A good conference phone is 100% worth the investment. The right conference phone ensures that participants aren’t struggling to hear each other, repeating themselves, or wasting time adjusting the device during calls. All the conference phones I recommend are compatible with most VoIP platforms, and some even support PSTN calls, although you might need additional equipment for that.

Here’s everything you need to know to find the best VoIP conference phone for you.

Top VoIP conference phones comparison

Every conference phone makes it possible to participate in audio meetings; however, they come in a wide variety of sizes, with various ports, daisy chain capabilities, and ranges. Here’s a detailed comparison of the main differences between my top picks of VoIP conference phones.

Best for Price Power source Daisy chain Ports Poly Trio 8800 Best overall $320-$913 PoE Type 4 Up to 3 1 USB 2.0-A, 1 USB 2.0 Micro-B, Bluetooth 4.0, 10/100 Ethernet Cisco 7832 IP Small meeting rooms $395-$600 PoE Type 2 No 10/100 Ethernet Polycom Trio 8500 Midsize meetings $140-$200 PoE Type 4 No 2 USB 2.0, 1 10/100 Ethernet, 2 RJ9 Konftel 55Wx On-the-go meetings $100-$475 Battery No 1 USB 2.0 Mini -B, 1 RJ11, 3.5 mm headset, Bluetooth Yealink CP960 Large conference rooms $300-$720 PoE Type 4 Yes 1 RJ45 10/100 Ethernet, 2 MIC, 2 USB 2.0, 1 3.5mm audio, 1 USB 2.0 Micro-B, 1 security slot, Bluetooth Konftel 300Wx Versatile meeting environments $350-$800 Battery Yes 1 USB 2.0, Bluetooth, RJ9, RJ-45

Poly Trio 8800: Best VoIP conference phone overall The Poly Trio 8800 stands out as the go-to VoIP conference phone, blending cutting-edge tech with user-centric design. With its swipe-and-tap touchscreen and bright five-inch display, diving into call controls and settings is a breeze. And with mics that catch sound in a full circle and pick up sound up to 20 feet away, everyone’s voice is heard clearly, even in large meeting spaces. Why I chose the Poly Trio 8800 Poly Trio 8800 audio is top-notch thanks to Polycom’s HD Voice and Acoustic Clarity tech. Conversations sound clear and natural, without annoying echoes or background racket cutting in. Its adaptability is a big plus, too. It can work with up to three different systems simultaneously and can handle two lines on the same system. That means it plays well with all sorts of setups, from SIP services to office PBXs. Pricing Amazon: $369.95.

$369.95. IP Phone Warehouse: $519.99.

$519.99. Nextiva: $900. Preconfigured devices directly from your VoIP provider are the easiest way to go, but it’s also more expensive than buying the device elsewhere and configuring it yourself. Where you buy it from has a major impact on how much it will cost. Visit Poly

Features

Gesture-based, multitouch-capable screen.

360-degree microphone coverage.

Polycom HD voice and acoustic clarity.

USB 2.0A and USB 2. Micro-B ports.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ethernet.

Up to three different SIP platforms at the same time.

Supports videoconferencing.

Works with PSTNs.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Massive 20-foot range. More expensive than others. Daisy chain up to three additional devices to cover large rooms. Could be overkill. Huge vibrant display with touch screen and gesture controls. Compatible with Apple Airplay and Miracast. Works with a huge range of VoIP platforms and providers.

Cisco 7832 IP: Best for small meeting rooms The Cisco 7832 IP conference phone really shines in smaller meeting spaces where clear and smooth communication is key, without the need for all the bells and whistles. Its stylish look not only brings a dash of modern flair to any room but is also built for easy handling, making those conference calls as comfortable as chatting on your mobile. Why I chose the Cisco 7832 IP The straightforward monochrome screen gets you all the info you need at a glance, from caller ID to quick feature access, streamlining your call handling without fuss. When it comes to sound, this device packs a punch for its size. It offers crystal-clear audio that makes every conversation feel like a face-to-face chat, free from annoying echoes or interruptions. It also comes equipped with all the essential call control features and tight security to keep your discussions private. As simple as it may be, the Cisco 7832 doesn’t cut corners on what matters. Pricing Amazon: $395.

$395. IP Phones Warehouse: $499.99.

$499.99. Webex: $491.99. The Cisco 7832 IP phone is compatible with a ton of VoIP providers, but not many of them sell it directly. Webex is one of the few exceptions. As with others, pricing varies widely depending on where you buy it. Visit Cisco

Features

Ergonomic design.

Full-duplex speakerphone.

Wideband audio support for greater audio range.

Small 3.4” monochrome display.

Standard call control features.

Sleek and modern look.

Supports PSTN calls.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Very easy to set up and use. Doesn’t work with Wi-Fi. Simple and streamlined for small meetings. Display is monochrome and not a touch screen. More microphones than others. No option for daisy chaining. Affordable without sacrificing quality. Seamless integration into Cisco environments, but also works with other providers.

Polycom Trio 8500: Best for midsize meetings The Polycom Trio 8500 stands out as a top pick for smaller and midsize meeting spaces. It’s packed with high-quality sound tech and easy-to-use controls that make every call clear and simple to manage. Why I chose the Polycom Trio 8500 With its three microphones and the ability to pick up voices from up to 14 feet away, everyone in the room can be heard clearly without anyone having to repeat themselves. Plus, the Polycom HD Voice and Acoustic Clarity technologies mean every call sounds incredibly lifelike, ensuring no detail is missed. Another great feature is its Polycom NoiseBlock technology. It cleverly mutes the mic when no one is talking and quickly turns it back on when the conversation continues. This means less background noise and more focus on the conversation. Pricing Amazon: $179.95.

$179.95. The Telecom Spot: $409.

