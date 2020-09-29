Computer/IT remote work increased more than 50% since March 1

A new report from Flexjobs taps the top 50 companies offering remote jobs, and 11 of them are tech-related.
A COVID-19-imposed work-from-home life may have revealed a preferable working situation for many, as there's been a significant increase in people looking for remote and flexible jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. There's also been significant opportunities at companies recruiting remote workers.
Due to the popularity of the search for remote work, Flexjobs reviewed and determined the top companies hiring for the most remote jobs between March 1 and Sept 15.
While only 11 of the top 50 companies chosen as offering the most remote jobs during the pandemic are tech-related, the computer/IT career category was ranked No. 1 in the increases of more than 50% in remote jobs since March 1.
The career categories that showed increases of more than 50%
The top 50 companies hiring for the most remote work were divided among 10 industries
Staffing, 15 companies
Tech (one is a tech staffing company, so it's in both categories), 11 companies
Healthcare, nine companies
Financial, five companies
Education, four companies
Online retail, two companies
Business services, two companies
As well as one company each for solar energy, auto insurance, and translation services.
The industries that suffered the biggest losses were retail, travel/hospitality, and event-planning, while customer service, project management, and sales have done considerably better.
Top tech companies
The following are tech companies/tech-related jobs from the list of 50 (links below), starting with the company with the most jobs
Keywords Studios
Oracle
CrowdStrike
TEKsystems (tech staffing)
Twilio
Tanium
Sutherland
Collabera
Elastic
TTEC
Red Hat
Popular positions
Between March 1 and Sept. 15, the Flexjobs' jobs board experienced a
12% increase in remote job listings in August 2020 over July 2020 (previous pandemic months saw steady increases as well)
53% increase in the number new companies recruiting remote workers in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020
The most common remote job titles are accountant, bookkeeper, customer service representative, developer, teacher, writer, and virtual assistant, while some of the most common work-from-anywhere remote titles are business development manager, copywriter, marketing manager, and product manager.
Flexjobs' survey also found that 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full time after the COVID-19 crisis is over; 95% of people working remotely since the pandemic say their productivity has been higher or the same while working remotely compared to the traditional office, primarily because of quieter work environments, fewer interruptions from colleagues, and more control over their workplaces.
Companies with strong remote job hiring activity since the pandemic began are Amazon, Shopify, and UnitedHealth Group.
The top 50 companies hiring remote staff
Here's a list of the 50 companies that Flexjobs identified as hiring the most remote staff. In addition to the order Flexjobs' posted (starting from the most remote positions in the company), the industry is also listed, as is a link to those job openings.
Robert Half International, Staffing
Randstad, Staffing
Kelly Service, Staffing
VocoVisio, Health
Aerotek, Staffing
Kforce, Staffing
UnitedHealth Group, Health
Amazon, Online retail
Keywords Studios, Tech
Atlassian, Staffing
Accounting Principals, Staffing
Oracle, Tech
Apex Systems, Staffing
Citizens Bank, Finance
Anthem, Inc., Health
CrowdStrike, Tech
Ajilon, Staffing
PRA Health Sciences, Health
K12, Education
Humana, Health
Aquent, Staffing
TEKsystems, Tech Staffing
Twilio, Tech
Achieve Test Pre, Education
Shopify, Online Retail
Independence University, Education
Pearson, Education
IQVIA, Health
Tanium, Tech
Home Point Financial, Finance
Soliant Health, Health
Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Staffing
eXp Realty, Finance
Vaco, Staffing
Momentum Sola, Solar energy
SPECTRAFORCE, Staffing
Sutherland, Tech
GEICO, Auto insurance
Collabera, Tech
Guaranteed Rate, Finance
TrueCare24, Health
Elastic, Tech
Profit Factor, Business services
Adecco, Staffing
TTEC, Tech
LanguageLine Solutions, Translation
Capital Group Companies, Finance
Cognosante, Health
VIPdesk Connec, Business services
Red Hat, Tech
"This has been a profound time for remote work, specifically, and flexible work more broadly. My team and I have been humbled and grateful to be able to provide support and resources for employers and job seekers alike," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.
"As more companies embrace remote work for the long term, we predict that the remote job marketplace will continue to diversify and grow in opportunities for professionals across career levels and fields," Sutton concluded.
