The best business credit cards for new businesses are more than just spending tools. They help manage cash flow, build credit, and make everyday expenses easier to track. With features like flat-rate rewards, 0% intro APRs, and built-in expense management, the right card can make early business operations smoother and more efficient.
Whether you’re launching a startup or growing your first small business, choosing a card that fits your needs can save time and money. In this guide, I highlight the top cards based on accessibility, rewards, costs, and features that truly benefit new business owners.
Here are my top picks for the best business credit cards for new businesses in 2025:
- Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for all-around value and startup flexibility
- American Express Blue Business® Cash™ Card: Best for freelancers and new businesses seeking simple, fee-free rewards
- Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for growing businesses needing straightforward, flat-rate cash back
- Ramp Corporate Card: Best for startups with solid cash flow that want automated expense controls and no personal guarantee
- Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Card: Best for new business owners building or rebuilding credit
- American Express Business Platinum Card®: Best for high spenders and frequent travelers seeking premium rewards and perks
Best business credit cards for new businesses at a glance
|2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 each calendar year, then 1% cash back
|
|
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for all-around value and startup flexibility
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Card is one of the best all-around choices for new business owners. It’s simple, flexible, and valuable right from the start. The flat 1.5% cash back rate ensures every purchase earns something back, while the 0% intro APR period gives your business financial breathing room in the first year. The lack of an annual fee also keeps it accessible for startups managing tight budgets.
Other benefits
- Combine points with other Chase Ultimate Rewards® cards to unlock higher redemption value for travel
- Employee cards simplify team expense management and help track spending in real time
- $0 liability for unauthorized transactions offers peace of mind
- Powerful account management tools help you monitor, organize, and control business purchases efficiently
The American Express Blue Business Cash™: Best for freelancers and new businesses seeking simple, fee-free rewards
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is an excellent pick for new or growing businesses that want a simple, fee-free cash back structure. The 2% cash back rate on everyday spending (up to $50,000 per year) is generous for a no-annual-fee card, and the automatic statement credits mean you never have to worry about redemption. Combined with the 0% intro APR period, it’s ideal for startups and small businesses that need flexibility while building early cash flow.
Other benefits
- Earn automatic statement credits, no need for tracking or transferring rewards
- Employee cards help streamline expense management
- Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases
- Backed by Amex’s renowned business customer service and fraud protection
Capital One Spark Cash Select: Best for growing businesses needing straightforward, flat-rate cash back
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
The Capital One Spark Cash Select is an ideal starter business card for owners who value simplicity and consistent rewards. The 1.5% cash back rate applies to all purchases, so you don’t have to worry about rotating or bonus categories. The welcome bonus also adds extra value early on, while the $0 annual fee keeps costs low for new businesses.
Other benefits
- Rewards never expire, and you can redeem them whenever you choose
- Real-time fraud protection and card lock tools for added security
- Downloadable reports make bookkeeping and tax preparation easier
Ramp Corporate Card: Best for startups with solid cash flow that want automated expense controls and no personal guarantee
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
Ramp is the best fit for newer or growing businesses that want control and insight over spending without taking on personal credit risk. Its automation-first approach makes financial management seamless, as everything from receipt capture to reporting happens automatically. Ramp’s automated savings and partner discounts make it easy for startups to cut costs and manage budgets efficiently, while the lack of fees adds even more value.
Because there’s no personal guarantee, your approval is based on your company’s financial health rather than your credit score. That makes Ramp particularly attractive for founders who’ve raised capital or maintain healthy cash reserves but want to separate business and personal finances early on.
Other benefits
- Unlimited employee cards with spending controls and real-time tracking
- $0 foreign transaction fees for international purchases
- Partner discounts on top-tier business software and services
- Dedicated onboarding and customer support for business clients
Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card: Best for new business owners building or rebuilding credit
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
This secured business card is an excellent starting point for new business owners or entrepreneurs building credit. It combines the safety and accessibility of a secured card with meaningful rewards, including 1.5% cash back on every purchase and no annual fee. The ability to upgrade to an unsecured version later makes it a smart long-term choice, while the rewards structure and business tools ensure you’re still earning value as you grow.
Other benefits
- Redemption flexibility with multiple cash back options
- Rewards never expire as long as the account remains open
- Account reviews may allow transition to an unsecured product and a refund of the deposit
American Express Business Platinum Card: Best for high spenders and frequent travelers seeking premium rewards and perks
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Welcome offer
Rewards
Features
Why I like it
The American Express Business Platinum Card® stands out for its unmatched blend of flexibility, travel perks, and premium business benefits. While its $895 annual fee is significant, it’s designed for business owners who can fully take advantage of the card’s statement credits, airport lounge access, and high-value rewards.
