Computer/IT remote work increased more than 50% since March 1
by in CXO on September 29, 2020

A new report from Flexjobs taps the top 50 companies offering remote jobs, and 11 of them are tech-related.

istock-1266917781.jpg

Image: Vasil Dimitrov, Getty Images/iStockPhoto

A COVID-19-imposed work-from-home life may have revealed a preferable working situation for many, as there's been a significant increase in people looking for remote and flexible jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. There's also been significant opportunities at companies recruiting remote workers. 

Due to the popularity of the search for remote work, Flexjobs reviewed and determined the top companies hiring for the most remote jobs between March 1 and Sept 15. 

While only 11 of the top 50 companies chosen as offering the most remote jobs during the pandemic are tech-related, the computer/IT career category was ranked No. 1 in the increases of more than 50% in remote jobs since March 1. 

The career categories that showed increases of more than 50% 

  1. Computer/IT

  2. Customer Service

  3. Accounting & Finance

  4. Project Management

  5. Marketing

  6. Sales

  7. Mortgage & Real Estate

SEE:  3 ways to help your team stay connected while WFH  (TechRepublic)

The top 50 companies hiring for the most remote work were divided among 10 industries

  • Staffing, 15 companies

  • Tech (one is a tech staffing company, so it's in both categories), 11 companies

  • Healthcare, nine companies

  • Financial, five companies

  • Education, four companies

  • Online retail, two companies

  • Business services, two companies

As well as one company each for solar energy, auto insurance, and translation services.

The industries that suffered the biggest losses were retail, travel/hospitality, and event-planning, while customer service, project management, and sales have done considerably better. 

Top tech companies

The following are tech companies/tech-related jobs from the list of 50 (links below), starting with the company with the most jobs

  1. Keywords Studios

  2. Oracle

  3. CrowdStrike

  4. TEKsystems (tech staffing)

  5. Twilio

  6. Tanium

  7. Sutherland

  8. Collabera

  9. Elastic

  10. TTEC

  11. Red Hat

Popular positions

Between March 1 and Sept. 15, the Flexjobs' jobs board experienced a 

  • 12% increase in remote job listings in August 2020 over July 2020 (previous pandemic months saw steady increases as well)

  • 53% increase in the number new companies recruiting remote workers in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020

The most common remote job titles are accountant, bookkeeper, customer service representative, developer, teacher, writer, and virtual assistant, while some of the most common work-from-anywhere remote titles are business development manager, copywriter, marketing manager, and product manager.

Flexjobs' survey also found that 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full time after the COVID-19 crisis is over; 95% of people working remotely since the pandemic say their productivity has been higher or the same while working remotely compared to the traditional office, primarily because of quieter work environments, fewer interruptions from colleagues, and more control over their workplaces.  

Companies with strong remote job hiring activity since the pandemic began are Amazon, Shopify, and UnitedHealth Group.

The top 50 companies hiring remote staff 

Here's a list of the 50 companies that Flexjobs identified as hiring the most remote staff. In addition to the order Flexjobs' posted (starting from the most remote positions in the company), the industry is also listed, as is a link to those job openings. 

  1. Robert Half International, Staffing

  2. Randstad, Staffing

  3. Kelly Service, Staffing

  4. VocoVisio, Health

  5. Aerotek, Staffing

  6. Kforce, Staffing

  7. UnitedHealth Group, Health

  8. Amazon, Online retail

  9. Keywords Studios, Tech

  10. Atlassian, Staffing

  11. Accounting Principals, Staffing

  12. Oracle, Tech

  13. Apex Systems, Staffing

  14. Citizens Bank, Finance

  15. Anthem, Inc., Health

  16. CrowdStrike, Tech

  17. Ajilon, Staffing

  18. PRA Health Sciences, Health

  19. K12, Education

  20. Humana, Health

  21. Aquent, Staffing

  22. TEKsystems, Tech Staffing

  23. Twilio, Tech

  24. Achieve Test Pre, Education

  25. Shopify, Online Retail 

  26. Independence University, Education

  27. Pearson, Education

  28. IQVIA, Health

  29. Tanium, Tech

  30. Home Point Financial, Finance

  31. Soliant Health, Health

  32. Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Staffing

  33. eXp Realty, Finance

  34. Vaco, Staffing

  35. Momentum Sola, Solar energy

  36. SPECTRAFORCE, Staffing

  37. Sutherland, Tech

  38. GEICO, Auto insurance

  39. Collabera, Tech

  40. Guaranteed Rate, Finance

  41. TrueCare24, Health

  42. Elastic, Tech

  43. Profit Factor, Business services

  44. Adecco, Staffing

  45. TTEC, Tech

  46. LanguageLine Solutions, Translation

  47. Capital Group Companies, Finance

  48. Cognosante, Health

  49. VIPdesk Connec, Business services

  50. Red Hat, Tech

"This has been a profound time for remote work, specifically, and flexible work more broadly. My team and I have been humbled and grateful to be able to provide support and resources for employers and job seekers alike," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

"As more companies embrace remote work for the long term, we predict that the remote job marketplace will continue to diversify and grow in opportunities for professionals across career levels and fields," Sutton concluded.

