing Transaction fees: Pay-as-you-go platform fee: 3.09% to 3.69% + 15 cents

Standard Plan card-present fee: 2.49% + 15 cents Monthly subscription plans Starter Kit: Starting at $0 plus processing fees

Point of Sale: $69 to $579 plus processing fees

Build Your Own: Custom pricing Visit Toast

Features

Functionality curated for restaurants and food service businesses, including support for menus, tables, orders, delivery services, and more

Durable hardware, so no need to be gentle with the device

Support available around the clock, any day of the week

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Rough and ready, able to withstand the hazards of a restaurant

Puts the entire Toast POS solution at your team’s fingertips and lasts all day

Software that accommodates the kind of business you do, rather than standard retail sales Limited pricing transparency

Locks you into a contract

The specialized nature of the software and hardware make it less flexible and poorly suited to the needs of other industries

Clover Go: Best processor-agnostic card reader Our rating: 4.36 Clover is a provider that offers POS hardware and software but lets you choose the merchant account and processor. In other words, this is my pick if a) you have a strong preference regarding who actually handles the money when it’s changing hands, and b) you need high-end hardware (and aren’t afraid of a little sticker shock). Clover supplies the hardware that many processors sell to their customers, and Clover Go is its entry-level card reader. It is a peripheral that pairs with smartphones and mobile devices and is comparable to the Square Reader and the Stripe Reader M2. That said, it does have a few extra aces up its sleeve. Why I chose Clover Go As a piece of hardware, Clover Go matches the functionality of its peers in the vertical. It takes all tender types, is compatible with both Android and iOS, and otherwise works as you might be familiar with. The secret in the sauce, as it were, is the POS software you use with it. Because Clover focuses specifically on providing point-of-sale tools, its system is more adaptive and flexible than most. They may not be as specialized as Toast, but Clover isn’t shackled to a single use case and can be leveraged for many of these specialized implementations. Beyond that, you bring your own processor, so add any perks from that to the list. Related: 5 best credit card readers for Android Pricing Below are the fees if you get your Clover hardware and service directly from Fiserv. The cost and pricing scheme will vary depending on third-party resellers Device Clover Go device: $49 Monthly subscriptions Payments only: Free

Essentials: $14.95 Transaction fees As low as 2.3% + $0.10 Visit Clover

Features

Mobile reader that accepts all major tender types

Pairs with Android and iOS devices

Runs Clover’s POS software, which is among the best in the industry

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Inexpensive to get started

Robust and customizable POS functionality

Reliable and capable hardware, with plenty of options beyond this device Reader takes around two hours to charge and battery life isn’t long

Aside from the most basic of functionality, you’ll have to subscribe to use Clover’s tech

Aside from the Go, Clover hardware prices are higher than its peers in this list

SumUp Plus: Best value Our rating: 4.15 With its Plus card reader, SumUp provides reliable hardware and straightforward POS software at an inexpensive price. With reliable POS functionality, low hardware cost, no recurring monthly fees, and affordable transaction fees, the SumUp Plus is the best option for teams just getting their start or who are otherwise extremely budget-conscious. Why I chose SumUp Plus SumUp is an excellent value option, and its mobile card reader, SumUp Plus, is the most inexpensive 3-in-1 (swipe, chip, and contactless) card reader on our list. It syncs with your smartphone or tablet and takes payments via the SumUp App (which is free). So, with no monthly fees, no cost to use the app, and reasonable transaction fees, you could be taking payments with full POS functionality for just $54. Even if competing offerings have more POS features or wider hardware selections, the solid performance SumUp provides at such a low entry cost is very difficult to ignore. Pricing No monthly fees or contracts

Optional POS set up from $99/month

Purchase the SumUp Plus for just $54

In-person transaction fee: 2.6% + $0.10 Visit SumUp

Features

Full card reader functionality, compatible with both Android and iOS

Low one-time cost, no monthly fees, and reasonable transaction prices

Get everything the SumUp POS has to offer through the free app

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Some of the best value in this particular market

Processes over 500 transactions on a single charge

Take payments through the free app at fee rates that rival industry giants like Square Limited hardware options

Limited POS functionality compared to its peers

It is not as specialized as some use cases might need

Honorable mentions

Stripe S700 Terminal

Liked the Square Terminal, but prefer the flexibility and customization options that Stripe offers? Then consider the Stripe S700. It offers the benefits of the Square Terminal, with all the advantages of Stripe’s software and platform.

Device cost: $349

Other costs: None, just processing fees (2.7% + $0.05 per transaction)

Best for: Pairing with lower online transaction fees

PayPal Zettle

PayPal has only very recently entered the POS game. It’s long been a player in mobile payment processing, though, so much like Stripe, it brings with it plenty of online-friendly benefits. Chief among those benefits is a very wide assortment of accepted payment options. With PayPal, you can take just about everything under the sun, from cards to digital wallets, to payment apps, to QR codes, and beyond. Optional upgrades include a barcode scanner and dock with a receipt printer. The POS software itself leaves something to be desired, though.

