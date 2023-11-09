Here are some of the top Buildertrend alternatives to consider, offering similar features and functionality. Find the right fit for your business.

Buildertrend is a construction project management tool designed for general contractors, home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors. It offers project, sales, financial, customer and material management, and it’s ideal for midsize or large businesses that want to tackle preconstruction and construction tasks throughout all stages of the project lifecycle.

However, Buildertrend may not be the best construction project management tool for every business. It may be too expensive for some companies or lack some features that others require. We reviewed 10 Buildertrend alternatives and competitors to help you determine the best solution for your needs.

Top Buildertrend alternatives: Comparison table

Best for Free plan Project management Financial management RFIs Pricing Autodesk Construction Cloud Advanced features No Yes Yes Yes Quote-based Procore Contractors No Yes Yes Yes Quote-based Coconstruct Residential builders and remodelers No Yes Yes Yes Quote-based Jobber Small businesses No Yes Yes Yes $49 per month, billed annually Contractor Foreman General constructors and trade contractors No Yes Yes Yes $49 per month, billed annually Buildern Medium-size and fast-growing businesses No Yes Yes No $85.5 per user per month, billed monthly Fieldwire Jobsite management Yes (Up to 5 users) Yes Yes Yes $39 per user per month, billed annually Houzz Pro Home remodelers and designers No Yes Yes Yes $65 per user per month Sage 100 Contructor Job costing and estimation No Yes Yes Yes Custom quote monday work management Affordability and versatility Yes (Up to 2 users) Yes No No $8 per user per month, billed annually

Autodesk Construction Cloud: Best for advanced features Autodesk Construction Cloud is a collection of software modules designed for construction teams such as general contractors, specialty contractors, owners and designers. ACC’s product line includes Autodesk Build, Autodesk Takeoff, BIM Collaborate, data management and more. Although each module works together on the same platform, they are priced and sold separately. Features Document management.

Project management.

Model coordination.

Cost management. Pros Offers extensive lists of features.

Reporting and analytics give you data to help you make an informed decision. Cons Steep learning curve.

Expensive for small and mid-sized businesses. Pricing Pricing for this tool is available upon request. Visit Autodesk Construction Cloud

Procore: Best for contractors Procore is construction project management software designed to handle the complexities of large-scale projects and is tailored to contractor’s needs. Contractors can use Procore to manage all aspects of their projects, from bidding and estimating to job site management and reporting. Procore provides an open API that allows developers to connect it with various categories of software, including CRM, accounting, legal and compliance, site cameras and weather tools. Features RFI and submittal management.

Document management.

Task management.

Project management.

Financial management. Pros Handles complex operations.

Offer 24/7 customer support.

Offers over 500 out-of-the-box integrations. Cons Users reported that Procore is expensive.

Requires heavy customization. Pricing Procore pricing is available upon request. For more information, read our complete Procore review. Visit Procore

CoConstruct: Best for residential builders and remodelers CoConstruct is a Buildertrend company focusing on independent home builders and remodelers. CoConstruct is niche-specific; it doesn’t offer the capabilities that commercial contractors need. Its USP is to help home builders and remodelers coordinate projects, communicate with clients and subcontractors, track financials, create estimates and schedules and manage change orders. Features Use daily job logs to track job site activity and progress.

Track change orders and expenses.

Templates for estimating, selections and proposals. Pros Quality customer support.

Easy to use compared to Buildertrend. Cons Limited in scope.

Limited integrations with third-party tools. Pricing Quote for this tool is available upon request. Visit CoConstruct

Jobber: Best for small and medium-sized enterprises Jobber is another noteworthy Buildertrend alternative. It is cloud-based, field service business-management software geared toward home-service businesses such as electrical, roofing, general contracting, pool care and maintenance, HVAC, lawn care, tree care, landscaping, snow removal and more. With Jobber, businesses can streamline processes, track jobs and appointments, communicate with clients and keep organized work records. Features Job tracking capabilities.

Customer management.

Invoicing and payments.

Time tracking and expense tracking. Pros Transparent pricing.

Visually appealing user interface.

Responsive customer service team. Cons The core plan is limited to one user; additional users cost extra.

Invoicing and payroll capabilities can be improved. Pricing Free trial : 14 days at no cost.

: 14 days at no cost. Core : $49 per month, billed annually, or $69 month-to-month—1 user.

