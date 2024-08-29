Virtual contact centers leverage cloud-based VoIP technology, enabling high-volume communication from any internet-connected device. They combine advanced call handling, routing, analytics, agent management, and queueing into one user-friendly platform.

All while enabling the people who use it to make and take calls — or manage the system — from home, a coffee shop, a hotel room, or their desk at work.

How to set up virtual contact center software

It starts with finding the right contact center software. First and foremost, look for a solution that centralizes all the communication channels you use — voice, video, social media, email, and texting to name a few.

Beyond that, it’s a game of balancing the features you need with the budget you’ve got.

Some tools have advanced features for large teams, others are simple and streamlined for a handful of agents.

After you’ve signed up, you’ll need to port existing numbers if you have them — this can take weeks or months and severely delay the process if you don’t plan for it. You’ll also need to configure basic call routing rules, set up call forwarding, and connect your CRM.

Setting up a new system vs migrating from an existing one

Starting a new virtual contact center? The process is straightforward — most providers will guide you through each step.

Migrating from an existing system is often more of a challenge. Especially if you’re a large call center that has traditionally worked in an office.

Your team will be new to working remotely and new to the software. With so much change happening at once, it’s important to prepare to avoid disruptions. The best approach is laying out every step of the process before you start.

The vendor should help you with this, but it’s not as straightforward as starting fresh.

When your new system is ready, test it with a few agents before rolling it out to the whole team. This way, you’ll be able to troubleshoot and resolve issues without them affecting everyone.

When done well, customers won’t notice the transition.

I also recommend budgeting more time than you think you need, especially if you have to move thousands of users or years’ worth of data.

Onboarding virtual contact center agents

Setting up accounts for each agent is the easiest part of onboarding. With most virtual contact center solutions, it takes a few clicks.

Training your team is far more time consuming and can take longer than you expect. This is true whether you’re hiring new agents or training agents on a new system. It may require multiple training sessions, especially if you’re leveraging advanced features they’re not familiar with.

It’s easy to go through the motions and just check the boxes with a single large training session for the company.

However, I’ve had more success with small groups that give each agent enough time to simulate calls and use the platform as they would for an actual interaction. This ensures they know where everything is, have the chance to ask questions, and get some reps in.

Providing access and training on the new platform is just the start. You may also need to purchase new equipment, such as headsets, desk phones, and smartphones.

Lastly, you should have each agent test their home internet.

For standard calls, 0.15 megabits per second is all they need. For video calls, 3 Mbps is required. I recommend adding a 20-30% safety margin on top of that to account for other members of their household using the internet at the same time.

Most residential networks offer sufficient speed and bandwidth, but a few may need to upgrade to ensure crisp call quality without lagging or echoes.

Advantages of a virtual contact center

Aside from ease of management and setup, there’s a lot to like about virtual contact centers vs a traditional office setting.

Cost efficiency

The most obvious benefit is cost. The system itself is far cheaper than an on-premise or hybrid contact center solution. But that’s just the start. You’ll also save on:

Rental/lease/loan payments.

Utilities.

Property taxes.

Insurance.

Maintenance and repairs.

These savings easily make up for the initial investments in better internet, software, hardware, and training your team.

Infinite scalability

With traditional contact centers, you’ll eventually run out of physical space. Sure, you can buy a bigger office or add more locations, but you’ll pay a lot to do so.

Conversely, you’ll be stuck paying for a larger office space if you downsize.

Virtual contact centers eliminate all of those problems. It takes less than five minutes to add or remove users from your system.

You’ll be able to grow as much as you need without all those added expenses.

Flexibility and employee satisfaction

A virtual contact center gives agents the option to work from home.

Even if you go with a hybrid setup, that flexibility is something a traditional in-person call center will never be able to offer.

Working from home can have a domino effect on employee satisfaction — many get more sleep, are happier with their jobs, have a better work-life balance, and are less likely to leave.

All of that leads to happier agents, which results in happier customers.

Access to a wider talent pool

A physical call center limits who you can hire. Even if some people are willing to commute pretty far, you’re limited to the talent near your office.

Virtual call centers enable you to hire anywhere in the world. You’ll be able to look for and hire the best agents for your business, no matter where they live. Furthermore, you can hire agents in other countries to serve customers who speak different languages.

Tradeoffs with a virtual contact center

Remote and hybrid environments come with their own set of challenges. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too difficult to work around.

Security concerns

Contact centers are attractive targets for data breaches and cyberattacks because they handle data at volume.

Virtual contact centers introduce even more vulnerabilities, especially if employees use their own devices. Keeping track of a fleet of various laptops, cell phones, and desktops that aren’t under the same roof can quickly become an IT nightmare.

Not to mention securing them without violating personal privacy. Many remote work environments use virtual private networks (VPNs) to help with this.

On top of that, most virtual contact center solutions come with helpful features, including:

End-to-end encryption.

Strict access controls.

Multi-factor authentication.

Security scans.

I also recommend training employees on cybersecurity basics to protect themselves.

Running internal audits and penetration tests can also help you spot potential weaknesses before someone else discovers them.

SEE: Learn VoIP security best practices for keeping your system secure.

Technical challenges

Reliance on software always poses a risk, whether your team is remote or not. If the software goes down, you’re out of luck until it’s back online. This can cause major disruptions, especially if it happens during peak volume.

Remote environments can make that worse. They also add power outages and connection issues to the list of potential technical challenges.

Other agents often feel the burden, which can have a negative impact on customer service.

Offering a home office stipend and urging employees to invest in strong internet is a good place to start. You’ll reduce the chance that slow or unreliable internet hampers their work.

Training agents on common technical issues can also help resolve simple problems before they become full-blown disruptions.

Limited socialization and collaboration

Socialization, team bonding, and real-time collaboration are natural in traditional office environments. Working from home stifles all three.

While there are ways to combat it — encouraging agent interactions, regular check-ins, and face-to-face video meetings — nothing beats being able to walk to someone’s desk and ask a question.

Sure, there are times I wish my team could be together in one place.

But when I see how much happier they are being able to work from anywhere, I know it’s worth it every time.