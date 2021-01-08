CES 2021: New Kohler bathtub brings forest bathing to your bathroom with scent, fog, and mood lighting

Innate Intelligent Toilet and Touchless Bathroom Faucet collection join the company's smart home product portfolio.

Kohler wants lower stress levels for homeowners in every room of the house with four new products announced as part of CES 2021. Customers can monitor their plumbing for leaks, install touchless bathroom faucets to reduce the spread of germs, install an intuitive toilet, and get away from it all in a new bathtub that recreates the spa experience. The company said in a press release that these additions to its smart home portfolio will "create more moments of wellbeing."

The Stillness Bath uses light, fog, and scent to recreate a spa setting in a home bathroom. According to the company, the tub's design is inspired by the Japanese idea of forest bathing and uses water, light, fog and aromas "to create an immersive journey of the senses designed to relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit." There is full-spectrum lighting around the tub and the "experience tower" uses essential oils to "stimulate the senses and promote focus."

The Innate Intelligent Toilet from Kohler has a heated seat, automated open and close, an "intuitive" remote, and bidet functionality. The company describes this product as a more affordable option in its overall collection of smart products.

The Touchless Bathroom Faucet collection uses sensors to power handsfree on and off operation. There is a version that comes with integrated sensors and an option to retrofit existing Kohler single control bathroom faucets.

Finally, the company announced a water monitor that will alert homeowners when the home's plumbing springs a leak. The Kohler Whole Home Water Monitor Powered by Phyn watches water pressure to spot problems and provides "detailed insights into how each fixture uses water." There is a DIY version that homeowners can mount under a single sink and a Pro version that is installed at a water main inside or outside the house. The Pro product has an automatic water shutoff control

The company also has added a new skill to its Kohler Konnect voice activated and touchless kitchen faucets—the wash hand command. These audio instructions will walk users through the recommended steps for proper handwashing, activate the water for wetting and rinsing, and suggest how to lather up.

"We believe there is a delicate balance when it comes to technology in the home and will continue pioneering opportunities for seamless control in the bathroom and kitchen with an eye toward gracious living and wellbeing," David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler Co., said in a press release.