: $49 per month, billed annually, or $69 month-to-month—1 user. Connect : $129 per month, billed annually, or $169 month-to-month—up to 5 users.

: $129 per month, billed annually, or $169 month-to-month—up to 5 users. Grow: $249 per month, billed annually, or $349 month-to-month—up to 15 users. Visit Jobber

Contractor Foreman: Best for general constructors and trade contractors If you are looking for a Buildertrend alternative that covers all aspects of your construction business, Contractor Foreman may do the trick for you. The software allows contractors to track their project progress, create and send professional-looking estimates and invoices, record employee time and attendance, generate site reports and manage documents and files all in one place. Features Project management.

Financial management.

People management.

Documents management.

Project planning and scheduling. Pros Serves businesses of all sizes, including startups, small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Easy to use.

Moderately priced.

Offers a 100-day guarantee to ensure satisfaction. Cons It can take time to learn how to use this tool’s features.

Customer service can be improved. Pricing Contractor Foreman offers five pricing plans, billable quarterly or annually. All plans are free for 30 days. Basic Standard Plus Pro Unlimited Quarterly plan N/A $99 per month.



$297 quarterly at renewal.

$155 per month.



$464 quarterly at renewal. $212 per month.



$634 quarterly at renewal. $312 per month.



$934 quarterly at renewal. Annual plan $49 per month.



$588 annually at renewal. $79 per month.



$948 annually at renewal. $125 per month.



$1,497 annually at renewal. $166 per month.



$1,990 annually at renewal. $249 per month.



$2,988 annually at renewal. User(s) allowed 1 3 8 15 Unlimited Visit Contractor Foreman

Buildern: Best for medium-sized and fast-growing businesses Buildern is designed to support all phases of residential construction project management projects. It offers pre-construction services as well as project estimation and scheduling, selections and allowances, bid requests, purchase orders and change orders management, accounting workflow, reporting and analytics. Small business owners who need an all-in-one solution to manage their construction projects may find Buildern a worthy Buildertrend alternative. Features Project management.

Financial management.

Pre-construction tools such as CRM, bid requests, proposals and cost catalog. Pros Centralized access to project data and documentation.

Better project organization and planning. Cons The starter plan lacks takeoff capability, doesn’t integrate with Xero and QuickBooks and is only available on the web.

Lacks RFI capability. Pricing Starter : $85.5 per user per month, billed annually, or $95 per user, billable month-to-month.

: $85.5 per user per month, billed annually, or $95 per user, billable month-to-month. Professional : $90 per user per month, billed annually, or $100 per user, billable month-to-month.

: $90 per user per month, billed annually, or $100 per user, billable month-to-month. Enterprise: Custom quote. Visit Buildern

Fieldwire: Best for jobsite management With Fieldwire, general contractors, specialty contractors, owners, architects and designers can manage jobsite activities, tasks, punch lists, inspections and teams in one place. Compared to Buildertrend, Fieldwire is more focused on jobsite management and collaboration and is especially useful for teams that need to manage tasks, documents and teams across multiple jobsites. Features Task management capability.

Project management.

Submittal management. Pros Support up to 18 languages.

Easy to use.

Real-time messaging. Cons RFI capability is limited to Business Plus plan and enterprise contracts.

Advanced support costs extra. Pricing Basic : Available at no cost for up to five users.

: Available at no cost for up to five users. Pro : $39 per user per month, billed annually, or $54 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $39 per user per month, billed annually, or $54 per user per month, billed monthly. Business : $59 per user per month, billed annually, or $74 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $59 per user per month, billed annually, or $74 per user per month, billed monthly. Business Plus : $79 per user per month, billed annually, or $94 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $79 per user per month, billed annually, or $94 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise contracts: Custom quotes. Visit Fieldwire

Houzz Pro: Best for home remodelers and designers The Houzz Pro business management software is designed for professionals in the home design and renovation industry. It helps home remodelers and designers organize various aspects of a home improvement business, including project management, client communication, financial tracking and lead generation. Features Business management.

Time tracking capability.

Offers marketing solutions like email marketing, premium profiles and websites. Pros Offers integrations with QuickBooks Online, Google Calendar, Gmail and Zoom.

Lead generation.

