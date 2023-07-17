Your email has been sent

This is a comprehensive list of nonprofit project management software, covering their features, pricing and more. Use this guide to determine your best fit.

Nonprofit organizations face unique challenges when it comes to managing projects, such as limited budgets, diverse teams and the need to effectively communicate and engage with stakeholders. Hence, the need for project management software that offers features designed to address the specific needs of nonprofit organizations, including grant management, fundraising, volunteer coordination and impact tracking.

We analyzed the top projects management software for nonprofits, including their standout features, strengths, weaknesses and costs to help you determine the best option for your organization.

Top 8 nonprofit project management software: Comparison table

Here is a head-to-head comparison of the best nonprofit project management software:

Software Best for Mobile app Fundraising, grant and donor management Nonprofits discount Starting price Trello Small teams Yes Yes 75% off $5 per user per month monday workOS Best overall Yes Yes 70% off $8 per seat per month Asana Nonprofits specific features Yes Yes 50% off $10.99 per user per month Wrike Project portfolio management Yes Limited No $9.80 per user per month ClickUp Affordability Yes Yes Yes (Custom) $5 per user per month Teamwork Managing client work Yes Limited No $5.99 per user per month Notion Information management Yes Limited No $8 per user per month Taskade Collaboration and communication Yes Yes Yes (Custom) $4 per month for up to three users

Trello: Best for small teams A subsidiary of Atlassian, Trello is a web-based, Kanban-style, collaborative work and project management software designed for teams to organize and prioritize tasks and projects. Trello uses a simple and intuitive drag-and-drop interface to create boards, lists and cards. It is available as both a web application and a mobile app, making it accessible to teams on different devices and platforms. It offers free and paid plans, with additional features and collaboration options available in the paid version. Trello also offers special non-profit community and education discounts, making it an affordable project management software for these categories of users. Pricing Trello, through its parent company, Atlassian, offers registered charitable nonprofit organizations that are non-government, non-academic, non-commercial in nature and non-political and have no religious affiliation a 75% discount off the price of its cloud services. To be eligible, nonprofits must apply to request a license. Free: Available to individuals and very small teams at no cost. Up to 10 boards per Workspace.

Available to individuals and very small teams at no cost. Up to 10 boards per Workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12.50 per user per month when billed monthly.

$10 per user per month when billed annually or $12.50 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: For a team of 50-250 members, it costs $17.50 per user per month, billed annually. Features Mobile device management capability.

Multiple view options, including map, calendar, table, timeline and dashboard views.

It integrates with over 200 apps and tools, including Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce. Pros Mobile apps for Android and iOS devices.

Unlimited storage.

Has a free forever plan for an unlimited number of users.

Ease of use and low learning curve. Cons Limited interaction for the low-tier plans.

May become cumbersome as projects and workload increase. For more information, read the full Trello review. Visit Trello

monday work management: Best overall Whether you’re managing a marketing campaign, developing software, planning events or conducting research, monday work management can be adapted to fit your specific needs. Its versatility makes it suitable ​​for a wide range of industries and types of work. It stands out for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features that help individuals, teams and nonprofits efficiently organize, track and collaborate on their work. monday work management offers special features and benefits that are specifically advantageous for nonprofits. These include: Fundraising campaign management.

Volunteer management.

Grant management.

Collaboration with stakeholders.

Allows organizations to keep track of expenses. Pricing monday work management offers discounts to students and nonprofits. The first 10 members of eligible nonprofits can use monday workOS for free, while any additional user gets a 70% discount off the Pro tier price in the same bucket pricing as regular plans. monday work management pricing is as follows: Free: At no cost for up to two users.

At no cost for up to two users. Basic: $8 per seat per month when billed annually, or $10 per seat per month when billed monthly.

$8 per seat per month when billed annually, or $10 per seat per month when billed monthly. Standard: $10 per seat per month when billed annually, or $12 per seat per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$10 per seat per month when billed annually, or $12 per seat per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available. Pro: $16 per seat per month when billed annually, or $20 per seat per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$16 per seat per month when billed annually, or $20 per seat per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Ability to visualize volunteer availability and capacity.

Automate personalized fundraising emails and texts.

Track and manage interactions using donor profiles.

Offers over 200 project management templates for teams across various industries.

Multiple view options, including map, Kanban, timeline, calendar and chart views.

Self-serve knowledge base. Pros iOS and Android apps.

24/7 customer support.

Provides work performance insights for Enterprise users.

It can be used to manage complex projects.

Modern user interface that is easy to navigate. Cons The free plan is limited to two users.

Activity log is limited to one week in the Free and Basic plans.

Time tracking is available to Pro and higher-tier users. For more information, read the full monday workOS review. Visit monday.com

Asana: Best for nonprofit's specific features With Asana project management software, nonprofits can better organize and track their tasks, projects and workflows. Asana provides a centralized platform for teams to collaborate, assign responsibilities, set deadlines and monitor progress. Nonprofits can create different project boards for various initiatives, such as fundraising campaigns, volunteer management and event planning. Within each board, tasks can be created, assigned to team members and given due dates. Grant management.

