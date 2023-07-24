Looking for an alternative to Confluence? Our comprehensive list covers the best Confluence alternatives, their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more.

Confluence is a collaboration tool developed by Atlassian that is commonly used for creating and organizing content within teams. However, different teams have varying needs, and some may be looking for Confluence competitors or alternatives that better suit their requirements. We analyzed the top Confluence alternatives in this guide. These alternatives offer similar or additional features that enhance team collaboration, content creation and knowledge sharing.

Top 10 Confluence competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

Best for Knowledge base Page versioning Starting price Confluence Versatile wiki software Yes Yes $5.75 per user per month ClickUp Affordability and customization Yes Yes $5 per user per month when billed annually Trello Ease of use Yes Limited $5 per user per month when billed annually Asana Workflow and task management Yes Yes $10.99 per user per month when billed annually Google Workspace Communication and collaboration Yes Yes $6 per user per month when billed annually SharePoint Existing Microsoft product users Yes Yes $5 per user per month when billed annually Nuclino Internal knowledge base Yes Yes $5 per user per month Notion Combination of task and document management Yes Yes $8 per user per month when billed annually You need a wiki (YNAW) Google Docs users Yes Yes Starts at $19 per month Document360 Technical documentation Yes Yes $149 per project per month, billed annually Quip Sales team Yes Yes $10 per user per month, billed annually

ClickUp: Best for affordability and customization ClickUp is a project management platform that helps teams collaborate on tasks and projects efficiently. It allows users to create, assign and manage tasks; track progress; and communicate with each other in real time. ClickUp’s free plan has the necessary features required by most small teams to run a project. It ranks among the best free project management software. Pricing Free: Available at no cost to unlimited users.

Available at no cost to unlimited users. Unlimited: $7 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.

$7 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month when billed annually or $19 per user per month when billed monthly.

$12 per user per month when billed annually or $19 per user per month when billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per user per month when billed annually or $29 per user per month when billed monthly.

$19 per user per month when billed annually or $29 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Features Resource management capability.

Time tracking capability.

Over 15 project view options. Pros 24/7 support.

Highly customizable.

Generous free plan. Cons Steep learning curve due to its extensive features.

Trello: Best for ease of use Like Confluence, Trello is a product of Atlassian. This project management tool is based on the Kanban board system; tasks are represented as cards that can be moved between columns to indicate their status (To Do, In Progress, or Done). You can create boards for different projects, add team members, assign tasks, attach files and add labels and comments to cards. Pricing Free: Available at no cost to unlimited team members.

Available at no cost to unlimited team members. Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12.50 per user per month when billed monthly.

$10 per user per month when billed annually or $12.50 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: $17.50 per user per month for a team of 50 to 250. Features Multiple view options, including board, calendar, timeline, table, dashboard and map.

Integrate with over 200 apps, including Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce.

Mobile device management capability. Pros Easy to learn and use.

Unlimited storage for all user types.

Offers non-profit community discount as well as an education discount.

Has a Kanban board layout that provides a visual representation of tasks and their progress. Cons Limited support for premium, standard and free plan users.

Asana: Best for workflow and task management Asana helps teams and individuals stay organized, collaborate and easily manage their tasks and projects. With Asana, tasks can be organized into projects and sub-projects, making it easier to manage larger initiatives with multiple moving parts. Asana enables users to leave comments, mention and tag team members and have discussions within tasks, providing a space for collaboration, feedback and clarification. This eliminates the need for lengthy email chains or separate communication channels and keeps all relevant discussions within the context of the tasks and projects. Pricing Basic: Free for teams with up to 15 users.

Free for teams with up to 15 users. Premium: $10.99 per user per month when billed annually or $13.49 per user per month when billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month when billed annually or $13.49 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month when billed annually or $30.49 per user per month when billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month when billed annually or $30.49 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Features Multiple views: list, boards, calendar, timeline, portfolios and goals views.

Integrates with over 100 third-party apps, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.

Resource management capability. Pros Unlimited storage for all pricing tiers.

Project and portfolio view options.

Advanced reporting capability. Cons Limited support for lower pricing tiers.

