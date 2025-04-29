Best overall: ExpressVPN

Best for speed: NordVPN

Best for your budget: Surfshark

Best free option: Proton VPN

Best for reliability: IPVanish

The right VPN can transform your streaming experience and open up access to a world of new content across the globe. While geo-restricted limitations usually apply to streaming services, a VPN can unblock these restrictions on Fire TV OS devices, allowing for a freer experience with access to more streaming content. Additionally, using a VPN with your Fire Stick offers an extra layer of security by keeping your personal streaming activity private from your internet service provider.

This list of the five best VPNs for the Amazon Fire Stick provides a rundown of the top virtual private network tools available in 2025. We have assessed the most popular VPNs on the market based on their features and capabilities to determine which VPN options are ideal for streaming on Fire TV Stick devices. So read on if you’re ready to unlock new content on your Amazon Fire Stick and revolutionize your viewing experience!

Top VPNs for Amazon Fire Stick comparison

There are many VPNs available on the market today, but an ideal VPN for streaming purposes should offer several key features to enhance the experience of Amazon Fire Stick users. These would include robust security tools to protect your data, split tunneling capabilities to improve performance, and, of course, geo-unblocking capabilities.

Another helpful aspect to seek in a VPN provider is an official app created specifically for Amazon Fire TVs. A Fire TV VPN app can offer tools that make it easier to install and adjust your VPN, and finding a VPN with a dedicated app ensures it is compatible with your Fire TV device.

And, of course, who are we kidding? An affordable price is important as well! Take a look at the following table comparing the key features and prices of the top VPNs for Amazon Fire Sticks to see how they stack up against one another.

Our rating (out of 5) Starting price Split tunneling Servers Free version of software Dedicated Amazon Fire app ExpressVPN 4.6 $4.99 per month for an ExpressVPN plan billed every two years. Yes 2,000+ servers across 105 countries. No Yes NordVPN 4.7 $3.09 per month for the Basic Plan billed every two years. Yes 7,000+ servers in 118 countries. No Yes Surfshark 4.6 $2.19 per month for the Surfshark Starter plan billed every 2 years. Yes 3,200+ servers in 100 countries. No Yes Proton VPN 4.5 $4.49 per month for Proton VPN Plus plan billed every two years. Yes 12,060 servers in 117 countries. Yes Yes IPVanish 3.9 $2.19 per month for the IPVanish Essential plan billed every two years. Yes 2,400+ servers in over 109 countries. No Yes

ExpressVPN: Best overall Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 ExpressVPN is a popular choice among Fire Stick users, who can install its app easily directly from the Amazon Fire device. In fact, ExpressVPN has apps for several Amazon devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, the Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation, the Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation, and the Fire TV Cube. With worldwide high-speed servers, Express VPN reigns supreme in terms of speed, making it easy to quickly bypass content-based restrictions so you can start enjoying your content in no time! SEE: Private Internet Access vs ExpressVPN: Which VPN Is Better? (TechRepublic) Why I chose ExpressVPN I chose ExpressVPN for its impressive speed and helpful features, which make it an optimal choice for streaming your favorite shows quickly and easily. This VPN is useful for both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy users, as it allows them to choose between streaming protocols or let the app select the best one for them. ExpressVPN also has a wide range of VPN server locations spanning globally, allowing for more geo-restricted content to be unlocked! For more information, read the full ExpressVPN review. Pricing ExpressVPN offers three subscription plans for its VPN service, priced at $12.95 per month for a one-month plan, $6.67 per month for a one year plan, and $4.99 per month for a two-year plan. Visit ExpressVPN

Features

ExpressVPN subscriptions come with a 30 day risk-free money-back guarantee.

Server locations in 105 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada.

Best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

ExpressVPN lets users bypass ISP throttling.

Users are able to choose between different streaming protocol options like Lightway UDP and TCP, and OpenVPN.

A dedicated ExpressVPN app for Amazon Fire.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide server network.

Fast speeds.

AES-256 encryption.

ExpressVPN Keys password manager.

Native VPN application for Amazon Fire Stick.

User-friendly. Pricier than most other VPN providers.

No phone customer support.

Limit of five simultaneous VPN connections.

