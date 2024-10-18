There are probably a dozen ways of sending money that are easier than faxing a check. Even so, it is still possible and legal to send a check with fax — and you might find yourself in a situation where it’s your only choice.

If you ever need to fax a check, it’s important to follow a few steps to make sure it’ll work properly and that you’re doing it securely.

What to know before you fax a check

Most people moved on from faxing, but the technology still works, and it is still around.

Some businesses (typically in highly regulated markets) and some government agencies still rely on the ability to work with faxed checks. There are individuals who prefer faxing checks when they need to pay a business with a check by a certain deadline and wouldn’t be able to mail it in time.

Since a fax goes through instantly, it can help save you from late fees if you find yourself in that unlikely situation. Additionally, faxing a check is also secure because it leaves a paper trail for you to prove that you sent in the check by a certain date.

Before you fax a check, there are a few things you should do first to ensure it goes well.

Confirm that the business accepts checks. In most cases, if you’re faxing a check to businesses, it’s because they’ve specifically requested you to do so; if they haven’t, double-check before you send a faxed check that won’t be accepted.

Make a photocopy of your check. Most fax machines require full-sized paper to send faxes, so a check is likely to be too small to put through the machine. Make a copy of the check first on printer paper, and hold onto the original.

Find a fax machine or an online fax service. You can send faxes with almost any computer or cellphone if you use an online fax service, or you can go to a print shop or UPS store to use an analog fax machine. If you have your own Multi-Function Printer (MFP) at home, you might be able to send a fax using that.

Draft a fax cover sheet. Faxes need cover sheets so the recipient knows what they're getting. Write that you're sending a check for a certain amount and include the reason you're sending the check—for instance, "Payment for account 123."

Fill out the check memo. This can also be, "Payment for account 123," or whatever the reason is that you're sending the check. This goes in the memo field of the check itself.

Keep the company's contact information close by. You'll obviously need the fax number, but you'll also want to follow up with the business via phone or email as soon as you send the fax to make sure it went through.

Be aware of the potential security issues with online faxing, and take steps to mitigate them. While most cloud faxing services are highly secure, it’s worth taking the time to make sure the service you choose is reputable and has security safeguards in place.

For maximum security, look for services that have been around for a while, as well as those that are designed to comply with industry regulations like HIPAA. While you aren’t likely to be sending any healthcare information along with your check, merely complying with those kinds of regulatory measures is a good indication that it’s secure enough to cover financial matters as well.

What is the best way to fax a check?

You can either send a fax the old-fashioned way by using an analog fax machine, or you can use an online fax service.

Most people prefer to use an online fax service these days because of the convenience and lack of hardware. I know I do. For example, online options allow you to send a fax from your iPhone or Android. That’s usually a lot more convenient than tracking down a fax machine or ordering a fax modem to enable your computer to send faxes.

Online fax services are generally very secure — especially if you’re using one that’s been designed for sending financial, legal, or healthcare documents. They’re generally very cheap, too, with a range of prices based on the volume of documents you need to send.

Additionally, online fax services allow you to send and receive faxes from anywhere, and without having to pay for a fax machine, paper, or ink toner. The whole process is more similar to sending a scan via email than the traditional process of sending a fax — you just type in a phone number instead of an email address.

If you’re working with a business that requires you to send faxes via an analog machine in the first place, then there’s not much you can do about that. Ultimately, you may have to fax using the preferred method of the person or business you’re sending the check to.

How to fax a check using an online service

Sending using a good online fax service is straightforward. There are a number of easily accessible, low-cost fax services available online, from basic services that send simple faxes to more complex services with advanced security, fax history, email notifications, and more.

You do not need a landline to send faxes with an online service. You just need an internet connection, the fax provider will host all the traditional infrastructure required to send and receive faxes.

If you are using a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone service, your provider may offer online fax features you can use right away without having to sign up for anything new. Bear in mind, fax is a separate service from VoIP — not every provider offers it, and fax may be an add-on service.

While the exact steps for sending a fax using an online service will vary depending on the service you choose, the steps will generally be the same.

Step 1: Get your documentation in the proper format

While a traditional fax machine works like a copier or top-feed printer that requires you to put a document into a machine which then scans and spits it out the other side, an online fax service requires you to scan or take a picture of your documents with your phone.

The particular online fax service you’re using will specify which format your documents need to be in. Some vendors support a wide range of file types and sizes, whereas others are more limited. When in doubt, use PDF.

If the recipient requires a fax cover sheet, be sure to include one. It only takes a few seconds. Feel free to use a fax cover sheet template.

Step 2: Enter the fax number and hit send

This usually happens on the next screen, and you’ll type in the fax number of the business or person you’re sending the fax to on a number pad, just like you do when you’re about to make a phone call.

Make sure you add any extensions or country codes if you’re sending a fax outside of the U.S.

Once you have reviewed all the critical details. Hit send. Your check is on the way.

Step 3: Confirm your check was faxed

Most fax services will automatically show you a confirmation page once your fax has been sent, but sometimes you may need to request this depending on the service or the way the settings are configured with your online fax service.

Either way, you should get this confirmation and follow up with the business to make sure not only that the fax you sent was received, but also that they can clearly read the account and routing numbers on the check.

How to fax a check using traditional fax

It’s still possible to send a check using a traditional fax machine, and some businesses still require you to do it this way. The process is very similar to sending an online fax, with a few notable adjustments.

Step 1: Find a fax machine

If you don’t have a fax machine at your home or office, you can often find one in co-working spaces, office stores, and public libraries. UPS, FedEx, and other print & ship stores typically have public fax machines. If you need to find a place to photocopy your check, this can be a good bet, too.

Faxing sensitive information, like a check, over a public network has its risks. If anything rubs you the wrong way about the co-space fax machine, for example, it might be better to use UPS because you know the company has invested heavily in network security.

Step 2: Place fax documents in the feeder at the top of the machine

After you locate a fax machine, place your documents — including your cover sheet, the photocopy of your check, and anything else you need to send — face up in the document feeder on the top of the machine.

The machine should have an icon showing you which way is up, but if you’re not sure, ask the person who owns the machine or refer to the manual; oherwise, you could end up sending a blank fax.

Step 3: Enter the fax number and hit send

Fax machines have number pads like traditional landline phones, so use that to type in the number of the person or business you’re sending the fax to. Again, be sure to add on any extensions or country codes as needed.

Once you are happy everything is correct, hit send. On most machines, this looks like a big green button, and it usually says “Send” or “Start” on it.

Step 4: Get the confirmation page or check the fax log

Most fax machines will automatically print out a confirmation page after your fax goes through, but if the one you’re using doesn’t, you may need to check the fax log. The machine should keep a record of all the faxes it’s sent and received, and you can often get the machine to print out a copy of that log so you have a paper trail.

Make sure to follow up with the business to make sure your fax has gone through and is legible on their end. Another good idea is to make sure that the person or business you’re sending the fax to knows it’s coming, so they can be on the lookout for your fax and not leave it sitting in the machine for nosy people to go snooping.