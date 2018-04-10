Businesses are adopting SaaS too fast to properly secure it

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

61% of enterprise IT leaders said data privacy was their biggest concern with moving to the cloud. — iboss & Vanson Bourne, 2018

91% of IT decision-makers said their security must improve before they can operate fully in the cloud. — iboss & Vanson Bourne, 2018

As companies rush to the cloud, they're often making the move so quickly that they can't secure their newfound cloud products and services. A recent report from iboss and Vanson Bourne found that 64% of IT decision makers believed their "organization's SaaS adoption is outpacing their ability to secure it."

Despite this feeling of inadequacy, many firms aren't doing anything about it. According to the report, 49% of IT leaders said their organization is hesitant to adopt software as a service (SaaS) security solutions.

There are plenty of benefits that come with SaaS adoption—including continuous updates and lower overhead—but that doesn't mean that companies can approach cloud-based solutions in the same way they approach on-premises tools. IT leaders must make sure their budget accounts for any additional management or security costs that come with SaaS, and they should work to stay ahead of security concerns.

One of the core benefits that SaaS has come to help companies realize is the possibility of remote work. In the report, 99% of those surveyed said that at least some of their employees could work remotely. However, 82% said they had accessed a certain SaaS app outside of their company's VPN, due to its restrictions.

Concerns about cloud security aren't just centered around SaaS. Some 94% of respondents said that they had at least one concern about moving to the cloud. Those concerns broke down as follows:

Data privacy - 61%

Cost of maintenance - 41%

Cost of migration - 35%

Compliance with data protection regulations - 31%

Complicated infrastructure - 25%

Additionally, 91% of those surveyed said their "organization's security policies need to improve to operate fully in a cloud environment - even if they are confident in their team's ability to adapt," the report said.

Despite the growing concerns over security, SaaS use is increasing, the report said. On average, those surveyed said 21% of their apps are currently SaaS. Within 12 months that will grow to 28%, and within 24-36 months it will hit 36%, the report said.

