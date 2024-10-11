Call center burnout is a real phenomenon that affects your most dedicated employees. The harder someone is willing to work, the greater the chances they eventually burn out.

The mediocre-to-average employee? You don’t really have to worry about them burning out — they’re never going to work hard enough to be in danger.

That’s the issue. Call center burnout affects the people who show up every day and give it their all. These are the people you don’t want to lose. They are hard and expensive to replace.

The good news? Burnout isn’t inevitable. Addressing its root causes can strengthen your call center teams and dramatically reduce turnover. Let’s explore seven key causes of call center burnout and learn how to ensure your best agents thrive.

1. Not enough employee training

Lack of training is the real root cause of so many other stressors because it sets agents up for failure. When agents aren’t prepared to handle customer issues, they’re more likely to:

Feel overwhelmed by complex situations they can’t resolve.

Experience frustration from giving incorrect information.

Struggle with stress from difficult customer interaction.

The pressure to perform without the proper skills can lead to higher anxiety, decreased morale, and, ultimately, call center burnout. Unless you are deliberate about training and supporting employees, imposter syndrome persists in the workplace.

Now most companies don’t set out to under-train their workforce, but it happens a lot in call centers. For one thing, there are always tons of new people to train because of the high turnover rate in the industry. Without a dedicated team to teach the new hires, it falls to managers, who have a lot of competing demands on their time.

Companies also try to fast-track training in order to plug in new agents into the call center as fast as possible. This might mean letting them breeze through self-paced training videos or throwing them onto phones to get “real-world” experience from more senior reps who may themselves be overloaded.

All of this is understandable, but it doesn’t really matter — call centers that skimp on training are setting themselves up for bad numbers down the line. Here are some ways to bolster your training so that agents are enthusiastic and proactive in providing support:

Call center training software: This can provide foundational knowledge at the agent’s own pace.

This can provide foundational knowledge at the agent’s own pace. Scenario-based training: Role-playing real-world situations allows agents to practice communication skills and de-escalation techniques.

Role-playing real-world situations allows agents to practice communication skills and de-escalation techniques. Call monitoring and coaching: Provide feedback from your call center quality monitoring program to identify areas for improvement.

Provide feedback from your call center quality monitoring program to identify areas for improvement. Knowledge base access: Create a central repository of information that empowers agents to answer customer questions efficiently.

Implementing these techniques will help your agents actively apply what they have learned. Sure, it takes time to set up and deploy a learning management system, but this is a resource that will help employees build knowledge and solve problems on their own.

2. Unrealistic performance metrics

Have you ever ended a call with customer service, feeling instead like you were speaking with a robot? Maybe the agent seemed focused on following a script or trying to close the call rather than genuinely helping you.

Unfortunately, these unfeeling interactions are fairly common. While a lack of training may be to blame, too often, they stem from unrealistic call center performance metrics placed upon agents. The main culprit here is the Average Handle Time (AHT) measurement.

In both inbound and outbound call centers, taking steps to improve AHT creates a pressure cooker environment. In inbound centers, agents may rush through calls to meet AHT goals, sacrificing quality customer service for speed. This tradeoff can frustrate customers and create a sense of inauthenticity.

In outbound centers, agents might feel pressured to close deals quickly and potentially resort to pushy tactics that alienate customers. This pressure often prevents them from being genuine in their efforts to help.

Call center burnout sets in when agents feel they can’t provide quality service. Customers, meanwhile, don’t get their issues resolved, and we all know that unhappy customers are bad business.

So, how can we break this cycle and create a win-win situation for agents and customers? Here are some suggestions:

Balanced scorecard: Move away from AHT as the sole metric. Implement a balanced scorecard to measure customer service satisfaction alongside efficiency metrics for both inbound and outbound teams.

Move away from AHT as the sole metric. Implement a balanced scorecard to measure customer service satisfaction alongside efficiency metrics for both inbound and outbound teams. Quality over speed: Emphasize the importance of quality customer service over meeting AHT goals. Train agents on active listening and de-escalation techniques (inbound) and build rapport with effective communication (outbound).

Emphasize the importance of quality customer service over meeting AHT goals. Train agents on active listening and de-escalation techniques (inbound) and build rapport with effective communication (outbound). Targeted training: Utilize a call center knowledge base to develop communication scripts and responses specific to your center’s function (inbound service, outbound sales, etc.).

