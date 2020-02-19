Cisco predicts 5G will support 10% of global mobile connections by 2023

5G adoption will continue to accelerate over the next three years, as will broadband speeds and the number of Wi-Fi 6 hotspots.

5G will bring smart cities to life in unexpected ways 5G has the potential to help cities improve citizen engagement and build an intelligent urban ecosystem around services, ambience, sustainability, inclusion, and equity.

The world continues to become more connected and the new Cisco Annual Internet Report gives insights into the trends we can expect over the next five years. Mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, fixed broadband networking and 5G are highlighted in the report.

The advent of global 5G means that there will be a solid infrastructure in place for artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including autonomous cars, smart cities, connected health and immersive video.

According to the report, more than 70% of people worldwide (5.7 billion) will have mobile connectivity (2G, 3G, 4G or 5G) by 2023. Global average broadband speeds, which reached 45.9 Mbps in 2018, will rise to 110 Mbps in 2023. There will be nearly 10 devices/connections per household in 2023, almost half video capable, with about 14.7 billion machine-to-machine (M2M) connections supporting IoT apps.



The report presents technology and business insights for organizations from all industries for applications, security, infrastructure and workforce

It covers results for global, Asia Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America and Western Europe.



The report's global projections covered predictions for six areas: mobile and internet users, devices and connections, mobile, Wi-Fi, network performance, as well as a look back at cybersecurity trends from 2018 to 2019. In the span of just three years, Cisco predicts many changes in these areas, critical to both consumers and clients. For example, the report predicts that 55% of networked devices will be connected to mobile networks , and global 5G connections will go from 0% in 2018 to 10.6% in 2023.

Predictions for the US and all things internet related

Population in the US will increase from 327.1 million in 2018 to a predicted 336.7 million in 2023, and many of these people will fully embrace technology . In the US, 90% of the population (294.7 million) used the internet in 2018 and that figure will rise to 92% (309.6 million) by 2023, with 89% mobile users (299 million), up from 87% in 2018 (285.3 million).

The rise of 5G and connectivity in US mobile network

By 2023, 25% of all network devices will be mobile-connected and 75% will be wired or connected over Wi-Fi, and there will be 204.6 million total 5G connections by 2023. While 0% in 2018, 17.6% of total mobile connections will be 5G in 2023.

US: more devices, networks, connections and 4K TVs

4.6 billion networked devices by 2023, up from 2.7 billion in 2018

13.6 networked devices per capita by 2023, up from 8.4 per capita in 2018

1.2 billion mobile connected devices by 2023, up from 559.7 million in 2018

3.4 mobile connected devices per capita by 2023, up from 1.7 per capita in 2018

3.4 billion wired/Wi-Fi connected devices by 2023, up from 2.2 billion in 2018

M2M modules will account for 63% (2.9 billion) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 46% (1.2 billion) in 2018

4K TVs will account for 77% (151.7 million) of all flat panel TVs by 2023, compared to 41.3% (55.7 million) in 2018

31% of all networked devices will be in business segment by 2023 compared to 29% in 2018

Once dominant US devices on the decline

Connected TVs will account for 13% (592.4 million) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 21% (572.5 million) in 2018

PCs and Tablets combined will account for 9% (428.7 million) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 17% (461.6 million) in 2018

69% of all networked devices will be in the consumer segment by 2023 compared to 71% in 2018

4G connections will be 44.7% of total mobile connections by 2023, compared to 69.5% in 2018

3G and below connections will be 0.8% of total mobile connections by 2023, compared to 19.2% in 2018

Social networking and e-commerce rise in the US

Mobile applications in the US will rise from 9.8 billion in 2018 to 11.9 billion in 2023. Also rising will be other category mobile applications (including business), up to 4.6 billion from 2.5 billion in 2018.



Social networking, messaging, media, productivity, and e-commerce mobile applications downloaded are predicted to plateau, with the 4.7 billion figure for 2023, the same as it was in 2018. Gaming mobile applications will be slightly down, at 2.6 billion in 2023 from 2.7 billion in 2018.

Global insights, rise of networked devices

Networked device use will rise: 29.3 billion networked devices by 2023, up from 18.4 billion in 2018, and 16.2 billion wired/Wi-Fi connected devices by 2023, up from 9.6 billion in 2018. Mobile connected devices will also gain popularity: 13.1 billion mobile connected devices by 2023, up from 8.8 billion in 2018.



Also globally, M2M modules will account for 50% (14.7 billion) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 33% (6.1 billion) in 2018.

Globally: mobile apps, gaming, and 4K TVs are up

4K TVs will account for 66% (890.6 million) of all flat panel TVs by 2023, compared to 33.3% (268.1 million) in 2018

299.1 billion mobile applications downloaded by 2023, up from 194.0 billion mobile applications in 2018

117.3 billion social networking, messaging, media, productivity and e-commerce mobile applications downloaded by 2023, up from 89.3 billion mobile applications in 2018

65.6 billion gaming mobile applications downloaded by 2023, up from 56.4 billion mobile applications in 2018

116.1 billion other category (including business) mobile applications downloaded by 2023, up from 48.3 billion mobile applications in 2018

Globally, smartphone, PC, lose popularity

Smartphones will account for 23% (6.7 billion) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 27% (4.9 billion) in 2018

PCs and Tablets combined will account for 7% (2.1 billion) of all networked devices by 2023, compared to 12% (2.2 billion) in 2018

