Read our comprehensive review of IPVanish VPN. Discover its features, pricing, and more to determine if it meets your online security and privacy needs.

IPVanish VPN Fast facts Our rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 Pricing: Starts at $4.49/mo (annual) Key features: Unlimited device connection.

Reliable built-in kill switch.

24/7 live chat support. Visit IPVanish VPN

IPVanish VPN is a decent VPN solution that may have a hard time standing out from the competition. It has a respectable but not large number of 2,200 servers from around 75 locations, unlimited device connections and an impressively responsive live support chat.

However, its US-based operation and lack of specialized servers may deter some users from considering it as a top option. Right now, IPVanish VPN supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, routers and other platforms.

Jump to:

IPVanish VPN Pricing

Duration Price 1 month $12.99/month 1 year $4.49/month (30 days risk-free) 2 years $3.33/month (30 days risk-free) 7–day free trial Free – access via iOS or Android

IPVanish offers three plans to choose from: a monthly, a yearly and a 2-year subscription. All three options share the same feature-set in terms of security, server access and support. This makes the decision-making process straightforward and is a nice alternative to other VPN services that require a more expensive subscription for the whole feature package.

Price-wise, their 2-year option is the way to go, as it’s on the affordable end of the price spectrum for a 2-year VPN plan and still provides the same features.

I wouldn’t recommend going for the monthly plan, as it is on the more expensive side in terms of monthly VPN subscriptions. In addition, only the 2-year and annual plan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that will allow you to test IPVanish VPN and get a refund if you’re not happy with it.

IPVanish does offer a 7-day free trial through an Apple or Android device. If you sign up for the trial using a smartphone, you can actually access IPVanish for free on your desktop by signing in with that trial account. This is a customer-friendly option that I personally appreciate and is beneficial to prospective VPN buyers who want to try a premium VPN without an initial payment.

Security: Is IPVanish VPN safe?

IPVanish comes with all the requisite security protocols we expect out of a modern-day VPN. It has IPSec, OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard — security protocols that provide users with a choice of both secure and fast VPN tunnels. IPVanish also has a built-in kill switch and DNS leak protection.

Like many VPN services, IPVanish has a no-logs policy, which states that they don’t keep track of user internet traffic, search history, IP addresses and upload and download activity.

Unfortunately, IPVanish does have one reported incident of supposedly handing logs off to law enforcement authorities. Back in 2016, under different ownership, IPVanish reportedly gave logs to the United States Department of Homeland Security in order to track a suspect linked to child pornography. Initially, the company said they had no logs but it was eventually reported that IPVanish did hand off information to authorities that allowed them to identify the suspect.

While catching criminals involved in heinous crimes is important, the incident does put to question the credibility of IPVanish saying it recorded no logs.

A year after the report, the company was acquired by new ownership, and IPVanish has since doubled down on its no logs policy. IPVanish also recently passed an independent third-party audit by Leviathan which confirmed and verified their no-log policy — a good sign for users looking for hard proof on their claims.

In general, IPVanish is a safe and secure service in 2023. However, it is hampered by the logging incident and the fact that it operates in the United States (a country known for its strong surveillance practices).

Key features of IPVanish VPN

If you’re looking to try out a VPN for personal or business use, IPVanish VPN can be a suitable pick. Let’s take a look at some of IPVanish VPN’s key features and see whether it fits your needs.

24/7 Live-chat support

IPVanish offers a good mix of customer support options. You can seek help via email, live-chat and article guides on their site. Among these three, IPVanish’s live chat is noteworthy as they provide customer support 24 hours a day, 7-days a week.

During my testing of IPVanish, I tried out their live-chat to see if their 24/7 claim holds up. I sent a support message asking which protocol was best for security and which was best for streaming. I was impressed as I was immediately connected with an agent in under one minute and received helpful answers that didn’t feel templated or too robotic.

Figure A

Having a speedy live-chat feature like this is a definite plus, especially since problems can arise with software like a VPN. This is also helpful for users who aren’t as well-versed in VPNs and want a bit of real-world guidance.

Reliable kill switch

Figure B

IPVanish comes with a dedicated kill-switch found in the app’s settings menu. If, for some reason, your VPN connection fails, the kill switch automatically stops your machine from reconnecting to the internet without the VPN’s protection. This is especially useful if you’re in an area that regularly experiences power outages, as this prevents any unwanted sharing of data or activity with your internet service provider (ISP).

In my testing, IPVanish’s kill switch was one of the better ones I’ve tried. It reliably cut off any ability I had to connect to the internet when I wasn’t connected via an IPVanish server. This is good considering I’ve tested a few VPNs that still allowed me to connect to my ISP even if a kill switch was on.

Unlimited device connections

IPVanish allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices with one subscription. Other competitors normally offer around 5-8 maximum device connections, so this is a win for IPVanish VPN.