Device cost: $199 (basic terminal), $239 (built-in barcode scanner), $269 (with printer and dock)

Other costs: None, just processing fees (2.29% + $0.09)

Best for: Wider range of payment processing methods

Helcim Terminal

Helcim stands out among the processors in this list as the only one that offers interchange-plus pricing. In brief, Interchange Plus means that Helcim charges a flat margin on all transactions. Your fees will fluctuate since interchanges are highly variable, but Helcim’s cut never does. So, whereas other brands give you a flat fee to make things simple, Helcim keeps things a bit more complex so that they can minimize your per-transaction costs. You’ll pay less with them than almost anyone else (for transactions, that is). The terminal itself comes with a built-in printer like Square Terminal.

Device cost: $329, or $30/month for 12 months

Other costs: No monthly fees; interchange-plus pricing (Helcim’s margin: 0.40% + $0.08)

Best for: Lowest possible transaction rates

Chase Terminal

Chase is a major bank that also provides payment processing services. As such, it’s our recommendation for those who want everything in one bucket — hardware, POS software, processing, and banking. While it’s not as versatile with its POS solutions as the competitors in this article, Chase reduces the number of stakeholders in the payment process who get to claim a cut of your sales. And since it’s a bank, you get same-day funding at no added cost.

Device cost: $499

Other costs: No monthly fees; card-present fees are 2.6% + $0.10

Best for: Getting all your processing-related solutions from the same place

How do I choose the top credit card reader for my business?

Credit card readers cover everything from Tap to Pay to full registers, so when choosing the best option for your business, consider the following:

Price

Not every brand has a surplus of budgetary “elbow room.” Some businesses are solo professionals, side hustlers, or small outfits just getting their start, and dropping a grand on a POS register would be out of the question. For these and others like them, smaller, less expensive options will likely suit them better (at least in the short term).

On the other hand, some teams need certain functionalities that come with a bump in cost. Just to name a few, receipt printing, online ordering, and barcode scanning all tend to require peripherals or upgrades. But even if you’re prepared to spend more on what you need, there’s no sense in spending more unless it provides added value.

Finally, all hardware aside, different POS brands have different ways of pricing out their transaction fees, and depending on where and how you do your business, that can significantly impact your operational expenses. So, you’ll want to pay attention to where those fees are low, and where they spike for a given provider.

Mobility

With mobile card readers specifically, everyone’s looking for a bit of freedom from the counter. But not everyone needs their POS to have legs. In fact, some use cases necessitate the opposite. And the more stationary the hardware is, the more options you’ll have to accessorize. This is a major filter for your list. If you need something you can carry around, that will immediately disqualify some options, and vice versa.

Transaction method

Not every business needs to be equipped for every payment type, but if you need to take a type of payment, you’ll need to be equipped for it. Like mobility, transaction methods are a filter in your search. Some readers are inexpensive, but can only take swipes or taps. If that’s not covering your bases, you’ll need something more capable.

Peripherals

Do you need a dedicated card reader, or will your smartphone suffice? Does the reader need to be its own mobile device, or can you just sync a reader to your phone? Do you need a handheld at all? How about a receipt printer or a cash drawer? Does it need to be all in one? Does it need a screen? A customer-facing screen? A way to accept signatures? A way to include gratuity? The list of considerations goes on.

And while some devices are compatible with multiple setups, or can be added to with ad hoc upgrades like stationary docks, etc., you likely know generally what kind of POS you’re looking for from the start.

Non-standard features

There are numerous additional and miscellaneous functions that, while not as broadly applicable, are still critical to the teams that use them. For anything outside of the more “standard” options discussed above, you’ll want to look for or inquire about the features/add-ons/upgrades specifically. Below are some examples:

EBT support

Offline mode

Afterpay

Tips/gratuity

Inventory management

Online ordering

Menus/food orders

Table/floor management

Delivery/logistics

Hardware payment plans

Impact-resistant hardware

Online transaction support

Loyalty program support

Age-restricted/high-risk sales support

Methodology

I started broad, looked at the major players and frequently mentioned options in the space, and whittled things down from there. Then I graded said shortlist, and assembled the relevant info into this article.

I scored each provider based on pricing, card reader specifications, software features, and ease of use. I also paid particular attention to areas of functionality that were non-standard, if they were mentioned in the brand’s marketing as an available feature, and whether or not reviews indicated it worked as described.

My evaluation also gave heavy consideration to user experience, collecting feedback from real-life card reader users on third-party review sites and taking advantage of hands-on demos and free trials to test the system myself.

The overall result is a comprehensive picture of what a tech solution has to offer, allowing me to identify what each provider has to offer and where they stand out.