Better client communication. Cons Customer support can be improved. Pricing Houzz Pro offers a 30-day free trial for all their plans. Additional users for all the plans listed below cost $60 per user per month. Starter : $65 per user per month.

: $65 per user per month. Essential : $99 per user per month.

: $99 per user per month. Pro : $149 per user per month.

: $149 per user per month. Ultimate: $399 per user per month. Visit Houzz Pro

Sage 100 Contractor: Best for job costing and estimation Sage 100 Contractor is construction management software developed by Sage Software. Sage 100 Contractor offers various features and modules to help you manage and track your books and construction projects, from estimating and job costing to project management, payroll and accounting. Features Inventory management.

Job costing capabilities.

Includes built-in bookkeeping features such as accounts payable (A/P) and accounts receivable (A/R). Pros Includes enterprise resource planning (ERP) features.

Ability to track budgets vs actual expenses.

Extensive job cost tracking features. Cons Steep learning curve.

Complex initial setup. Pricing Quote available upon request. Visit Sage 100 Contractor

monday work management: Best for affordability and versatility Although monday work management is not a construction-specific project management tool, its versatility earned it a spot among the top Buildertrend alternatives and competitors. The tool is highly customizable and can cater to the needs of various construction professionals, including contractors, subcontractors, architects and project managers. monday work management is cheap compared to the Buildertrend alternatives on our lists. It offers tier pricing plans, allowing you to choose the one that best fits your budget and needs. This makes it an attractive option for smaller construction companies or contractors with tighter financial constraints. Features Over 200 project management templates.

Time tracking capability.

Collaboration capability.

Multiple views and reporting. Pros Self-serve knowledge base.

24/7 customer support.

Affordable than Buildertrend. Cons Lack of construction-specific features.

Learning curve for customization. Pricing Free : No charge for up to two members.

: No charge for up to two members. Basic : $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Standard : $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12 per user per month, billed monthly. Pro : $16 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly.

: $16 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Visit monday.com

Is Buildertrend worth it?

Buildertrend is worth it for construction companies looking for all-in-one construction project management software. It offers features and functionalities that can help general contractors, home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors with various aspects of construction project management, including project scheduling, document management, communication and financial tracking.

On the other hand, if you need a more versatile tool with extensive customization and financial management capabilities, it is worth shopping for Buildertrend alternatives.

Buildertrend pros and cons

While Buildertrend offers many benefits, it also has some drawbacks. This chart lists Buildertrend’s merits and demerits.

Pros Cons Serves various construction professionals, including general contractors, home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors, The selection tool can be improved. Lead management capability. Limited financial management capabilities. Easy to use. Pricey for SMBs. Responsive customer service and support teams. Unlimited projects and users.

Do you need an alternative to Buildertrend?

Choosing Buildertrend or its alternative is hinged on your specific construction project management needs. No two tools are the same, even though they promise the same capabilities. How will you know if you need a Buildertrend alternative?

Budget : If Buildertrend is above your budget, then you may want to consider other affordable tools.

: If Buildertrend is above your budget, then you may want to consider other affordable tools. Feature : Although Buildertrend is feature-rich construction project management software, it may lack some features you need.

: Although Buildertrend is feature-rich construction project management software, it may lack some features you need. Integration : Does it lack integration with tools you already use for your workflow?

: Does it lack integration with tools you already use for your workflow? Usability: It may be worth exploring alternative options if you find Buildertrend difficult to navigate or understand.

If Buildertrend falls short after accessing your needs, you can consider other options. For instance, if you are on a budget, you may find monday work management, Jobber or Fieldwire suitable for your needs. Procore, Autodesk Construction Cloud or Contractor Foreman may be ideal for managing complex construction projects. Houzz Pro, CoConstruct and Buildern may be the best options for home remodelers and residential home contractors. Sage 100 contractors may be ideal for builders looking for a solution that offers accounting and financial management capabilities along with project management.

Methodology

To write this review, we evaluated over 30 Buildertrend alternatives and competitors. We selected the top 10 based on five key data points: cost, features and functionality, ease of use, integrations and customer service and support. We evaluated each Buildertrend alternative and competitor’s strengths and weaknesses. We looked at sites that compile aggregate data based on verified user reviews.

We also reviewed demos on vendor sites, test-drove the software when possible to gain first-hand experiences and analyzed each site to evaluate its features, prices, support, user-friendliness and scalability.