Utilize a call center knowledge base to develop communication scripts and responses specific to your center’s function (inbound service, outbound sales, etc.). Achievable goals: Set achievable goals that consider call complexity, whether handling inbound inquiries or navigating outbound sales conversations.

By focusing on these solutions, you can empower agents to deliver quality service rather than hit the leaderboard. Happy and engaged agents lead to happier customers, which will help you achieve your performance goals.

3. Irregular or unpredictable call volume

Call surges are normal for call centers. To put it mildly, these periods are very exciting, and they require that every agent and supervisor is locked into the task at hand.

Now some people are just not going to make it. A call surge is too much for them to handle, and they shouldn’t be working in a call center. Fine. Those people exist.

But there are also a lot of great potential agents who end up burning out early because their call center is understaffed. On a good day in these workplaces, there are barely enough agents to handle the expected call volume. Any spike in traffic causes mayhem, and employees eventually leave to go find somewhere sane to work.

If you’re forced to overload the agents on hand regularly, you might be facing call center burnout issues.

Here are some possible solutions to help you take the chaos out of call surges:

Smart scheduling: Utilize accurate forecasting, skill-based routing, and flexible schedules to optimize staffing and workload distribution.

Utilize accurate forecasting, skill-based routing, and flexible schedules to optimize staffing and workload distribution. Deflect calls: Incorporate visual IVR, chatbots, IVR self-service, and automated callbacks that get callers out of the call queue or solve their problem without a live agent.

Incorporate visual IVR, chatbots, IVR self-service, and automated callbacks that get callers out of the call queue or solve their problem without a live agent. Empower agents: Provide comprehensive training, real-time coaching, and easy access to a knowledge base to equip agents for efficient call handling.

Provide comprehensive training, real-time coaching, and easy access to a knowledge base to equip agents for efficient call handling. Manage stress: Offer training on stress management techniques to help agents stay calm under pressure during peak periods.

Offer training on stress management techniques to help agents stay calm under pressure during peak periods. Prioritize breaks: Provide a comfortable and well-stocked break room for agents to recharge and de-stress.

There are so many ways to handle call surges that are better than just “pushing everyone harder.” Sure, you can save a buck here and there cutting it close on staffing, but you wind up spending a lot more money replacing the people who leave.

4. Poor work-life balance

Even the most dedicated agents are human, and exhausted agents are more prone to call center burnout. In addition to pressures at work, life sometimes throws curveballs–illness, family needs, and personal appointments. You need to explore flexible options that support agents in their work while helping them achieve a healthy work-life balance.

You can start to lay the groundwork for a happy and productive call center by:

Offering flexible scheduling: Implement flexible work schedule policies whenever possible. Consider compressed workweeks, job-sharing arrangements, or even remote work opportunities.

Implement flexible work schedule policies whenever possible. Consider compressed workweeks, job-sharing arrangements, or even remote work opportunities. Respect breaks and time off: Encourage agents to take advantage of breaks and your Paid Time Off (PTO) policy. Discourage them from feeling pressured to work through breaks or stay after hours.

Encourage agents to take advantage of breaks and your Paid Time Off (PTO) policy. Discourage them from feeling pressured to work through breaks or stay after hours. Strategic scheduling: Be mindful of scheduling during peak call times. Distribute the workload to avoid overwhelming individual agents and contributing to burnout.

Be mindful of scheduling during peak call times. Distribute the workload to avoid overwhelming individual agents and contributing to burnout. Consider virtual options: Creative remote or semi-remote options may be smart for call centers that want to retain top talent with virtual call center positions.

While offering schedule flexibility is a great start, employee benefits have evolved. Some forward-thinking call centers go above and beyond in their efforts, and these are the centers that the best agents would like to work for.

So, how can you sweeten the pot to attract and retain top talent? Here are some ways to incentivize your staff:

Flexible PTO programs: Consider offering a PTO program with some flexibility to accommodate personal needs.

Consider offering a PTO program with some flexibility to accommodate personal needs. Wellness benefits: Provide a good health benefits package or employee wellness program that supports employee well-being.

Provide a good health benefits package or employee wellness program that supports employee well-being. Ergonomic workspace: Invest in ergonomic furniture, such as comfortable chairs and adjustable desks that keep agents comfortable during long shifts.

If you demonstrate your commitment to your employees’ physical and mental well-being, they’ll be more likely to stay with you.

And in the long-run, retaining employees is a key part of call center profitability. I am not saying this because I am a nice guy, I am saying it because it’s true.

