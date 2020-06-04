Clear guidelines for remote work will boost security and control access

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Set guidelines for how to participate in a teleconference as well as rules for internet use and social media posts on company networks.

IT departments need policies to cover every element of remote work as many companies make working from home a standard option for employees. Providing clear and specific advice for individuals as well as IT team members will boost security and erase questions about what is allowed and what is banned.

This group of policies covers telecommuting, teleconferencing, remote access, and internet and email usage on corporate networks. Each one takes a comprehensive approach to the topic and allows for customization at the same time.

If your company implemented telecommuting or remote access policies several years ago, now is the time to update those guidelines and make sure they reflect the current state of work and technology. Check out these four remote work policies to see which one is the best fit for your organization.

Telecommuting policy Telecommuting is becoming the rule instead of the exception for employees at many companies. This policy sets expectations and guidelines for people working from home or a coffee shop. You'll find guidelines for eligibility, equipment, office supplies, and remote workspaces.. View at TechRepublic Premium

Teleconferencing policy This guide will help team members host and participate in video conferences. This etiquette guide covers the technical details of video conferencing as well as expectations of participants. This policy may provide the extra reminder to a certain co-worker who needs to mute the line if he is not talking. View at TechRepublic Premium

Remote access policy Providing secure remote access to corporate networks can lower equipment costs, reduce office overhead, and boost employee productivity. Employees working from home or other remote locations need to understand their role in keeping company data secure. To ensure that increasing remote access doesn't also increase security risks, companies need a remote access policy. This policy also will guide IT staff on when to grant access as well as how to limit it. View at TechRepublic Premium