NordVPN: Best for speed Our rating: 4.7 out of 5 NordVPN is marketed as an “ultra-fast” VPN, with an impressive 7,400+ servers in 118 countries across the globe. Users can experience better speeds and performance throughout their streaming experience without their ISP throttling their bandwidth, as NordVPN has no data caps or VPN bandwidth limits. With a slew of available add-ons to choose from, this VPN option can be configured to meet the users personal viewing preferences on their Amazon Fire devices. SEE: Avast SecureLine VPN vs NordVPN: Which VPN Is Better? (TechRepublic) Why I chose NordVPN NordVPN made the list for its speed and performance. Users can easily install the VPN through the NordVPN app on Amazon Fire devices, and experience the Unlimited VPN data and no speed limits. The fast paced performance of this VPN is possible thanks to its high-speed connection with the NordLynx VPN protocol built on the backbone of WireGuard. For more information, read the full NordVPN review. Pricing NordVPN offers its subscriptions in three tiers: Basic, Plus, and Complete. Each tier has the option of a monthly, a yearly, and a two-year contract. Basic: $12.99 per month billed monthly, $4.99 per month billed yearly, or $3.09 per month billed every two years.

$12.99 per month billed monthly, $4.99 per month billed yearly, or $3.09 per month billed every two years. Plus: $13.99 per month billed monthly, $5.99 per month billed yearly, or $3.99 per month billed every two years.

$13.99 per month billed monthly, $5.99 per month billed yearly, or $3.99 per month billed every two years. Complete: $14.99 per month billed monthly, $6.99 per month billed yearly, or $4.99 per month billed every two years. Visit NordVPN

Features

Up to 10 simultaneous connections under one account.

Server network spanning 118+ countries and 7,000+ remote servers.

Customer support through the Help Center, email support, or live chatting through NordVPN’s website.

A no-logs policy and advanced encryption through AES with 256-bit keys.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Multiple customer support options.

Users can choose from TCP or UDP network protocols.

AES with 256-bit keys encryption. Steep learning curve for new users.

Surfshark: Best for your budget Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 Surfshark has become a popular VPN choice in recent years for both its functionality and its user friendliness. It touts a lot of impressive security features for streaming through your Amazon FireStick, like ISP throttling prevention, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy. Surfshark’s software is also one of the more inexpensive VPN options on this list. With unlimited device connections and access to content in 100 countries, Surfshark will surely keep you and the family entertained. SEE: Can VPNs Be Tracked by the Police? (TechRepublic) Why I chose Surfshark I chose Surfshark for its affordability and user-friendliness. While the company’s monthly billed subscription options may seem pricey, its annual and two-year contracts are very affordable compared to its competitors. As a lightweight app it boasts impressive speeds, giving users a secure, agile VPN solution at a price that won’t break the bank! For more information, read the full Surfshark review. Pricing Surfshark’s VPN service is offered in three subscription tiers, Starter, One, and One+. Each tier can be purchased as a monthly, one-year, or two-year contract period. Surfshark Starter: $15.45 per month billed monthly, $3.69 per month billed yearly, or $2.19 per month billed every two years.

$15.45 per month billed monthly, $3.69 per month billed yearly, or $2.19 per month billed every two years. Surfshark One: $17.95 per month billed monthly, $4.09 per month billed yearly, or $2.69 per month billed every two years.

$17.95 per month billed monthly, $4.09 per month billed yearly, or $2.69 per month billed every two years. Surfshark One+: $20.65 per month per month billed monthly, $7.69 per month billed yearly, or $4.29 per month billed every two years. Visit Surfshark

Features

Unlimited simultaneous connections.

Strict no-logs policy.

Unlimited device connections.

3,200 Premium Servers.

Kill Switch.

Access to content in 100 countries.

CleanWeb feature to block malware and ads.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Inexpensive for a premium VPN.

User-friendly interface.

IPS throttling prevention.

High-speed servers.

30-day money back guarantee. The monthly payment plan is more expensive overall compared to long-term plans.

Customer support response times may vary.

