monday sales CRM’s fast facts Our star rating: 3.5/5 Pricing: $12 per user, per month when billed annually, or $15 when billed monthly for a basic CRM. Key features: Multiple industry specializations.

AI-powered automations and formula building.

Robust integrations.

Emphasis on team collaboration with advanced tools.

24/7 customer support. Try monday CRM

monday sales CRM is a flexible and intuitive customer relationship management software. It manages pre to post-sales processes for a variety of niche industries like real estate, media and communications, software, financial services and more. monday sales CRM allows users to automate repetitive work, centralize customer communication and organize data from one hub.

The monday sales CRM solution offers great project management tools and add-ons, but a lot of its most advanced offerings are only available in the highest paid tiers. For startups, small businesses or those looking for a more affordable or scalable solution, there are some alternatives to look into.

Pricing

All pricing and support tiers offered by monday sales CRM support unlimited contacts and pipelines. Businesses can filter through pricing details based on how many seats, or users, they expect to request access for. The current range is between three and 50 seats, while the enterprise level can support more users for a custom price. This makes monday sales CRM scalable based on the organization size.

Free version: Basic CRM offerings only available for students and nonprofit organizations after submitting an application.

Basic CRM offerings only available for students and nonprofit organizations after submitting an application. Basic CRM: $12 per user, per month when billed annually, or $15 when billed monthly. This tier offers unlimited pipelines, boards and contacts, as well as Templates for lead, contact and deal management.

$12 per user, per month when billed annually, or $15 when billed monthly. This tier offers unlimited pipelines, boards and contacts, as well as Templates for lead, contact and deal management. Standard CRM: $17 per user, per month when billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes advanced account, contact and deal management, two-way email integration with Gmail and Outlook, AI email generator.

$17 per user, per month when billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes advanced account, contact and deal management, two-way email integration with Gmail and Outlook, AI email generator. Pro CRM: $28 per user, per month when billed annually, or $33 when billed monthly. This tier includes Sales forecasting, email templates with custom parameters, mass emails and added integrations.

$28 per user, per month when billed annually, or $33 when billed monthly. This tier includes Sales forecasting, email templates with custom parameters, mass emails and added integrations. Enterprise CRM: Contact monday.com for a quote. This level of support offers lead scoring, team goals and advanced analytics.

Key features of monday CRM

Sales operation tracking

Beyond just management pre- and post-sales tasks and projects, monday sales CRM can also monitor entire sales or marketing team operations. This unique feature allows managers, HR, VPs or owners to get a birds eye view of sales team reps and attainment and even headcount planning (Figure A). With this, users can plan our entire sales hiring processes and ensure all reps are provided with the tools or resources they need to close deals.

Data organization

To get started with monday sales CRM, businesses can connect all their existing and new data in one place. Users can import their existing leads, contacts and account from Excel or an API directly into a monday board (Figure B). This feature also uses AI to merge duplicate data by notifying users when any duplicate profiles or accounts are entered. This eliminates overlap and cleans data for organizations.

Accessible mobile app

Monday provides a mobile application for its CRM users to access and manage contacts from anywhere and send sales emails on the go (Figure C). Apart from just viewing leads and their basic contact information within the app, users can log sales calls through the automatic summary screen. Users can also track activity from wherever they are, this ensures everyone is informed with instant access to past emails, meetings and deals.

Workflow automations

Workflow automations are preset, trigger based, tasks that the CRM technology completes instead of a human. Users of monday CRM’s automations can use a template or create their own to reduce time spent on repetitive tasks. For example, this feature can route and assign leads based on territories or send notifications after high buying intent actions are taken by leads (Figure D). This feature offered by monday sales CRM doesn’t require any coding, making it easily used and implemented by organizations lacking that technical expertise.

monday CRM pros and cons

Pros Cons 14-day free trial. Free CRM is only available for qualified users. Unlimited contacts. Lead scoring only available for the highest paid tier. Free iOS and Android apps. HIPAA compliance only available for the highest paid tier.

Alternatives to monday CRM

Since monday CRM is a solution we call out as a great option for small and midsize businesses, it’s often compared to other popular CRM software such as HubSpot and Pipedrive that have similar pricing and core features. Also considering the fact monday does offer a free CRM software for qualified users, we also measure it against Capsule, as another project management heavy solution.

Software monday sales CRM HubSpot Pipedrive Capsule Custom dashboards Yes Limited Yes Limited Document tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Marketing tools Yes Yes Limited Yes Lead nurturing Limited Yes Yes Yes Starting price* $12 per user, per month Free starting price $14.90 per user, per month Free starting price

*Price when billed annually.

HubSpot

HubSpot is a powerful CRM software that offers a robust free version for up to 2,500 users or a special starter bundle for small businesses with a mix of both sales and marketing tools. Both software offer integrations with a variety of apps and tools for communication, collaboration, marketing and even finance management. Compared to monday CRM, HubSpot offers some open-source functionality by providing additional integration capabilities for unique self-developed applications.

SEE: For more information, check out our in depth HubSpot review.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is an easy and effective CRM solution used by companies globally to track sales pipelines. Both providers offer Kanban-style pipelines and drag-and-drop features that make it a highly visual software that’s intuitive and easy to use. Compared to monday CRM, Pipedrives offers an AI-powered sales assistant that can provide instant sales insights such as sales rep performance, forecast and revenue tracking and daily actionable insights and activity suggestions.

SEE: For more insight into this provider, read our independent Pipedrive review.

Capsule

Capsule is a sales CRM provider with standard offerings and support plans that markets itself as a smart and simple solution. Capsule and monday CRM both offer a type of workflow automations that make it an easy tool to introduce to a sales team, with the added benefits of streamlining and cutting out mundane tasks. Compared to monday CRM, Capsule does offer a free version to any organization, regardless of industry, that can handle up to 250 contacts and 50MB of file storage.

Review methodology

I used an inhouse rubric to score and review monday CRM and its key offerings. The rubric consists of outlined criteria and subcriteria around the most important factors when evaluating the top CRM providers. I relied on monday CRM’s own online resources in addition to real user feedback, scores and reviews as reference points.

monday CRM was scored based on the following breakdown of criteria: