Looking for a powerful PMO solution? Read our Celoxis review to discover features, pricing, pros, cons, and more to see if it's the right fit for your business.

Fast fact table

Time tracking Yes Mobile app Not available Resource planning Yes Project portfolio management Yes Budgeting Yes Gantt charts Yes Free plan Not available Free trial 30 days Starting price $22.50 per user per month (billed annually)

Celoxis is a highly customizable and feature-rich project management solution. You can choose to get the cloud-based SaaS plan or an on-premise implementation. One of the key benefits of using Celoxis is that it offers a good balance between usability and functionality. You can continue reading to learn more about Celoxis. In this review, we have shared its pros and cons, pricing model, standout features and a few top Celoxis alternatives.

Jump to:

1 OnPay Payroll and HR that move you in the right direction. We give you everything you need to navigate payroll, HR, and benefits — so you can keep running your business smoothly.



Get your first month free, or join a demo to see everything we can do! Learn more 2 Workzoom Timely, accurate payroll – in house! Workzoom is the all-in-one people management software that will help you confidently handle complexities with a simple pay process so you can spend less time journalizing pays and updating your G/Ls while remaining totally compliant. Learn more 3 Paychex Paychex is a cloud-based payroll management system offering payroll, HR, and benefits management systems for small to large businesses. Paychex covers payroll and taxes, employee 401(k) retirement services, benefits, insurance, HR, accounting, finance and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Learn more

Pricing

Celoxis offers two paid plans: Cloud and On-Premise. There is no free plan, so if that’s what you are looking for, check out our list for the best free project management software.

Cloud

The cloud plan is offered at $22.50 per user per month when billed yearly or $25 per user per month when billed monthly. In this plan, users get free support, free virtual users and clients, and 2 GB of file space per user. There is a minimum of 5 users.

On-Premise

The on-premise plan is billed once. The pricing is not available online, so you’ll have to contact their sales team to get a quote. The on-premise plan offers free support for one year, free virtual users and clients, and includes all upgrades. There is a minimum of five users.

Key features of Celoxis

Resource planning

The resource planning tools (Figure A) allow managers to get the most out of their resources. This is done through the help of real-time reporting and easy task allocations using parameters such as project requirements, availability and employee skills. Celoxis resource planning feature also factors in employee vacations and notifies managers if any employee is overloaded with work.

Figure A

Project portfolio management

With Celoxis project portfolio management tools, you can get the capability to manage multiple projects. This feature is especially useful for project managers and business owners who need to supervise a full portfolio of projects simultaneously. The dynamic dashboards are updated in real-time. In addition, users can access various reports to help manage project portfolio.

Project scheduling

The project scheduling tools (Figure B) of Celoxis allows users to track and manage project progress. Tools such as Gantt charts can be used to view project dependencies. The software also offers some automatic scheduling tools. For example, Celoxis can be configured to automatically adjust the project schedule if deadlines change.

Figure B

Budget and time tracking

With its budget and time tracking tools, Celoxis users can keep track of project financials without needing to integrate with a third-party application. Celoxis can be used to run cost projects, revenue forecasting and time tracking. However, you will need third-party integration if you need an invoicing system.

Figure C

Pros

Easy to set up and use.

Highly customizable, including several options to customize the dashboards.

Excellent reporting and analytics tools.

Built-in budgeting and resource management tools.

Cons

No mobile app.

No free plan.

Celoxis Integrations

Celoxis integrates with a several third-party applications, including the following:

Microsoft Suite: You can integrate Celoxis with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project for easy data import and export so you can retain project data such as resource allocation and dependencies.

You can integrate Celoxis with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project for easy data import and export so you can retain project data such as resource allocation and dependencies. Zapier: The integration with Zapier opens access to several popular web apps such as Zendesk, Google Sheets and Jira.

The integration with Zapier opens access to several popular web apps such as Zendesk, Google Sheets and Jira. OneLogin: The OneLogin integration simplifies access management through a single sign-on portal for Celoxis and other applications.

The OneLogin integration simplifies access management through a single sign-on portal for Celoxis and other applications. Slack: Users can convert their chats in Slack to tasks in Celoxis without needing to switch between the two applications.

Who is Celoxis best for?

Celoxis is ideal for medium or large organizations that are seeking a project management solution that can handle large and complex projects. With an abundance of in-built functionality, such as resource management and time tracking tools, Celoxis users won’t have to rely on third party integrations. The impressive reporting tools make Celoxis a useful tool for business owners and decision makers. If you need something simpler, you can check our list of best project management software for freelancers and startups.

If Celoxis isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

Celoxis is an impressive project management software, but it’s not for everyone. It’s missing a couple of key features, such as no mobile app and no free plan. If you think Celoxis is not the right fit for your needs, check out these alternatives:

ClickUp

Clickup is known for its affordable plans and team collaboration tools. The mobile app is impressive, and you get a wide range of features including automation and workflow management and project scheduling tools. Clickup is ideal for independent workers and small teams. The starting price for ClickUp is $5 per user per month when billed annually.

Trello

With its outstanding free version and easy-to-navigate interface, Trello is one of the most popular project management solutions. It might not have the functionality of some of the more advanced software, but it offers enough for small teams and individual users. You might have to look elsewhere if you need advanced features or industry-specific solutions, such as construction project management software. The pricing for Trello starts at $5 per user per month when billed annually.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a spreadsheet-based project management solution, but offers much more than conventional spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel. With Smartsheet, you can customize sheets, view project progress through Gantt charts and use a variety of team collaboration tools. Smartsheet is built for teams of all sizes, making it one of the more versatile project management software. The pricing for Smartsheet starts at $7 per user per month with annual billing.

Celoxis ClickUp Trello Smartsheet Time tracking Yes Yes No Yes Free version No Yes Yes Yes Budgeting Yes Yes Yes Yes Resource planning Yes Yes No Yes Free trial 30 days 14 days 30 days 30 days Mobile app No Yes Yes Yes

Review Methodology

This review is based on analysis of several parameters including the user interface, pricing and standout features of Celoxis. We gathered useful insights from user reviews, testimonials and vendor websites.