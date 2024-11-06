It’s not easy being a call center agent — but if you can handle the role, finding a stable remote job should be no problem. The demand for qualified agents is immense. Call centers have high burnout rates due to the demanding nature of the work, which means employers are always hiring.

If you have the right skills and the desire to work remotely, a call center agent position could be a perfect fit.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about landing a work-from-home call center agent job, from setting up your workspace to navigating the application process.

What you need to work as a remote call center agent

One of the benefits of being a call center agent is the low barrier to entry. Once you are hired, you will sign into a secure call center software account and start answering calls. You don’t need thousands of dollars of tools, an expensive degree, or even prior experience.

Don’t get me wrong, employers are hungry for experienced call center agents. Best case scenario for them is getting someone who has proven they can handle the pace of work required.

But if you don’t have experience working in a call center, you should still apply for entry-level roles. The big secret is that no one knows who is actually going to thrive in a call center environment until a person starts picking up the phone.

Some people with a perfect resumé crash and burn after a few hours — others with less flashy work histories turn out to be incredibly talented on the phone. Employers know this. Many of them are willing to take a bet on someone who is just starting out.

Remote call center agent equipment and supplies

If you plan on trying to secure a remote call center agent gig (and there are hundreds of open roles right now), you only need a few things:

Reliable internet connection: This is absolutely essential! You’ll need a strong and stable connection to make and receive VoIP calls without interruption. Employers will probably ask you to take a speed test as part of getting hired. A good rule of thumb is a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps and upload speed of 1 Mbps.

This is absolutely essential! You’ll need a strong and stable connection to make and receive VoIP calls without interruption. Employers will probably ask you to take a speed test as part of getting hired. A good rule of thumb is a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps and upload speed of 1 Mbps. Computer: A laptop or desktop computer with a reliable operating system and enough processing power to handle calls. Most call centers will provide any specialized VoIP software you’ll need to do your job.

A laptop or desktop computer with a reliable operating system and enough processing power to handle calls. Most call centers will provide any specialized VoIP software you’ll need to do your job. Headset: A comfortable headset with a noise-canceling microphone is crucial for clear communication and keeping your hands free while taking notes or using the computer.

A comfortable headset with a noise-canceling microphone is crucial for clear communication and keeping your hands free while taking notes or using the computer. Quiet workspace: You’ll need a dedicated space in your home that’s free from distractions so you can focus on your calls.

In other words, a basic dedicated desk in a quiet place, a laptop, comfortable VoIP headset, and a decent internet connection may be enough. Most likely, you’ll be able to use Wi-Fi, but you can always wire your computer directly to the modem to get better speed. Here are a few free internet speed tests that can give you some data on your connection.

Next, we have a few additional items that can enhance your experience:

Second monitor: This can be a game-changer for productivity, allowing you to see multiple windows simultaneously.

This can be a game-changer for productivity, allowing you to see multiple windows simultaneously. Comfortable chair: Sitting for long periods is inevitable, so invest in a supportive chair to avoid back pain.

Sitting for long periods is inevitable, so invest in a supportive chair to avoid back pain. Adjustable standing desk: Almost everyone I know who works from home buys one of these eventually to avoid sitting for the entire day.

Almost everyone I know who works from home buys one of these eventually to avoid sitting for the entire day. Footrest: Another comfort booster, a footrest can help improve your posture and circulation.

Note that some companies offer reimbursement for approved purchases, and they may even offer a stipend to set up your in-home office space. Be sure to check the job descriptions and inquire during the interview process to see what perks they provide.

Critical call center agent soft skills

More than anything else, recruiters for call center agents are looking hard at a candidate’s attitude and approach to the job. Here are a few soft skills that make people a good fit for call center work:

Interpersonal skills: Staying calm, listening attentively, and showing genuine empathy will be crucial for dealing with frustrating situations and building rapport.

Staying calm, listening attentively, and showing genuine empathy will be crucial for dealing with frustrating situations and building rapport. Problem-solving skills: You’ll need to be a resourceful problem solver who can think on your feet and find creative solutions to customer issues.

You’ll need to be a resourceful problem solver who can think on your feet and find creative solutions to customer issues. Excellent communication skills: You should be able to explain complex information easily, both verbally and in writing, through chats or emails if needed.

You should be able to explain complex information easily, both verbally and in writing, through chats or emails if needed. Time management and organization: Working from home will require you to manage your time effectively to meet call quotas, handle breaks efficiently, and stay organized with customer information and procedures.

Working from home will require you to manage your time effectively to meet call quotas, handle breaks efficiently, and stay organized with customer information and procedures. Positive attitude: Maintaining a positive and enthusiastic attitude will definitely improve the experience for your customers and yourself.

In a virtual contact center, agents will be responsible for handling multiple channels: typically phone, chat, email, and text. The ability to multi-task and solve problems is absolutely essential for these roles, and many call centers are adding these channels.

You can set yourself up for success as a work-from-home call center agent by honing these traits and developing good work habits. Keep these things in mind as you prepare your resume and begin to look for a job.

One final note: If you speak a second language, make sure you feature this skill prominently in your resumé. Call centers have an acute need for agents who can handle calls in more than one language..

How to find remote call center jobs

Now that we’ve gone over the core list of must-haves and the qualities you’ll need, let’s tackle finding that ideal work-from-home position. Remember that remote call center jobs can vary widely, so create a list of must-haves before browsing the job boards.

Where to find call center jobs

A good place to start your search would be job boards like ZipRecruiter or Indeed, which offer the most listings and the most full-time positions. But check the location requirements, as many of the listings are for hybrid or on-site work, even with the remote filter activated.

SEE: See how ZipRecruiter and Indeed stack up against each other.

