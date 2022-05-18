Kaspersky excels with its easy to use interface and automation features, while Bitdefender gets the edge on overall detection rates and laboratory test results, but with a slightly more difficult learning curve.

Cybersecurity threats have become one of the biggest concerns for businesses of all sizes. These security threats are often harder to detect than in the past, creating a much more difficult task for OpSec engineers looking for remediation solutions.

Two powerful endpoint detection and response tools being deployed around the world are Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security. Both of these EDR software solutions provide robust detection, removal, and threat management tools. Below we’ll take a look at what Kaspersky and Bitdefender have in common, and where each product pulls ahead of the other.

What is Kaspersky?

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is an EDR suite designed for small and large businesses who need a scalable solution for their OpSec requirements. With a focus on automation and automatic tasks, Kaspersky shines in smaller environments where the staffing may not be available to dedicate to each task.

Users often note it’s easy to use console interface as one of the best in the industry, with a very short learning curve needed to be able to get the most out of it.

What is Bitdefender?

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security looks to fill the same role as Kaspersky by offering a complete EDR solution geared towards SecOps professionals. Boasting higher laboratory detection scores than Kaspersky in tests such as MITRE, which mimic a state-sponsored cyberattack, Bitdefender is often regarded as slightly more advanced in its detection techniques.

Aimed at more fully staffed SecOps, installation can be more tricky with Bitdefender. While it does not have the focus on automation that Kaspersky does, Bitdefender does offer greater flexibility and customization for teams who have the manpower to take advantage of it.

Kaspersky vs. Bitdefender: Feature comparison

Feature Kaspersky Bitdefender Dashboard console Yes Yes On-premise, cloud and hybrid console Yes Yes Lockdown mode Yes No Automatic sandbox Yes Yes Automatic IoC detection and remediation Yes No Machine learning detection Yes Yes

Head-to-head comparison: Kaspersky vs. Bitdefender

Dashboard control console

Both Kaspersky and Bitdefender offer detailed dashboard consoles to access all the features and configurations for both tools. Kaspersky uses the Kaspersky Security Center. This dashboard view is a favorite among users with its simplicity and easy-to-learn interface and layout. It’s best for smaller businesses or those who may not have the dedicated staff to manage more complex tools.

Bitdefender also offers a dashboard console, but it is definitely more complicated than Kaspersky’s offering ,and users often feel it is one of the low points of the software. It’s very capable, but it has a steep learning curve and is not intuitive or easy to decipher at first glance. For this reason, it’s best suited for those larger businesses who have dedicated staff to figure out its nuances.

Deployment

Both of these options are SaaS tools and deployment is relatively straightforward, but users report Bitdefender to be the easier of the two in this regard. Despite being easier to use once deployed, Kaspersky is slightly slower to deploy in the first place for most situations, according to many SecOps engineers who have experience with both.

Bitdefender has most features available out of the box, while Kaspersky has a slightly more feature-heavy model with tiered modules and pricing for different functionality. This can make it difficult for smaller businesses when determining exactly what they need to configure for a new install.

Detection and remediation

Kaspersky allows users to set automated parameters and actions to take place for various detections and other threats. This can alleviate a lot of the workload for staff which may not have dedicated teams or want to streamline their efforts.

Bitdefender doesn’t offer the same level of automation, but they do offer vulnerability management which can examine trends and history across the network to spot weak spots. This can help speed up tasks associated with cybersecurity audits and threat management.

Choosing between Kaspersky and Bitdefender

Both of these EDR options are well tested and very capable for businesses of almost any size. They detect a wide range of threats and offer dynamic options to deal with those threats quickly.

The differences are mostly in the user interface between the two, with Kaspersky clearly leaning towards smaller to medium sized businesses without dedicated staff needed to fully manage the software. Their automation tools also help in working towards this easier approach to EDR management.

Bitdefender on the other hand is much more comfortable in the hands of dedicated SecOps engineers where the slightly more difficult interface and advanced features can be fully taken advantage of.