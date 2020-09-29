Computer/IT remote work increased more than 50% since March 1

A new report from Flexjobs taps the top 50 companies offering remote jobs, and 11 of them are tech-related.

Image: Vasil Dimitrov, Getty Images/iStockPhoto

A COVID-19-imposed work-from-home life may have revealed a preferable working situation for many, as there's been a significant increase in people looking for remote and flexible jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. There's also been significant opportunities at companies recruiting remote workers.

Due to the popularity of the search for remote work, Flexjobs reviewed and determined the top companies hiring for the most remote jobs between March 1 and Sept 15.

While only 11 of the top 50 companies chosen as offering the most remote jobs during the pandemic are tech-related, the computer/IT career category was ranked No. 1 in the increases of more than 50% in remote jobs since March 1.

The career categories that showed increases of more than 50%

SEE: 3 ways to help your team stay connected while WFH (TechRepublic)

The top 50 companies hiring for the most remote work were divided among 10 industries

Staffing, 15 companies

Tech (one is a tech staffing company, so it's in both categories), 11 companies

Healthcare, nine companies

Financial, five companies

Education, four companies

Online retail, two companies

Business services, two companies

As well as one company each for solar energy, auto insurance, and translation services.

The industries that suffered the biggest losses were retail, travel/hospitality, and event-planning, while customer service, project management, and sales have done considerably better.

Top tech companies

The following are tech companies/tech-related jobs from the list of 50 (links below), starting with the company with the most jobs

Keywords Studios Oracle CrowdStrike TEKsystems (tech staffing) Twilio Tanium Sutherland Collabera Elastic TTEC Red Hat

Popular positions

Between March 1 and Sept. 15, the Flexjobs' jobs board experienced a

12% increase in remote job listings in August 2020 over July 2020 (previous pandemic months saw steady increases as well)

53% increase in the number new companies recruiting remote workers in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020

The most common remote job titles are accountant, bookkeeper, customer service representative, developer, teacher, writer, and virtual assistant, while some of the most common work-from-anywhere remote titles are business development manager, copywriter, marketing manager, and product manager.

Flexjobs' survey also found that 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full time after the COVID-19 crisis is over; 95% of people working remotely since the pandemic say their productivity has been higher or the same while working remotely compared to the traditional office, primarily because of quieter work environments, fewer interruptions from colleagues, and more control over their workplaces.

Companies with strong remote job hiring activity since the pandemic began are Amazon, Shopify, and UnitedHealth Group.

The top 50 companies hiring remote staff

Here's a list of the 50 companies that Flexjobs identified as hiring the most remote staff. In addition to the order Flexjobs' posted (starting from the most remote positions in the company), the industry is also listed, as is a link to those job openings.

"This has been a profound time for remote work, specifically, and flexible work more broadly. My team and I have been humbled and grateful to be able to provide support and resources for employers and job seekers alike," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

"As more companies embrace remote work for the long term, we predict that the remote job marketplace will continue to diversify and grow in opportunities for professionals across career levels and fields," Sutton concluded.

Top Story of the Day Newsletter If you can only read one tech story a day, this is it. Delivered Weekdays Sign up today

Also see