$409. AtlasPhones.com: $139.88. The Polycom Trio 8500 isn’t commonly sold directly by many VoIP providers, but it is available via numerous third parties if you don’t mind configuring it yourself. Visit Walmart

Features

Large 5” color display.

Polycom HD Voice™ and Acoustic Clarity™.

Polycom NoiseBlock ™ for automatic muting and unmuting.

360-degree microphone.

A separate mute button on each side.

Optional expansion microphones.

Two USB 2.0 ports.

Effective noise reduction.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong noise reduction and cancellation capabilities. No battery, which limits its portability. Compatible with various VoIP platforms and providers. Not available directly from most VoIP providers. Intuitive interface and easy setup. No daisy chaining. Two USB ports for connecting other devices if needed. Vibrant 5” touch screen display.

Konftel 55Wx: Best for on-the-go meetings The Konftel 55Wx is perfect for teams of 10 to 15 people who need a reliable conference phone for small to medium-sized rooms. Its top-notch OmniSound HD technology delivers crystal-clear calls, making sure everyone’s voice is heard loud and clear. Why I chose the Konftel 55Wx The phone’s compact design, combined with its ability to connect to just about anything — be it your computer, smartphone, or regular desk phone — makes it versatile and a great fit for all sorts of meetings. What’s more, the Konftel 55Wx is designed to make your life easier. Its rechargeable battery will keep your meetings going even if there’s no outlet nearby, and it’s easy to move around since it’s cord-free. The bright-color touchscreen is also a great feature, so controlling your calls is straightforward, which everyone can appreciate. Pricing Amazon: $100.

$100. Headset.com: $474.78.

$474.78. AtlasPhones.com: $395. Like the Poly Trio 8500, this device isn’t regularly sold directly from VoIP providers. It’s compatible with a lot of them, but you’re more likely to find it from a third-party seller. Visit Headset.com

Features

Crystal-clear HD audio.

Compact and portable design.

Connect to multiple device types.

USB 2.0 mini port.

3.5mm headset jack.

Bluetooth capabilities.

Small and sleek 3.5” screen.

SD card for call recording.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Uses a rechargeable battery, making it versatile and portable. Outdated USB port. Easy to set up. Doesn’t support PSTN calls. Decent 14-foot range. Smaller screen than others. More affordable than other options. No chords or anything else to get in the way.

Yealink CP960: Best for large conference rooms The Yealink CP960 conference phone is a fantastic pick for bigger meeting areas, comfortably accommodating 15 to 20 people. It offers Yealink’s top-notch HD audio and noise-canceling tech, ensuring every conversation is heard clearly. Thanks to its trio of microphones, the mic picks up sound from up to 20 feet away and can catch voices from any direction, so no one gets left out of the conversation. Why I chose the Yealink CP960 The CP960 is a pro at connecting however you’d like. It’s great for VoIP calls through a USB, making Bluetooth connections to phones, or even hooking up to computers for those important Skype meetings. And with its high-res touchscreen, navigating through options and managing calls is easy. Pricing Amazon: $599.

$599. VoIP Supply: $474.

$474. Vivo: $855. This device is not sold directly through most VoIP providers, so you’ll have to get it from a third-party seller and configure it yourself. Visit Walmart

Features

Noise-proof technology.

USB call recording capabilities.

Supports content sharing.

Numerous ports for whatever you need.

Massive 20-foot range.

Standard 5” color touchscreen.

Built-in five-way conference calling.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Huge range and fully extendable as needed. More expensive than others. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Overkill for regular conference rooms. You can connect it directly to your computer for videoconferences. Not sold by most VoIP providers. Optimized for large rooms. Great noise cancellation.

Konftel 300Wx: Best for versatile meeting environments The Konftel 300Wx is a winner for big meetings, easily accommodating more than 20 people with room to spare. What really sets it apart is its OmniSound® tech, which ensures every single word is crystal-clear. This means that in big meeting spaces, everyone’s heard just like they’re right next to you. Why I chose the Konftel 300Wx Beyond its audio capabilities, the Konftel 300Wx also impressed us with its adaptability across various digital platforms. Whether it’s linked to computers for VoIP calls, connected to smartphones via Bluetooth for mobile conferences, or integrated with traditional desk phones, this conference phone offers unparalleled versatility. This flexibility goes even further with its compatibility with leading collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom, making it an indispensable asset for businesses utilizing a hybrid meeting model. Pricing AtlasPhones.com: $719.99.

$719.99. Headset.com: $778.18.

$778.18. Corvum: $789. Visit Headset.com

Features

Up to 60 hours of call time before recharge.

Option to add up to two expansion microphones.

Supports call bridging and daisy chaining.

Echo cancellation and noise suppression.

Large 5” LCD screen.

Storage for up to 200 contacts.

Can connect to your computer.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Massive 60 hours of call time between charges. Requires a compatible DECT system. Portable and versatile, making it easy to move around and use in various situations. Pricey in comparison. Built-in noise suppression and cancellation for a wide range of environments. Advanced features may require expertise to set up. Extendable with microphones and daisy chaining if needed. Compatible with a ton of platforms.

How do I choose the best VoIP conference phone for my business?

The most important consideration is the size of your conference room. If you typically handle audio conferences by yourself in a closed office, the phone you pick doesn’t matter too much as long as it fits within your budget.

But for larger spaces with multiple people attending in the same location, it makes a major difference.

Other than that, I suggest paying close attention to the power source, available ports, and extendability as well as the manufacturer’s overall reputation.

Methodology

I meticulously sifted through a variety of VoIP conference phones, focusing on their performance, features, size, and how well they support meetings of varying capacities.

My review process included an in-depth look at technical specifications alongside real-world user feedback to ensure these devices stood up to the demands of modern-day conference calls.

Specifically, I looked at: