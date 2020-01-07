BlackBerry announces QNX integration with Cylance security systems at CES 2020

The new platform allows automakers and fleet managers to monitor security threats and the overall health of vehicles.

CES 2020: The trends and tech business pros should care about Enterprise technologies like AI, data analytics, and 5G underpin the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles and will be on full display at CES 2020.

BlackBerry is integrating its QNX platform into every element of the transportation industry: motorcycles, advanced driver assistance systems, platforms for automakers, smart city infrastructure, an IoT logistics platform, and now cybersecurity for connected cars.

At CES 2020, the smartphone company turned software and security company announced an integration of the QNX operating system and Cylance's security tools.

This announcement marks the first time Cylance's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies have been integrated with QNX.

Cylance uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and prevent security threats to fixed endpoints with a lightweight software agent that sits on the device and operates both online and offline.

BlackBerry bought Cylance in 2018 for $1.4 billion, the biggest acquisition in the company's history and the latest move in its evolution to a software company focused on the Internet of Things, its QNX platform for autos, and security software.

The modular system will allow automakers and fleet managers to activate just the features they need or use their own data and AI/ML models to create an aggregate view of the health of their vehicles from a vehicle operations console.

SEE: < <strong>BlackBerry and AWS combine forces to create edge-to-cloud platform for automakers</strong>

The system also can automate software patches, authenticate drivers, and manage cybersecurity threats using both endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology.

Built on the ISO 26262 safety standard, the solution:

Leverages threat detection technologies from CylancePROTECT

Integrates the contextual analysis engine from CylanceOPTICS to scan for software anomalies

Uses behavioral monitoring techniques from CylancePERSONA to verify the identity of the vehicle driver

Provides insights into cybersecurity and operational events on vehicle(s) and complete remediation through a Vehicle Operations Center.

Incorporates the BlackBerry Jarvis cloud-based static binary code scanning solution to identify vulnerabilities in software used in automobiles

Charles Eagan, chief technology officer at BlackBerry, said the new platform will give automakers a view of the health and security of a vehicle's codebase, which can exceed 100 million lines of code.



"We now have a transportation-focused framework that the industry can tap to enhance the security, trustworthiness, and safety of connected vehicles," he said.

BlackBerry estimates that QNX solutions are embedded in more than 150 million cars on the road. In 2017, there were about 300 million registered vehicle on the road in the U.S. and Canada.

For more CES news, check out these articles from TechRepublic.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see