Go look at job descriptions for open roles at any of the top call centers in the U.S. — they all offer a good compensation package. It might not start until 90 days in, which is fair, but the really successful companies are taking care of their employees.

5. Lack of recognition and appreciation

Agents aim to please, but they also want to feel a sense of pride and accomplishment from their efforts. They want to be appreciated for their role in a company’s success.

But sometimes, their efforts go unnoticed. Maybe they’ve been overlooked for promotion, or maybe their recent “win” streak is going unnoticed.

Even the most passionate agents can become discouraged when they feel unseen and undervalued. Without employee recognition, they easily lose the sense of purpose that fuels their work.

That’s why good managers seek opportunities to recognize agents privately and publicly. Here are a few ways that you can celebrate your agents for the important work they’re doing:

Implement a recognition program that celebrates achievements, both big and small.

Publicly acknowledge a job well done during team meetings.

Encourage peer-to-peer recognition through shout-outs or a “kudos” board.

Recognizing your agents is a way to inspire personal satisfaction and loyalty. Loyal agents are more likely to stay at the call center, get better results, reduce your churn rate, and inspire others through their attitude and work.

High-performing, recognized agents become role models who inspire others to raise their game, which creates a ripple effect of positive performance within the company. That’s why it’s a simple, strategic investment you can’t afford to overlook.

6. Toxic workplace culture

While a positive and supportive work environment fosters loyalty and high performance, a toxic culture can have the opposite effect, leading to call center burnout and a disengaged workforce. Here’s a few common examples of a hostile, high-stress call center:

An agent is pressured to meet an unrealistic sales quota and resorts to pressuring customers into buying products they don’t need.

A supervisor constantly monitors calls and criticizes agents for minor mistakes, creating a tense and stressful atmosphere.

New hires are given a few hours of online training and then expected to handle complex customer inquiries without any support.

Agents consistently work overtime due to understaffing and receive no compensation for the extra hours.

A manager publicly humiliates agents in front of their colleagues for making a mistake.

A toxic call center work environment fueled by high stress, micromanagement, or bullying can be soul-crushing. Agents feel unsupported, undervalued, and constantly on edge. As a result, they may avoid coming to work or only do the minimum to survive.

In the worst cases, a toxic environment will scare off even the best employees as they search for a better situation.

Creating a positive work environment is far easier and more effective than trying to fix a toxic one. Here’s how to cultivate a culture where agents feel valued and engaged:

Foster a culture of open communication and collaboration.

Invest in leadership training to promote effective communication and positive reinforcement techniques.

Implement a zero-tolerance policy for bullying or harassment.

Offer competitive salaries and benefits, and encourage agents to look after their physical and mental health.

Finally, create opportunities for fun! Maybe it’s stocking the snack room, adding a ping-pong table for breaks, or going on team outings. There are many ways to build a strong company culture that nourishes your team rather than deflates them.

Remember, a happy and motivated workforce translates to better customer service, lower turnover, and a successful call center operation.

7. Insufficient resources and tools

Imagine an agent in the middle of a heated customer call. The customer references previous support chats, but the agent’s outdated system doesn’t display the chat history. Frustration mounts as the agent is forced to walk the customer through the entire scenario again, wasting valuable time and piling on the complaints.

Outdated technology, slow systems, and inadequate access to customer information create a domino effect. Agents become frustrated and stressed, which leads to longer calls and higher resolution times. While customer satisfaction suffers, so does your agents’ morale.

This is the harsh reality of failing to manage legacy technology. Conversely, supporting your agents’ work with the right kinds of resources can help them excel.

Here’s how to modernize your call center’s resources:

Future proof your phone system and invest in a modern call center or contact center CRM system to provide a central hub for all customer data, allowing agents to access past interactions and resolve issues efficiently.

An easily searchable knowledge base empowers agents with the information they need to answer questions quickly.

Reliable equipment, including high-quality headsets, fast internet connections, and comfortable workstations to ensure physical comfort and clear communication.

Install high-quality VoIP phone services for crystal-clear call quality and reliable connections.

Prompt technical support to troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

It’s your job to build a robust infrastructure of tech and support options that agents can rely on, even during peak call times. Your systems should work so seamlessly that your agents don’t have to consider it.

Empowering your agents with the right tools sets your entire call center up for success. Reduced frustration translates to better performance, which means happier customers and lower costs for you. Your staff can focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional customer service on every single call. It’s a win-win for everyone!