This is an especially valuable feature if you regularly use multiple devices and don’t want to leave one of them on an unprotected connection. You also won’t have to worry about paying for more device connections after your initial subscription.

Performance: Is IPVanish VPN fast?

In my testing, IPVanish rendered good speeds and an overall reliable connection. I didn’t feel any noticeable drop in my day-to-day work while connected to IPVanish’s recommended, fastest server. My use consisted of using Google suite apps, watching 1080p YouTube videos, and a few video calls and conferences as well.

I did record a much bigger drop in terms of upload speed with IPVanish, compared to other services I’ve tested. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your location, but this was recorded while connected via IPVanish’s “Optimal Location” server. On the other hand, IPVanish did perform really well for downloads.For DNS leak protection, I ran IPVanish multiple times through a public DNS leak tool and it didn’t leak regardless of the server I tested on.

Lastly, let’s talk about IPVanish VPN’s in-app experience. In my testing, I encountered zero issues using the IPVanish Windows application. I didn’t experience any crashes or lag and got to use all its features with no problem. Switching servers did take longer than expected, but nothing too jarring.

I do want to say that while the app was reliable and functional, the in-app design feels and looks outdated for software in 2023. The design is bare-bones and a bit too simplistic for my taste.

Figure C

In my opinion, a more modern interface would certainly enhance IPVanish VPN’s overall user experience.

IPVanish VPN Servers and locations

IPVanish offers around 2,200 servers from 75+ VPN locations. This is on the lower-end for the number of servers in the VPN space. While server count isn’t everything, it is noteworthy for users who are looking for an extensive server suite that spans more locations than what IPVanish provides. This is especially true if you plan on utilizing a VPN to access more geo-restricted content.

Figure D

In terms of its spread, IPVanish has servers in North America (1,440+ servers), Europe (560+), Asia (110+), Oceania (75+), South America (30+) and Africa (2). Overall, the spread of servers that IPVanish offers is decent.

Unfortunately, IPVanish does not have any specialized servers for streaming, security or torrenting. While you can still utilize IPVanish servers for these use-cases, not having specialized servers is a miss on IPVanish’s part, given that other VPN options have specialized servers as a main selling point.

IPVanish VPN Pros

Very reliable kill switch.

Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

Good download and real-world speeds.

Responsive 24/7 live chat support.

7-day free trial.

Affordable 2-year option.

IPVanish VPN Cons

Operates under surveillance-heavy United States.

Pricey monthly subscription.

Dated app design.

Lack of specialized servers.

Is IPVanish VPN worth it?

IPVanish is a decent VPN option that offers solid security protocols, good speed, a reliable kill-switch and unlimited device support. Its 2-year subscription is affordable, and the 7-day iOS and Android free trial is a useful option for prospective VPN users.

Unfortunately, it does have its drawbacks. It has a smaller server fleet, is based in the surveillance-heavy United States, and has an older-looking app interface. It also doesn’t have that many standout features that prop it over other VPNs.

If you want to try a simple, no-frills VPN that offers speed, security and a free trial — IPVanish is worth a try. If you’re looking for a VPN with an extensive server suite, specialized security features and servers, and a service based in a pro-privacy country, IPVanish may not be the best choice.

Alternatives to IPVanish VPN

Although IPVanish VPN is a decent VPN solution, it may not have the right mix of features for your needs. We’ve listed similar alternatives below that may suit you better.

CyberGhost VPN

If you’re looking for a VPN with a hefty server fleet, CyberGhost is one of the best options. It has over 6,700 servers that cover a wide range of locations. It even has dedicated streaming, gaming and torrenting servers, making it a top choice for users who want to unblock and maximize geo-restricted content.

NordVPN

For security enthusiasts, NordVPN is a solid solution. It has built-in malware protection, strong independent testing on its no-logs policy, and unique security-focused features. It even has an encrypted Meshnet file-sharing system that allows for secure transferring and sharing of files. As an overall package, Nord is considered one of the best all-around VPNs around.

ExpressVPN

Express is another reliable option if you want a geologically-rich server network. It has 3,000 servers spread across 94 countries — a decent balance between server and location count. It’s also well-regarded for its security features and its easy-to-use application.

Review Methodology

My review of IPVanish VPN involved a detailed analysis of its key features and real-world performance. I had hands-on experience with IPVanish through its free trial via Android, and I tested it extensively on my Windows laptop.

For upload and download speeds, I tested IPVanish servers using Ookla’s public Speedtest. To check for DNS leak protection, I ran IPVanish multiple times using DNSLeakTest.

Lastly, I scored IPVanish on everything from its security protocols to its price based on an internal algorithm to get a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars. I looked at IPVanish VPN both on its own and in relation to other VPN solutions available today.