Google Workspace: Best for communication and collaboration Google Workspace was previously known as G Suite until it was rebranded in October 2020. It is a cloud-based productivity and collaboration suite with a collection of web-based applications enabling individuals and teams to create, edit, store and share files and documents in real time. Some core applications included in Google Workspace are Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Meet, Google Slides and Google Calendar. In addition to these core applications, Google Workspace offers several other tools and services, including Google Forms, Google Sites and Google Keep. Pricing Business Starter: $6 per user per month when billed yearly or $7.20 per user per month when billed monthly.

$6 per user per month when billed yearly or $7.20 per user per month when billed monthly. Business Standard: $12 per user per month when billed yearly or $14.40 per user per month when billed monthly.

$12 per user per month when billed yearly or $14.40 per user per month when billed monthly. Business Plus: $18 per user per month when billed yearly or $21.60 per user per month when billed monthly.

$18 per user per month when billed yearly or $21.60 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Features Meet video and voice conferencing capability.

Custom email for your business.

Breakout rooms.

Digital whiteboarding. Pros Collaboration and real-time editing.

Accessibility.

Regular updates and improvements. Cons Limited offline functionality.

Microsoft SharePoint: Best for existing Microsoft product users SharePoint is a collaborative platform developed by Microsoft. It is primarily used by organizations for document and content management, as well as intranet and team collaboration. SharePoint allows users to store and share documents, manage workflows and collaborate on projects. It also offers features such as document versioning, access and permission controls, search functionality and integration with other Microsoft products. Pricing SharePoint (Plan 1): $5 per user per month, billed annually.

$5 per user per month, billed annually. SharePoint (Plan 2): $10 per user per month, billed annually.

$10 per user per month, billed annually. Office 365 E3: $23 per user per month, billed annually. Features 1 TB of OneDrive storage per user.

Automation, file and content management.

Video conferencing and custom email. Pros Mobile and remote access.

Centralized document management.

Workflow automation. Cons SharePoint can be complex to set up as it requires technical expertise.

Nuclino: Best wiki for internal knowledge base As a collaborative knowledge management and documentation tool, Nuclino provides a centralized space for teams to create, edit and collaborate on documents, as well as to store and retrieve information quickly. With Nuclino, you can create a workspace for your team or project, and within that workspace, you can create different items. Items are collaborative documents in Nuclino. These items can contain various types of information, including how-to guides, meeting notes and ideas. Aside from text, you can also add images, tasks, files, videos and code blocks to your items. Pricing Free: Offers basic features at no cost.

Offers basic features at no cost. Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month when billed monthly. Features Real-time collaboration capability.

List, board, table and graph views.

Unlimited version history. Pros Comments and mentions.

Integrates with over 40 third-party applications, including Slack and Google Drive.

Permissions and access rights management. Cons Limited storage capability.

Notion: Best for combination of task and document management Notion is a versatile productivity application that allows users to create and organize various types of content, including notes, documents, databases, wikis, project boards and more. It features a block-based system that allows users to easily move and rearrange content, as well as integrate with other popular productivity tools. Notion supports both individual use and team collaboration. Pricing Free: Available at no cost, with the ability to add up to 10 guest collaborators.

Available at no cost, with the ability to add up to 10 guest collaborators. Plus: $8 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.

$8 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month when billed annually or $18 per user per month when billed monthly.

$15 per user per month when billed annually or $18 per user per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quotes. Features Custom notion.site domain with public home page for paid users.

Allow users to share pages or databases with team members or external collaborators.

Real-time editing and commenting. Pros Search functionality that makes it easy to locate specific information.

Collaboration-friendly.

Cross-platform support. Cons Limited version history for low-tier plan users.

You need a wiki (YNAW): Best for Google Docs users You need a wiki is best for Google Docs users. It connects your Google Docs and helps you build a wiki out of them. With YNAW, you can easily create and edit pages, manage content and collaborate with others on your wiki. It provides a simple and intuitive interface for organizing and navigating your wiki. Pricing Free: No cost for one user.

No cost for one user. For up to 10 users: $19 per month.

$19 per month. For up to 25 users: $49 per month.

$49 per month. For up to 75 users: $99 per month.

$99 per month. Above 75 users: Custom quotes. Features Private team wiki pages.

Custom domain alias.

Search functionalities. Pros Live collaboration.

Free for registered non-profit organizations for their first year and 50% off for the following year.

Read-only mode to prevent accidental updates. Cons Confusing pricing plan.