Fundraising events and campaigns.

Stakeholder relations.

Affiliate network coordination. Pricing With Asana, eligible nonprofits will get a 50% discount off their plan with dedicated support. Basic: No cost for up to 15 team members.

No cost for up to 15 team members. Premium: $10.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month when billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $30.49 per user per month when billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $30.49 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quotes. Features Multiple view options, including list, boards, calendar, timeline, portfolios and goals views.

Integrations with over 100 third-party apps, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.

Workflow builder. Pros iOS and Android mobile apps.

Offers nonprofit-specific resources via its learning center.

Real-time reporting capability. Cons Steep learning curve for new users. For more information, read the full Asana review. Visit Asana

Wrike: Best for project portfolio management Wrike provides a centralized workspace where team members can create and assign tasks, track progress, set deadlines and communicate with each other. It offers features such as project templates, time tracking, file sharing and reporting, making it a comprehensive solution for project management. Wrike can be customized to fit different team and project needs and can be accessed from mobile devices or the web. Pricing Although Wrike doesn’t offer nonprofit-specific discounts, it offers a free plan for unlimited users. Free: At no cost for an unlimited number of users.

At no cost for an unlimited number of users. Team: $9.80 per user per month. For 2-25 users.

$9.80 per user per month. For 2-25 users. Business: $24.80 per user per month. For 5-200 users.

$24.80 per user per month. For 5-200 users. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request.

Quotes are available upon request. Pinnacle: Quotes are available upon request. Features Task management and subtask management.

Project portfolio management.

Advanced analytics and data visualizations.

Document processing and text recognition (mobile).

Resource management. Pros Advanced resource and capacity planning.

Suitable for teams managing complex workloads, marketing and professional services.

Offers business intelligence API. Cons Limited storage space.

Some users reported that Wrike is expensive compared to its competitors. For more information, read the full Wrike review. Visit Wrike

ClickUp: Best for affordability ClickUp helps individuals and teams streamline their workflows and stay organized. It offers a wide range of features, including task management, project tracking, goal setting, team collaboration, time tracking and more. It is known for its customizable interface and flexibility, allowing users to adapt the platform to their specific needs and preferences. Aside from its feature-rich and generous free plan, ClickUp also offers discounts for nonprofits to help them save on their productivity tools. Nonprofit organizations can apply for a discount, which offers reduced pricing on the premium plans. Pricing ClickUp encourages nonprofits to get in touch by submitting an application describing their organization. Qualified nonprofits will get a custom quote based on their needs and budget. Free Forever: $0 and best for personal use.

$0 and best for personal use. Unlimited: $5 per user per month when billed annually, or $9 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5 per user per month when billed annually, or $9 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month when billed annually, or $19 per user per month when billed monthly.

$12 per user per month when billed annually, or $19 per user per month when billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per user per month when billed annually, or $29 per user per month when billed monthly.

$19 per user per month when billed annually, or $29 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Over 15 view options, including list, board, box, Gantt, mind maps, timeline and more.

Natural language processing capability.

Multiple assignee capability.

Track volunteer hours.

Create and share your volunteer schedule.

Calculate and track funding. Pros Up to 250,000 automation actions per month.

24/7 support.

iOS and Android app.

Native time tracking. Cons Steep learning curve for new users.

Mobile apps can be improved. For more information, read the full ClickUp review. Visit ClickUp

Teamwork: Best for managing client work Teamwork is a project management tool that helps teams collaborate and organize their tasks and projects. It provides a centralized platform where team members can communicate, share files, track progress and manage resources. Nonprofits can use Teamwork for project planning, resource management, communication and collaboration, document management and reporting. Pricing Teamwork doesn’t have a nonprofit’s specific pricing. Its standard pricing is as follows: Free Forever: $0 per month for up to five users.

$0 per month for up to five users. Starter: $5.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $8.99 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $8.99 per user per month when billed monthly. Deliver: $9.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.99 per user per month when billed monthly.

$9.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.99 per user per month when billed monthly. Grow: $19.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $25.99 per user per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$19.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $25.99 per user per month when billed monthly. A free trial is available. Scale: Quotes are available upon request. Features Project views: List, Table, Boards and Gantt.

Billable time tracking.

Project expense management.

Integrations with third-party systems, including Harvest, HubSpot, SharePoint and more.

Provides visibility into performance. Pros Real-time collaboration with teams.

Offers risk management templates.

Billing and invoicing included. Cons Free plan storage is limited to 100MB.

Steep learning curve. For more information, read the full Teamwork review. Visit Teamwork

Notion: Best for information management Nonprofits looking to manage their projects, tasks and databases more effectively may consider using Notion. It is an all-in-one workspace tool that allows users to create, organize and collaborate on various types of content, including notes, documents, to-do lists and more. With Notion, nonprofits can create customized project management systems, track tasks and deadlines, collaborate with team members and integrate other tools and databases. Pricing Free: No-cost plan with limited features.

No-cost plan with limited features. Plus: $8 per user per month when billed annually, or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.

$8 per user per month when billed annually, or $10 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month when billed annually, or $18 per user per month when billed monthly.

$15 per user per month when billed annually, or $18 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Features Users can create and organize notes and documents in a hierarchical structure.

Task and project management.

Database management.

Collaboration and communication. Pros Organization and structure.

Great note-taking capabilities.

Customizable layout. Cons Limited mobile experience.

Basic project management features. For more information, read the full Notion review. Visit Notion

Taskade: Best for collaboration and communication Taskade is an AI-powered productivity platform that helps individuals and teams organize, prioritize and collaborate on tasks and projects. The platform includes task management, real-time collaboration, videoconferencing and project tracking features. Nonprofits can use Taskade to manage projects and task lists, collaborate on tasks, plan events, organize fundraising and manage volunteers and SOPs (standard operating procedures). Pricing Taskade offers discounts for nonprofits. Teams and businesses Pro: $19 per month when billed annually for up to 20 users.

$19 per month when billed annually for up to 20 users. Business: $49 per month when billed annually for up to 50 users.

$49 per month when billed annually for up to 50 users. Organization: $99 per month when billed annually for up to 100 users.

$99 per month when billed annually for up to 100 users. Enterprise: Custom quotes. Personal and family Free: No cost for up to three users.

No cost for up to three users. Starter: $4 per month when billed annually, or $8 per month when billed monthly for up to three users.

$4 per month when billed annually, or $8 per month when billed monthly for up to three users. Plus: $8 per month when billed annually, or $16 per month when billed monthly for up to three users. Features Built-in video chat, screen sharing and real-time syncing.

Taskade AI (Powered by GPT-4).

More than 500 templates.

Project views: list, board, calendar, mind map, action, org structure and custom formatting. Pros iOS, Android, Mac and Windows apps.

Real-time collaboration and video chat.

Supports up to 15 languages: English, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese. Cons Lacks Gantt chart view.

Lacks time tracking capability. For more information, read our full Taskade review. Visit Taskade

Key features of nonprofit project management software

Fundraising, grant and donor management

These software solutions often include features to help nonprofits manage their fundraising efforts, including tracking donations, creating online fundraising campaigns and managing grant applications. This allows nonprofits to maintain strong relationships with their supporters.

Reporting and analytics

The software should provide comprehensive reporting and analytics features to help nonprofits assess, track and analyze project performance, finances and impact. This helps nonprofits monitor and measure their progress over time and see volunteers’ performance metrics as well as the overall health of the organization.

Project collaboration and communication

These platforms provide internal collaboration and communication tools, allowing team members and stakeholders to collaborate on projects, share files, assign tasks and communicate in real time, increasing overall efficiency and coordination.

Resource and schedule management

The key aspects of project work that must be managed properly are people, budget and equipment. The success of any given project depends on how well these resources are managed. Nonprofit project management software allows for the scheduling and tracking of various project milestones and tasks, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.

Integration with other tools

Nonprofit project management software often integrates with other tools commonly used by nonprofits, such as accounting software, CRM systems and email marketing platforms. This integration improves data accuracy.

How do I choose the best nonprofit project management software?

Choosing the best nonprofit project management software involves considering several factors and evaluating different options. Here are some steps to help you choose the right software:

Identify your organization’s specific needs and requirements: Make a list of the key features and functionalities you expect from the software. For instance, you need collaboration, task management, budget tracking, reporting, communication tools and integration with other systems.

Make a list of the key features and functionalities you expect from the software. For instance, you need collaboration, task management, budget tracking, reporting, communication tools and integration with other systems. Research and shortlist potential software options: Look for software specifically designed for nonprofits as they may have features tailored to their unique needs.

Look for software specifically designed for nonprofits as they may have features tailored to their unique needs. Consider budget and cost: Look for software that offers different pricing plans, discounts for nonprofits or even free options that meet your organization’s requirements.

Look for software that offers different pricing plans, discounts for nonprofits or even free options that meet your organization’s requirements. Check for integration capabilities: Ensure that the software can integrate with other tools and systems your organization uses.

When selecting nonprofit project management software, prioritize the most critical features for your organization and regularly reassess your software choice to ensure that it continues to meet your evolving needs.

Review methodology

We selected the best nonprofit project management tools based on their ability to meet nonprofit organizations’ needs, affordable plans and quality service. Our review of each tool is based on our experience and the information on vendors’ websites. We also reviewed current and past customer feedback on review sites to learn about each solution’s satisfaction ratings.

