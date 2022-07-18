Looking for a new monitor to replace that aging, dying screen in front of you? Jack Wallen has his picks for the best options available in 2022.

I learned a long time ago that skimping on a monitor, when you stare at one for the majority of your day, is never a good thing. That doesn’t mean you have to spend thousands of dollars on the highest-quality display available. What it does mean is you should pay attention to what you’re purchasing and not simply purchase the first, cheapest deal you can find. And if you’re working from home, you have more of a say in what you purchase, especially if it’s on your dime.

So, what monitors should you consider purchasing in 2022? It depends on your needs. Are you a serious gamer or media producer, or is the majority of your time in front of a screen spent with general productivity tools? Or maybe it’s all about entertainment? Regardless of the purpose, there is certainly a monitor out there that will perfectly meet your needs.

Best monitor overall: Samsung Odyssey G7

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is an ideal monitor for general usage. This monitor delivers a sharp 16:9 ratio at 2560 x 1440 resolution with a refresh rate of 240Hz. You’ll find accurate whites — without the need for calibration — and enough speed to play even the most demanding games. The G7 boasts a 1ms (GTG) response time and an input lag of only 20ms.

One very keen aspect of the Odyssey G7 is that it is a 1000R panel, which means it matches the curvature of the human eye for even better immersion into your games and work. The G7 also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC & FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t suffer dropping frames. Other features include Infinity Core Lighting, QLED display for deepest blacks, and HDR 600 support. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is currently on sale on Amazon for $579.99 for the 32-inch QHD/240Hz version.

Best monitor for gaming: Dell S3222DGM

If you’re looking for a gaming monitor that won’t break the bank, the Dell S3222DGM might be just what you’re looking for. This 32-inch 16:9 display serves up a 2560 X 1440 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time (GTG) along with support for FreeSync Premium Pro. While this might not be the most modern, beautiful monitor on the market, you cannot beat the performance at this price ($399.99 on Amazon).

Although the curve doesn’t equal that of the Samsung Odyssey G7, the Dell curve comes in at 1800R which is still pretty impressive at this price. And with a 178-degree viewing angle, you can be certain you won’t miss any of the action, regardless of where you’re sitting. The Dell S3222DGM includes 2 HDMI ports and 1 headphone jack.

Best business-class monitor: Dell UltraSharp 27 4K

Although not the cheapest monitor on the list, the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K monitor tops the list for general business usage. This monitor isn’t exactly up to gaming standards, but what it lacks in speed it makes up for in ports. You’ll find a USB-C display connection that can even charge your laptop, with up to 90W of power delivered.

As far as color accuracy is concerned, the Dell UltraSharp is no slouch. You’ll find this 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor delivers a very high pixel density of 163 PPI, which is four times higher than Full HD. Another bonus feature is that the monitor comes with all of the cables you’ll need, including USB-C, USB-A HDMI and power. The Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K monitor sells for $624.96 on Amazon.

Best budget 4K monitor: Samsung UR59C

Looking for a 4K monitor on a budget? Look no further than the Samsung UR59C. Selling for just $399.99 on Amazon, you’ll have trouble finding a cheaper 32-inch 4K monitor on the market. The one drawback of the Samsung UR59C is that it does have a much lower refresh rate (60Hz) than some of the other monitors on this list, which means you won’t be doing serious gaming with this display.

For general purposes, finding a better 4K monitor at this price point would be a challenge. This monitor is best served for home office/school and casual gaming. Don’t expect too much from this monitor, and you won’t be disappointed.

Best monitor for HDR media creation: Asus ProArt PA32UCG

If you’re a media creator, do yourself a favor and look into the Asus ProArt PA32UCG monitor. This pricey 32-inch display (currently $4,899.00 on Amazon) offers a 120Hz refresh rate and excels with backlighting that includes 1,152 zones of local dimming, which provides 1600 nits of peak brightness and 1000 nits at full screen sustained brightness.

The Asus ProArt delivers true 10-bit color and Adobe RGB and sRGB support for exceptional color fidelity. As for ports, you’ll find Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI (v2.1) and a built-in USB hub. Also included are cables for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Thunderbolt 3 mission bridge and power. For anyone who creates media, especially video, you cannot go wrong with the color accuracy of the Asus ProArt PA32UGC.

