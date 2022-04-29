Chrome Remote Desktop and TeamViewer are popular remote access software solutions, but the limited features available in Chrome Remote Desktop may make TeamViewer the better option for those needing full remote capabilities like printing or file sharing.

There are several software and browser options to access your files and multiple devices remotely, and two of the most popular are TeamViewer and Chrome Remote Desktop. We’ll take a look at the two remote desktop software options and see if the added features of TeamViewer are necessary for you or whether Chrome Remote Desktop can fulfill your needs just as well.

What is TeamViewer?

TeamViewer is a fully featured remote access tool. Beyond just remote access functionality, it also comes with collaborative features such as scheduling, audio and video support, and whiteboard tools.

TeamViewer boasts some of the most compatibility options among remote access solutions. It’s widely regarded as one of the better performing options, with users commenting on its speed, optimized resource management and crisp user interface scaling.

What is Chrome Remote Desktop?

Chrome Remote Desktop is a free Google tool to help users access their computers from anywhere regardless of the operating system being used. Chrome Remote Desktop is a Chrome extension that works with your existing Google account.

Chrome Remote Desktop does have a lot going for it considering the fact that it’s free. It has the Google name behind it, as well as the core features a remote access tool needs.

Chrome Remote Desktop vs. TeamViewer: Feature comparison

Feature Chrome Remote Desktop TeamViewer Secure remote access Yes Yes File sharing No Yes Printer sharing No Yes Audio and video No Yes Session recording No Yes Remote into iOS or Android devices No Yes

Head-to-head comparison: Chrome Remote Desktop vs. TeamViewer

Remote access

With TeamViewer, you have the option of installing the TeamViewer software and granting easy access. From here, you can connect easily with just one click from whatever device you are using. There is a no-install option when running the software which works for a one-time use.

With Chrome Remote Desktop the connection process can be a bit more cumbersome depending on how often you need to remote in. Being a Google product, you will need a Google account already set up on the devices. Then you will need to download the Chrome Remote Desktop app. Once done, you can access your computer remotely via a Chrome browser. Once there, you will then generate a one-time PIN number which must be entered to grant access.

Android and iOS support

Both Chrome Remote Desktop and TeamViewer have Android and iOS support. TeamViewer allows control and access of mobile devices from a computer. With Chrome Remote Desktop, you can only access via a mobile device and cannot remote into that Android or iOS device.

Security

Chrome Remote Desktop and TeamViewer both have security options built in to keep your connection secure. With TeamViewer, connections are encrypted with RSA public/private key exchange and AES 256-bit session encryption. There is also an option to enable two-factor authentication for each connection.

With Chrome Remote Desktop, encryption is only via HTTPS. There is no option for 2FA other than the PIN numbers automatically generated and used for each session. In this regard, TeamViewer is the more secure of the two options.

Choosing between Chrome Remote Desktop and TeamViewer

Chrome Remote Desktop is a scaled down, essentials-only type of remote access software that can be used easily by almost anyone. It works best for individuals or families who simply need quick access to remote computers but don’t require advanced functions, security or other frills.

TeamViewer on the other hand is more for the business user or those who require desktop support remote access. TeamViewer offers many more functions such as printing and file sharing.

If you just need basic remote access, Chrome Remote Desktop will work for you. For those who need more advanced functions and options such as remote printing, file sharing and device access, then TeamViewer is the right choice.

This article was written by James Forteze.