Document360: Best for technical documentation Document360 allows you to create an external and internal knowledge base, documents, user guides, user manuals and more. The tool provides dedicated private hosting for isolation, control and security for mission-critical content delivery. Pricing Free: No cost for up to two team accounts. You can create up to 50 articles with this plan, and it has 1GB of storage.

No cost for up to two team accounts. You can create up to 50 articles with this plan, and it has 1GB of storage. Standard: $149 per project per month when billed annually or $199 per project per month when billed monthly. For up to three team accounts.

$149 per project per month when billed annually or $199 per project per month when billed monthly. For up to three team accounts. Professional: $299 per project per month when billed annually or $399 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace.

$299 per project per month when billed annually or $399 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace. Business: $399 per project per month when billed annually or $529 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace.

$399 per project per month when billed annually or $529 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace. Enterprise: $599 per project per month, billed annually. It is available for up to 10 team accounts and charges $29 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $199 charge per month per workspace. Features Supports Markdown and WYSIWYG editors for structured writing.

Self-service knowledge center.

Articles bulk actions.

Private hosting and custom domain mapping. Pros IP address restriction.

Online user guides and FAQs.

Very intuitive user interface. Cons Add-ons cost an extra fee.

Expensive for small businesses.

Quip: Best for sales teams Quip has been a Salesforce company since 2016. The platform enables teams to collaborate and work together on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. It combines the functionality of a word processor, spreadsheets and presentation software with built-in collaboration tools, messaging and file sharing. Pricing Quip Starter: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month with monthly commitment.

$10 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month with monthly commitment. Quip Plus: $25 per user per month, billed annually.

$25 per user per month, billed annually. Quip Advanced: $100 per user per month, billed annually. Features Offline working capability.

Group chat and 1-to-1 messages.

Edit live documents on Salesforce. Pros Support documents and spreadsheets.

Integrated chat inside Salesforce. Cons Quip Starter’s features are limited.

Is Confluence worth it?

Whether Confluence is worth it for you depends on your unique needs, preferences and use cases. Generally, Confluence is a user-friendly text editor that allows users to create documents in a centralized location. It is widely used by businesses and teams to create and maintain knowledge bases, project documentation and internal wikis.

Confluence is worth it if you need:

A knowledge base.

A place to centralize and organize all customer-facing (or employee-facing) FAQs and documentation.

A private workspace where your team can share best practices and institutional knowledge.

Confluence pros and cons

Pros Cons Page version history. Limited support for the free and standard plans. Mobile device management capability. Data and insight features are only available for Enterprise plan users. Prebuilt template library, and users can create custom templates as well.

Confluence pricing

Free

Confluence’s free plan is free for up to 10 users. With this plan, users get up to 2 GB of file storage, unlimited spaces and pages, page versioning, template library and integrations with third-party services. This plan is ideal for small and budget-conscious teams looking to save money.

Standard

This plan costs $5.75 per user per month or $580 per year for a user tier of up to 10. It offers up to 250 GB of file storage, space and page permissions, allowing admins to assign, revoke and modify space or page permissions to individual users, groups or anonymous users. Customer support for this plan is limited to local business hours.

Premium

At $11 per user per month for a monthly commitment or $1,100 per year for a 1-10 user tier, this plan features unlimited storage, analytics, 24/7 premium support, 99.9% uptime SLA, team calendars and IP allowlisting.

Enterprise

To be eligible for this plan, you must have a user base of 801 or more. Confluence doesn’t advertise rates for this plan. Contact a sales representative for custom quotes.

Do you need an alternative to Confluence?

Although Confluence is a solid team collaboration tool, it may not be the best option for all types of users, or there may be specific features and functionalities that you’re looking for that Confluence doesn’t provide. Confluence’s steep learning curve for new users and slow and complex editing experience may also contribute to the need for an alternative.

Individuals or teams on a budget may opt for cheaper alternatives like Nuclino, ClickUp, Trello or SharePoint. Sales teams may find Quip more beneficial, while software developers or technical writers may fare best with Document360.

The best alternative for you depends on your knowledge base needs and team preferences.

Review methodology

To determine the best alternatives for Confluence, we researched why Confluence users may seek alternative tools. We then created our top product list based on each software’s ability to meet different types of users’ needs. We analyzed each Confluence alternative’s features to ensure it has relevant capabilities and pricing to determine its affordability. We also reviewed their strengths and weaknesses, plus users’ feedback on review sites to learn about user experiences.