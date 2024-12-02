Whether you’re getting call center software for the first time or you’re looking to compare prices for alternative options, there are a lot of factors that go into call center software pricing.

This guide covers everything to keep in mind so you know what to expect.

Featured Partners Advertisement TechRepublic is able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don’t pay us. 1 RingCentral RingEx Visit Website Company Size Employees per Company Size Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+) Medium (250-999 Employees), Large (1,000-4,999 Employees), Enterprise (5,000+ Employees) Medium, Large, Enterprise Features Hosted PBX, Managed PBX, Remote User Ability, and more

How much does call center software cost?

Call center software ranges from $60 to $200+ per agent per month. This is quite a big range and doesn’t necessarily tell the full story.

It’s like asking how much a car costs or how much it costs to build a house. You can get an idea of what you’ll pay, but that won’t be enough information to know how much you’ll end up paying when it’s all said and done.

Factors that influence call center software pricing

There are a lot of elements that will impact call center software pricing. You can use the sections below to help you find a more exact cost, or at least a closer estimate.

Software provider

Providers can charge whatever they’d like. It can vary significantly from one to the next. Here’s how much a few of the best call center software providers charge to show you want I mean:

RingCentral — Starts at $65 per agent per month.

— Starts at $65 per agent per month. Dialpad — Starts at $80 per agent per month.

— Starts at $80 per agent per month. Nextiva — Starts at $129 per agent per month.

— Starts at $129 per agent per month. Five9 — Starts at $175 per agent per month.

These are the starting rates for each provider’s cheapest plan. Everything goes up from there and depends on a wide range of other factors.

Call volume

Most providers charge usage-based fees on their call center plans. These are typically billed per minute. How much you pay per minute often depends on call volume and the type of call.

For example, RingCentral’s base monthly price per agent includes unlimited domestic inbound minutes but you have to pay for outbound calls. Nextiva offers both agent-based pricing and usage-based pricing, with rates starting at $0.018 per minute.

Some also charge different rates for inbound and outbound calls. Others offer unlimited inbound minutes, but you’ll pay a fee if the caller dials your 800 toll-free number.

SEE: Check out our RingCentral review and Nextiva review to learn more about our favorite call center solutions.

VoIP vs. on-premise deployment

On-premise deployments require significant up front investments, easily crossing the $10,000 to $20,000 mark if you have no infrastructure in place. You’ll need on-site servers, networking components, other hardware, and space to put it all.

While your ongoing usage costs may be lower per month, you’ll need to consider ongoing maintenance and hiring staff to manage your system.

Cloud-based VoIP systems are much easier to set up and use. Plus, they usually have no up front costs.

Call center vs. contact center

The terms “call center” and “contact center” are often used interchangeably, but they aren’t the same thing.

A true call center just refers to voice-based calling capabilities. Modern call center software comes with loads of other features, but calling is the primary function.

Contact centers usually include voice, but they often include other communication options — like live chat, SMS messaging, social media, ticket support, and more.

Omnichannel contact center software costs more than voice-only call center solutions.

The only instance where a contact center could cost less is if the voice component is removed altogether and you’re just using a basic helpdesk software to manage ticket support. Tools like LiveAgent offer this for just $15 per agent per month.

SEE: Learn more about call centers vs contact centers.

Phone numbers

Instead of paying per number, you usually will pay per agent instead. A main call center line will likely be included, and callers will be routed to the right agent based on your call routing rules.

That said, you’ll need to pay extra if you want to purchase additional lines, 800 toll-free numbers, or vanity numbers.

RingCentral, for example, charges a one-time $30 setup fee to purchase toll-free and vanity numbers and then $4.99 per month to maintain the number. This is a solid deal, as most other providers tend to charge $10 to $15 per month for toll-free numbers.

Features and add-ons

Call center software comes with a lot of features. In most cases, many of them are only available on higher tiers or as add-ons. You’ll likely need to upgrade or pay extra for things like:

Power dialers.

Auto dialers.

Progressive dialers.

Gamification features.

IVR with speech recognition.

Workforce management features.

Live call monitoring.

Call recording.

Additional cloud storage.

AI-powered customer satisfaction scores.

AI call transcriptions.

Built-in payments.

Real-time AI agent assist.

Most of these are more useful for larger teams who can afford the higher costs associated with unlocking them. However, every provider has different plan structures that include different features.

You may be able to save a bit of money on a lower plan with one provider while another requires you to be on a higher tier.

International rates

International calls are typically charged based on usage. The per-minute rate varies depending on the country you’re calling.

Some call center software providers have specialized international plans that can help you save some money if you’re planning on making a high volume of calls to a particular country or region.

Zoom and 8×8, for example, both offer international options to help keep costs low.

SEE: Read our Zoom Phone review and 8×8 review to learn more.

Integrations

Many call center software providers limit integrations to higher tiers. Some may also require you to pay extra to use them.

For example, integrating with your CRM is an important part of getting the most out of both pieces of software. In some cases, the two tools may have a pre-built integration you can take advantage of. In other cases, you may need to use their APIs.

Either way, it’s important to understand that doing so may cost extra, especially if you’re on a more affordable call center plan.

Other “hidden costs” of call center software

Aside from integrations, there are other things you’ll need to leverage your call center solution to its full potential. This includes things like:

Although these aren’t technically part of the software, the software isn’t much use if you don’t have fast and stable internet, devices to access the internet, and tools to ensure your call center keeps running in the event of a failure.

Best practices for cheaper call center software

If you’re optimizing for cost, there are a lot of levers you can pull to keep the price as low as possible. As you shop around, keep the following in mind.

Start with a basic business phone system (if possible)

If you’re a smaller business or you don’t have a ton of agents, you may not actually need full-blown call center software.

See if you can get away with just a regular VoIP phone system. These are much cheaper, starting at just $15 to $30 per month, and most providers offer unlimited calling at this price point.

Many of them also include IVR, call routing, and other useful capabilities.

If it works for you, you can use a solution like this for as long as possible and upgrade to a complete call center system when you outgrow it.

Lock in an annual contract

Most providers will give you a discount if you pay for a full year up front. This is the quickest way to instantly save 10% to 15% if you can afford it.

Just be sure to read the fine print before you sign. Some providers won’t let you remove seats until it’s time to renew your contract, so you could be stuck paying for more than you need if your usage fluctuates throughout the year.

Only pay for what you actually need

It’s easy to be impressed with the list of features and capabilities of modern-day call center software.

But just because you can do something, it doesn’t mean you should.

Rather than looking at a feature list and thinking, “this is cool, let’s buy it,” focus on the essentials that you actually need to operate. If you run into an issue that requires an additional feature, you can purchase the add-on or upgrade your plan at that point.

As I mentioned, it’s usually much harder to downgrade than it is to upgrade, especially if you’re locked into a long term contract.

Negotiate with your provider

Many businesses don’t realize they can negotiate call center software pricing. Instead of signing for a plan online, it may pay to take the time to talk to their sales team. This not only gives you an opportunity to get the price down, but you’ll also get a better understanding of how they treat their customers.

You’ll also be able to ask questions, potentially see the software in action, and make sure it’s truly the right choice for you before making any decisions.

If you’re worried, just remember that the worst they can say is no.