I would also check out the remote-first job boards like FlexJobs, We Work Remotely, and Remote OK. You’ll find that a lot of these niche job boards post support positions for startups and higher-paying companies with unique skill requirements. These job boards are ideal for specialized candidates, but you may be able to find entry-level roles there, as well.

Key parts of a call center agent job description

Once you start browsing listings, here are some key things to look for in a job description if you are angling to find a remote position:

Call center location: Naturally, working from home means you’ll need to find a remote-friendly company. Filter jobs by location to ensure you only see remote work listings.

Bear in mind that some companies take a hybrid approach and include remote work alongside in-office days. Other employers want you to work near their main offices. Both of these scenarios won’t work for people looking for 100 percent remote opportunities, though these types of jobs will often be tagged as remote on job boards. It can be confusing and annoying.

Be sure you can meet their location requirement, and don’t hesitate to reach out to the company’s HR if you have questions.

Pay rate: A realistic range for an entry-level remote call center agent falls between $15 to $20 per hour. This translates to a yearly salary of $31,200 to $41,600 before taxes (assuming a 40-hour work week).

When I checked, that number was in line with ZipRecruiter’s average hourly pay of $18 for jobs within the U.S.

It’s important to remember that this is an average, and salaries can be influenced by factors like location, experience, and specific company. When I was looking at entry-level call center job descriptions and writing this post, I found pay rates above the $15-$20 per hour range.

Additionally, some companies offer sign-on or performance-based bonuses to motivate employees. To get a clear idea of salary ranges and the benefits typically offered, check out compensation benchmarking tools with lots of pay data like Payscale and Glassdoor.

Benefits: As with any job, a healthy benefits package can be a deal-maker. Unfortunately, with remote call center agent jobs, you can’t always expect it on day one. You will find some employers that cover your medical, dental, and vision insurance, but it was not the norm, from what I found.

In some cases, benefits packages kick in after a call center agent has been working for 30-90 days. As I mentioned, the attrition rate in call centers is really high, so I can understand why employers institute a probationary period before pushing through all the benefits paperwork.

Paid Time Off (PTO) is a fairly common benefit many call centers offer, including those with remote work options. But be sure to read the fine print regarding holidays and sick days, as there are several ways of structuring these benefits.

Another wished-for perk, employer-sponsored retirement plans, like 401k’s with matching contributions, are less common in call centers than in some other industries. However, they’re not unheard of, especially in larger companies.

Additional benefits may include commuter benefits, company product or service discounts, or even gym memberships. These quality-of-life incentives are more common in competitive markets, where extra options may be needed to attract the best candidates.

Flexibility: Another major perk of an at-home job is the ability to schedule work around your life. Many people seek remote call center jobs for this flexibility — so see if the positions you’re interested in offer flexible scheduling options.

As you search, look for additional details that indicate a good fit for you, such as specific industries or customer bases you’ll be working with. Once you have a shortlist of promising jobs, it’s time to send out those applications!

The remote call center agent hiring process

Now that you’ve identified some promising remote agent positions and sent out your applications, what happens next?

If your resume is accepted, you’ll likely pass through a multi-stage interview process, beginning with a phone screening. Here’s what you can expect.

Phone screen for basic qualification

This is your initial interview, usually conducted by a recruiter or hiring manager over the phone. These sessions typically last 15-30 minutes and are a chance for them to get to know you better and assess your basic qualifications.

You’ll usually answer questions about your resume, your experience with customer service (if any), and your availability. Be sure to be clear, concise, and enthusiastic about the opportunity. Check out this list of phone screen interview questions that employers are likely to ask.

Pre-hiring assessment and call simulation

If you make a good impression during the phone screen, you might be asked to take some pre-hiring assessments or call center simulation tests.

These skill assessments gauge your written communication skills, typing speed, and computer literacy. Many companies require basic typing speeds of 40-60 words per minute (wpm) to ensure you can take notes during calls without interruption. An accurate typing speed of 60-80 wpm is above average and sends a better signal to employers. You can test and improve your typing skills on a site like Typing.com or Key Hero

Aside from the tech skills, recruiters will want to measure your interpersonal and problem-solving abilities. For this next step, you’ll likely be presented with hypothetical customer scenarios and asked to choose the best course of action.

Sometimes, you might even participate in a live, simulated call with a trainer acting as the customer. Be sure to keep professional and adhere to any company guidelines the screener may offer.

If you pass the pre-hiring assessment tests, you’ll move forward in the process. There may be additional steps to the interview process, but for many entry-level roles, you will get an offer after making it through the phone screen and any pre-hiring assessments.

How to improve your chances of getting hired as a call center agent

The call center agent job market can be competitive, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t hear back from every company you apply to.

Keep looking, and follow these tips to keep moving forward:

Refine your resume and cover letter: Tailor your application materials to each specific job description. Highlight the skills and experiences most relevant to the position you’re applying for.

Tailor your application materials to each specific job description. Highlight the skills and experiences most relevant to the position you’re applying for. Practice your phone interview skills: Role-play with a friend or family member to get comfortable answering common interview questions.

Role-play with a friend or family member to get comfortable answering common interview questions. Consider additional training: Online courses and certifications can help you develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a call center environment. Some popular options include customer service representative certificates or certifications in specific software programs commonly used by call centers, such as CRMs like Salesforce or Zendesk, or collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Keep in mind that each company you apply for will have its own tech stack, but being able to show you’re proficient in the industry standards can inspire confidence in your future employers.

And remember that persistence pays off! Even if you don’t land the first job you apply for, the experience you gain from the interview process will be valuable for future opportunities. Keep applying, keep practicing, and you’ll be well on your way to landing a rewarding work-from-home call center agent job.