CES 2020: All the business tech news you need to know

CES promises to be more exciting than ever this year. Key topics will likely be 5G, AI, blockchain, quantum computing, AR, VR, and more.

Image: CES

CES 2020, which is held January 7 - January 10 in Las Vegas, is expected to be one of the leading technology events of the year. More than 4,500 companies from across the globe are participating in the four-day event, introducing thousands of new, innovative products.

TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler, Teena Maddox, Karen Roby, and Derek Poore will be reporting from the event. Don't miss all of our coverage of CES 2020, which we will feature in this article. We will update this article as new content publishes.

LG to unveil latest displays for airplanes and automobiles at CES 2020

LG is bringing OLED screens to homes, hotels, offices, autos, and jetliners.

CES 2020: Damon and BlackBerry QNX rev up for electric motorcycle release

CES 2020 attendees can "test drive" the Hypersport Pro superbike via virtual reality at BlackBerry's booth, where riders can see features including CoPilot and Shift in action.

Renovo and BlackBerry QNX to unveil game-changing automotive data platform at CES 2020

This joint effort aims to improve the safety and reliability of in-vehicle systems on autonomous vehicles. Some of the platform's features will be on display at CES 2020.

