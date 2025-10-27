The best business credit cards for new businesses are more than just spending tools. They help manage cash flow, build credit, and make everyday expenses easier to track. With features like flat-rate rewards, 0% intro APRs, and built-in expense management, the right card can make early business operations smoother and more efficient.

Whether you’re launching a startup or growing your first small business, choosing a card that fits your needs can save time and money. In this guide, I highlight the top cards based on accessibility, rewards, costs, and features that truly benefit new business owners.

Here are my top picks for the best business credit cards for new businesses in 2025:

Best business credit cards for new businesses at a glance

Best for Annual fee Ongoing rewards All-around value and startup flexibility $0 Unlimited 1.5% cash back Freelancers and new businesses seeking simple, fee-free rewards $0 2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 each calendar year, then 1% cash back Growing businesses needing straightforward, flat-rate cash back $0 Unlimited 1.5% cash back

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars Startups with solid cash flow that want automated expense controls and no personal guarantee $0 Varies New business owners building or rebuilding credit $0 Varies High spenders and frequent travelers seeking premium rewards and perks $895 5× points on flights and prepaid hotels booked via Amex Travel

2× points on qualifying business categories and on purchases $5,000+ in eligible categories

1× points on all other eligible purchases



Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for all-around value and startup flexibility

Pros

$0 annual fee

Unlimited 1.5% cash back for each $1 spent

Versatile redemption options (cash back, gift cards, travel, and more)

Cons

Flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases may not maximize rewards in certain categories

Strong credit score is typically required for approval

3% fee on transactions made outside the US

Card details

Intro APR: 0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening Regular APR: Variable rate of 17.24% to 23.24% after the introductory period

Variable rate of 17.24% to 23.24% after the introductory period Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit needed: Good to excellent

Welcome offer

$900 cash back after $6,000 spend in the first three months

Rewards

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back per $1 spent on every business purchase

Features

Free employee cards with individual spending controls

Built-in fraud protection and real-time alerts

Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Card is one of the best all-around choices for new business owners. It’s simple, flexible, and valuable right from the start. The flat 1.5% cash back rate ensures every purchase earns something back, while the 0% intro APR period gives your business financial breathing room in the first year. The lack of an annual fee also keeps it accessible for startups managing tight budgets.

Other benefits

Combine points with other Chase Ultimate Rewards ® cards to unlock higher redemption value for travel

cards to unlock higher redemption value for travel Employee cards simplify team expense management and help track spending in real time

$0 liability for unauthorized transactions offers peace of mind

Powerful account management tools help you monitor, organize, and control business purchases efficiently

The American Express Blue Business Cash™: Best for freelancers and new businesses seeking simple, fee-free rewards

Pros

$0 annual fee

0% introductory APR for 12 months

Expanded Buying Power feature allows spending above your preset credit limit based on usage and payment history Cons

2% cash back rate only applies up to $50,000 in yearly purchases

Foreign transaction fees apply

Requires good to excellent credit history Card details

Intro APR: 0% on purchases for 12 months from account opening

0% on purchases for 12 months from account opening Regular APR: 17.24% to 27.24% variable, depending on creditworthiness

17.24% to 27.24% variable, depending on creditworthiness Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer

Earn $250 cash back after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Rewards

Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 each calendar year, then 1% cash back on purchases after that threshold.

Features

Expanded Buying Power lets you spend above your preset limit when needed

Employee cards available at no additional cost to help manage team expenses

Why I like it

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is an excellent pick for new or growing businesses that want a simple, fee-free cash back structure. The 2% cash back rate on everyday spending (up to $50,000 per year) is generous for a no-annual-fee card, and the automatic statement credits mean you never have to worry about redemption. Combined with the 0% intro APR period, it’s ideal for startups and small businesses that need flexibility while building early cash flow.

Other benefits

Earn automatic statement credits, no need for tracking or transferring rewards

Employee cards help streamline expense management

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Backed by Amex’s renowned business customer service and fraud protection

Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for growing businesses needing straightforward, flat-rate cash back

Pros

$0 annual fee

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no category restrictions

Free employee cards that also earn rewards on employee purchases Cons

Flat 1.5% rate may earn less than category-based cards for certain spending types

Requires good to excellent credit for approval

No introductory APR period for purchases or balance transfers Card details

Intro APR: None

None Regular APR: 17.24% - 23.24% variable APR

17.24% - 23.24% variable APR Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer

$750 welcome bonus when you spend $6,000 within the first 3 months of card opening

Rewards

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no limits, categories, or expiration dates

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Features

Free employee cards with the ability to set individual spending limits

Year-end summaries and downloadable transaction data for Quicken ® , QuickBooks ® , or Excel ®

, QuickBooks , or Excel $0 fraud liability for unauthorized charges

Account alerts and card lock options through Capital One’s mobile app

Why I like it

The Capital One Spark Cash Select is an ideal starter business card for owners who value simplicity and consistent rewards. The 1.5% cash back rate applies to all purchases, so you don’t have to worry about rotating or bonus categories. The welcome bonus also adds extra value early on, while the $0 annual fee keeps costs low for new businesses.

Other benefits

Rewards never expire, and you can redeem them whenever you choose

Real-time fraud protection and card lock tools for added security

Downloadable reports make bookkeeping and tax preparation easier

Ramp Corporate Card: Best for startups with solid cash flow that want automated expense controls and no personal guarantee

Pros

$0 annual fee and no personal guarantee required

Corporate charge card structure with no interest or hidden fees

Advanced spend controls and automation tools built in

Access to exclusive partner discounts and savings worth over $350,000 Cons

Requires a minimum of $25,000 in a U.S. business bank account for approval

Must pay balances in full each month

No traditional welcome bonus or introductory APR Card details

Intro APR: None

None Regular APR: None, balance due monthly

None, balance due monthly Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer

None

Rewards

Varies

Features

Works anywhere Visa is accepted

Custom spending controls by department, vendor, or employee

Automated receipt matching and policy enforcement

Virtual cards for teams, vendors, or projects

Real-time visibility into company-wide spend

Automatic accounting sync with QuickBooks, NetSuite, and other systems

Why I like it

Ramp is the best fit for newer or growing businesses that want control and insight over spending without taking on personal credit risk. Its automation-first approach makes financial management seamless, as everything from receipt capture to reporting happens automatically. Ramp’s automated savings and partner discounts make it easy for startups to cut costs and manage budgets efficiently, while the lack of fees adds even more value.

Because there’s no personal guarantee, your approval is based on your company’s financial health rather than your credit score. That makes Ramp particularly attractive for founders who’ve raised capital or maintain healthy cash reserves but want to separate business and personal finances early on.

Other benefits

Unlimited employee cards with spending controls and real-time tracking

$0 foreign transaction fees for international purchases

Partner discounts on top-tier business software and services

Dedicated onboarding and customer support for business clients

Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card: Best for new business owners building or rebuilding credit

Pros

$0 annual fee

Helps build or strengthen business credit through consistent on-time payments

Rewards never expire as long as the account remains open

Option to upgrade to an unsecured card once your credit improves Cons

Requires a minimum security deposit of $1,000, which becomes your credit line

No introductory APR period or welcome bonus

Foreign transaction fee applies Card details

Intro APR: None

None Regular APR: 27.24% variable APR

27.24% variable APR Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer

None

Rewards

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Features

Security deposit of at least $1,000 required; your deposit determines your credit line

Free employee cards that also earn rewards and include individual spending controls

Access to online and mobile banking for payments and account management

Transaction downloads and accounting integrations through Bank of America’s Business Advantage tools

Zero liability protection for unauthorized transactions

Why I like it

This secured business card is an excellent starting point for new business owners or entrepreneurs building credit. It combines the safety and accessibility of a secured card with meaningful rewards, including 1.5% cash back on every purchase and no annual fee. The ability to upgrade to an unsecured version later makes it a smart long-term choice, while the rewards structure and business tools ensure you’re still earning value as you grow.

Other benefits

Redemption flexibility with multiple cash back options

Rewards never expire as long as the account remains open

Account reviews may allow transition to an unsecured product and a refund of the deposit

American Express Business Platinum Card: Best for high spenders and frequent travelers seeking premium rewards and perks

Pros

No preset spending limit, offering high flexibility for large purchases

Premium travel perks, including airport lounge access and travel credits

Extensive purchase and travel protections Cons

$895 annual fee

Benefits require activation and management across multiple partners

Best suited for high spenders and frequent travelers Card details

Intro APR: None

None Regular APR: 18.24% to 28.99% variable

18.24% to 28.99% variable Annual fee: $895

Welcome offer

Earn 250,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of membership

Rewards

5× points on flights and prepaid hotels booked via Amex Travel

2× points on qualifying business categories and on purchases $5,000+ in eligible categories

1× points on all other eligible purchases

Features

Access to over 1,550 lounges globally via the Global Lounge Collection

Up to $600 in annual hotel statement credits (booked via Amex Travel)

Statement credits including $200 airline incidental fees, up to $209 for CLEAR Plus, and credits for Dell, Adobe, and wireless (subject to terms)

Employee cards with spending limits and reporting tools

Expense management dashboard, real-time transaction tracking

Why I like it

The American Express Business Platinum Card® stands out for its unmatched blend of flexibility, travel perks, and premium business benefits. While its $895 annual fee is significant, it’s designed for business owners who can fully take advantage of the card’s statement credits, airport lounge access, and high-value rewards.

The no-preset spending limit offers adaptability for large or fluctuating purchases, and the extensive list of perks, including hundreds of dollars in annual credits for travel, tech, and business expenses, can easily offset the fee if used strategically.

For frequent travelers or companies that regularly invest in client trips, events, or high-ticket purchases, the Business Platinum delivers exceptional long-term value and a level of service few other cards can match.

Other benefits

Complimentary elite status with select hotel and car rental partners

24/7 Platinum Concierge and dedicated business support line

Integration with accounting tools for simplified expense management

Premium Global Assist ® hotline for emergency travel and medical coordination

hotline for emergency travel and medical coordination Exclusive Amex Offers tailored to business spending

My methodology

When reviewing the top business credit cards for new businesses, I looked for options that truly support owners in the early stages of growth. Cards that make it easier to manage spending, build credit, and earn rewards without added fees or complexity. Here’s what I considered:

Accessibility: I looked for cards that are attainable for newer businesses, including secured options for building credit, cards without personal guarantees, and products that consider business cash flow instead of personal credit history. Since many startups are still establishing their finances, accessibility played a key role.

I looked for cards that are attainable for newer businesses, including secured options for building credit, cards without personal guarantees, and products that consider business cash flow instead of personal credit history. Since many startups are still establishing their finances, accessibility played a key role. Costs: I analyzed annual fees, introductory APRs, and ongoing rates to identify options that minimize overhead while still offering strong value. No-annual-fee cards and 0% intro APR periods stood out for giving businesses more flexibility in their first year.

I analyzed annual fees, introductory APRs, and ongoing rates to identify options that minimize overhead while still offering strong value. No-annual-fee cards and 0% intro APR periods stood out for giving businesses more flexibility in their first year. Rewards: I focused on simple, flat-rate rewards programs that deliver consistent value without requiring users to track spending categories or thresholds.

I focused on simple, flat-rate rewards programs that deliver consistent value without requiring users to track spending categories or thresholds. Tools and perks: Expense tracking, employee cards, and accounting integrations were prioritized for their ability to streamline operations and reduce manual bookkeeping as the business grows.

Expense tracking, employee cards, and accounting integrations were prioritized for their ability to streamline operations and reduce manual bookkeeping as the business grows. Reliability and transparency: I considered issuer reputation, customer support, and clarity of terms to ensure each card recommended is dependable and easy to manage.

How to choose the right business credit card for your new business

Choosing the best credit card for new businesses starts with understanding how your company spends and what kind of flexibility you need as you grow. Here’s how to make the best choice:

1. Understand your business spending: Review your expenses to see where your business spends the most, whether on software, advertising, travel, or everyday operational costs. This helps you choose a card that offers the most value in your highest spending categories. Flat-rate cash back cards are often best for startups with broad, unpredictable spending.

2. Decide between cash back and travel rewards: If your business involves frequent travel for meetings, events, or client visits, a travel rewards card with points or miles can deliver extra value. If your expenses are primarily operational, such as supplies, software, or marketing, a simple cash back card provides consistent, easy-to-use rewards that directly reduce costs.

3. Consider introductory offers and long-term benefits: Many business credit cards include welcome bonuses that can offset early expenses, such as cash back or points after meeting a spending threshold. While these offers are appealing, it’s equally important to consider ongoing rewards, management tools, and expense controls that continue to provide value beyond the first year.

4. Compare fees and financing options: No-annual-fee cards can be ideal for newer businesses managing tight budgets, while cards with higher annual fees often come with added rewards or premium benefits. Also consider whether a card offers an introductory APR period, which can provide short-term flexibility when covering large startup purchases.

5. Check approval requirements: Some business cards require a personal guarantee or strong credit history, while others base approval on your company’s financial performance or cash flow. Review the eligibility criteria before applying to ensure your business meets the requirements and to avoid unnecessary credit inquiries.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can I get a business credit card if my business is brand new?

Yes. Many issuers allow you to qualify even if your business is newly launched. You’ll usually need to provide basic information, such as your business name, type, estimated revenue, and tax ID or Social Security number. If your business has limited history, lenders often rely on your personal credit score and income to determine eligibility.

Do business credit cards require a personal guarantee?

Most traditional business credit cards do, which means you’re personally responsible for the balance if your business can’t pay it. However, some corporate cards don’t require a personal guarantee, making them appealing options for businesses that already have strong cash flow or outside funding.

Do business credit cards help build business credit?

Yes, as long as the card issuer reports to business credit bureaus such as Dun & Bradstreet, Experian Business, or Equifax. Paying on time and keeping balances low helps your business establish a credit history, which can make it easier to qualify for higher credit limits or financing later.

What kind of rewards should new businesses look for?

Flat-rate cash back cards are often best for new businesses because they offer predictable value on every purchase without category tracking or rotating bonuses. As your company grows and spending becomes more consistent, you can upgrade to cards with higher rewards in specific categories like travel, dining, or advertising.