Proton VPN: Best free option Our rating: 4.5 out of 5 Proton VPN is a top choice option for streaming through an Amazon Firestick, with the speed, security, and features to support an interruption free (and free free!) viewing experience. The VPN works on all platforms and is easy to install in just a few clicks, so viewers can start securely streaming in no time. As a Switzerland-based company, Proton VPN is able to offer a range of robust privacy features like a strict no-log policy, and is independently audited. Proton VPN doesn’t skimp out on speeds either, with up to 10 Gbps speed to prevent buffering, throttling, or slow downs, so users can start enjoying their content in no time. For more information, read the full Proton VPN review. Why I chose Proton VPN I chose Proton VPN for its free tier option, being an open source solution. While its paid plans of course come with a greater range of features, Proton VPN’s free tier still provides free access to servers from five countries (United States, Romania, Japan, Netherlands, and Poland,) a kill switch, medium VPN speed, and unlimited data. Free users are limited in that they cannot choose which VPN location to connect to, which can make streaming from a specific country a bit tricky. Still, its free option is ideal for ensuring more security while streaming. Pricing Proton VPN offers its subscriptions in three price tiers: Free, Plus, and Unlimited. Each tier has the option of a monthly, a yearly, and a two-year contract. Proton VPN Free: Free for all contract options.

Free for all contract options. Proton VPN Plus: $9.99 per month billed monthly, $4.99 per month billed annually, $4.49 per month billed every two years.

$9.99 per month billed monthly, $4.99 per month billed annually, $4.49 per month billed every two years. Proton VPN Unlimited: $12.99 per month billed monthly, $9.99 per month billed annually, $7.99 per month billed every two years. Visit Proton VPN

Features

A strict no-logs policy.

Has over 12,060 servers across 117 countries.

Supports up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Ad-blocker and malware protection.

Available on all platforms.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Comes with strong Switzerland-based privacy features.

Offers a completely free VPN version.

Is open source and independently audited. Live chat support is only available for paid plans.

May be a steep learning curve for new users.

IPVanish: Best for reliability Our rating: 3.9 out of 5 IPVanish offers a range of reliable features that keep streaming uninterrupted, data protected, and customers satisfied. The VPN provider offers a substantial range of countries to stream content from, and a failsafe kill switch that automatically blocks all internet traffic if the connection drops. It’s also a highly secure VPN with a range of security capabilities including advanced encryption protocols, a no-log policy, and other threat protection features, making IPVanish a trustworthy choice. Why I chose IPVanish I chose IPVanish for its reliability as a VPN service. With 2,400 servers from over 109 countries and more than 140 VPN locations, IPVanish already offers a decent amount in terms of VPN functionality, especially for the streamer who wants to discover a world of content through their Amazon Fire Stick. But aside from its impressive server fleet to support high-speed streaming, IPVanish also features a slew of highly reliable capabilities. All plans with a VPN kill switch to prevent data exposure, unlimited device support and 24/7 live customer support chat to quickly address concerns, so users can quickly get back to streaming. For more information, read the full IPVanish review. Pricing IPVanish offers its VPN service subscriptions in two price tiers: IPVanish Essential and IPVanish Advanced. Each tier has the option of a monthly, a yearly, and a two-year contract. IPVanish Essential: $12.99 per month billed monthly, $3.33 per month billed annually, $2.19 per month billed every two years.

$12.99 per month billed monthly, $3.33 per month billed annually, $2.19 per month billed every two years. IPVanish Advanced: $14.99 per month billed monthly, $4.49 per month billed annually, $3.29 per month billed every two years. Visit IPVanish

Features

Kill Switch.

Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

Advanced encryption protocols.

Unlimited simultaneous connections.

ISP throttling prevention.

Malware and ad blocker.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Offers a free plan option.

High-speed streaming.

30-day money back guarantee.

Unlimited simultaneous connections. Although IPVanish’s website says that the company provides 24/7 support, some reviewers have complained that the customer support is inconsistent.

Limited number of specialized servers.

How do I choose the best VPN for my Amazon Fire Stick?

If you’re seeking a VPN service for your Amazon Fire Stick streaming, there are a few key features you should consider. First, the most user-friendly options will have Fire Stick compatibility, so look for a dedicated app for the VPN provider you are considering. If you are going to have multiple users accessing your VPN, this should be a consideration as well, as some VPN services only cover a limited number of connections. Ensure that your VPN will serve the purpose you wish it to, meaning that it can unlock the content from the countries you want to stream from, and has the security features to safeguard your activity. Finally, many services offer cash back guarantees or free trial periods, allowing customers to test out the VPN risk free to see if it fits their needs.

Methodology

I wrote this technical review using compiled literature researched from relevant databases. The information provided within this article is gathered from vendor websites or based on an aggregate of user feedback to ensure a high-quality review.