The no-preset spending limit offers adaptability for large or fluctuating purchases, and the extensive list of perks, including hundreds of dollars in annual credits for travel, tech, and business expenses, can easily offset the fee if used strategically.
For frequent travelers or companies that regularly invest in client trips, events, or high-ticket purchases, the Business Platinum delivers exceptional long-term value and a level of service few other cards can match.
Other benefits
- Complimentary elite status with select hotel and car rental partners
- 24/7 Platinum Concierge and dedicated business support line
- Integration with accounting tools for simplified expense management
- Premium Global Assist® hotline for emergency travel and medical coordination
- Exclusive Amex Offers tailored to business spending
My methodology
When reviewing the top business credit cards for new businesses, I looked for options that truly support owners in the early stages of growth. Cards that make it easier to manage spending, build credit, and earn rewards without added fees or complexity. Here’s what I considered:
- Accessibility: I looked for cards that are attainable for newer businesses, including secured options for building credit, cards without personal guarantees, and products that consider business cash flow instead of personal credit history. Since many startups are still establishing their finances, accessibility played a key role.
- Costs: I analyzed annual fees, introductory APRs, and ongoing rates to identify options that minimize overhead while still offering strong value. No-annual-fee cards and 0% intro APR periods stood out for giving businesses more flexibility in their first year.
- Rewards: I focused on simple, flat-rate rewards programs that deliver consistent value without requiring users to track spending categories or thresholds.
- Tools and perks: Expense tracking, employee cards, and accounting integrations were prioritized for their ability to streamline operations and reduce manual bookkeeping as the business grows.
- Reliability and transparency: I considered issuer reputation, customer support, and clarity of terms to ensure each card recommended is dependable and easy to manage.
How to choose the right business credit card for your new business
Choosing the best credit card for new businesses starts with understanding how your company spends and what kind of flexibility you need as you grow. Here’s how to make the best choice:
1. Understand your business spending: Review your expenses to see where your business spends the most, whether on software, advertising, travel, or everyday operational costs. This helps you choose a card that offers the most value in your highest spending categories. Flat-rate cash back cards are often best for startups with broad, unpredictable spending.
2. Decide between cash back and travel rewards: If your business involves frequent travel for meetings, events, or client visits, a travel rewards card with points or miles can deliver extra value. If your expenses are primarily operational, such as supplies, software, or marketing, a simple cash back card provides consistent, easy-to-use rewards that directly reduce costs.
3. Consider introductory offers and long-term benefits: Many business credit cards include welcome bonuses that can offset early expenses, such as cash back or points after meeting a spending threshold. While these offers are appealing, it’s equally important to consider ongoing rewards, management tools, and expense controls that continue to provide value beyond the first year.
4. Compare fees and financing options: No-annual-fee cards can be ideal for newer businesses managing tight budgets, while cards with higher annual fees often come with added rewards or premium benefits. Also consider whether a card offers an introductory APR period, which can provide short-term flexibility when covering large startup purchases.
5. Check approval requirements: Some business cards require a personal guarantee or strong credit history, while others base approval on your company’s financial performance or cash flow. Review the eligibility criteria before applying to ensure your business meets the requirements and to avoid unnecessary credit inquiries.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Can I get a business credit card if my business is brand new?
Yes. Many issuers allow you to qualify even if your business is newly launched. You’ll usually need to provide basic information, such as your business name, type, estimated revenue, and tax ID or Social Security number. If your business has limited history, lenders often rely on your personal credit score and income to determine eligibility.
Do business credit cards require a personal guarantee?
Most traditional business credit cards do, which means you’re personally responsible for the balance if your business can’t pay it. However, some corporate cards don’t require a personal guarantee, making them appealing options for businesses that already have strong cash flow or outside funding.
Do business credit cards help build business credit?
Yes, as long as the card issuer reports to business credit bureaus such as Dun & Bradstreet, Experian Business, or Equifax. Paying on time and keeping balances low helps your business establish a credit history, which can make it easier to qualify for higher credit limits or financing later.
What kind of rewards should new businesses look for?
Flat-rate cash back cards are often best for new businesses because they offer predictable value on every purchase without category tracking or rotating bonuses. As your company grows and spending becomes more consistent, you can upgrade to cards with higher rewards in specific categories like travel, dining, or advertising.