-
ClickUp: Best for affordability and customization
-
Trello: Best for ease of use
-
Asana: Best for workflow and task management
-
Google Workspace: Best for communication and collaboration
-
Microsoft SharePoint: Best for existing Microsoft product users
-
Nuclino: Best wiki for internal knowledge base
-
Notion: Best for combination of task and document management
-
You need a wiki (YNAW): Best for Google Docs users
-
Document360: Best for technical documentation
-
Quip: Best for sales teams
Confluence is a collaboration tool developed by Atlassian that is commonly used for creating and organizing content within teams. However, different teams have varying needs, and some may be looking for Confluence competitors or alternatives that better suit their requirements. We analyzed the top Confluence alternatives in this guide. These alternatives offer similar or additional features that enhance team collaboration, content creation and knowledge sharing.
Jump to:
- Top 10 Confluence competitors and alternatives: Comparison table
- Top 10 Confluence competitors
- Is Confluence worth it?
- Confluence pros and cons
- Confluence pricing
- Do you need an alternative to Confluence?
- Review methodology
Top 10 Confluence competitors and alternatives: Comparison table
|Best for
|Knowledge base
|Page versioning
|Starting price
|Confluence
|Versatile wiki software
|Yes
|Yes
|$5.75 per user per month
|ClickUp
|Affordability and customization
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 per user per month when billed annually
|Trello
|Ease of use
|Yes
|Limited
|$5 per user per month when billed annually
|Asana
|Workflow and task management
|Yes
|Yes
|$10.99 per user per month when billed annually
|Google Workspace
|Communication and collaboration
|Yes
|Yes
|$6 per user per month when billed annually
|SharePoint
|Existing Microsoft product users
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 per user per month when billed annually
|Nuclino
|Internal knowledge base
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 per user per month
|Notion
|Combination of task and document management
|Yes
|Yes
|$8 per user per month when billed annually
|You need a wiki (YNAW)
|Google Docs users
|Yes
|Yes
|Starts at $19 per month
|Document360
|Technical documentation
|Yes
|Yes
|$149 per project per month, billed annually
|Quip
|Sales team
|Yes
|Yes
|$10 per user per month, billed annually
ClickUp: Best for affordability and customization
ClickUp is a project management platform that helps teams collaborate on tasks and projects efficiently. It allows users to create, assign and manage tasks; track progress; and communicate with each other in real time. ClickUp’s free plan has the necessary features required by most small teams to run a project. It ranks among the best free project management software.
Pricing
- Free: Available at no cost to unlimited users.
- Unlimited: $7 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business: $12 per user per month when billed annually or $19 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business Plus: $19 per user per month when billed annually or $29 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Custom quote.
Features
- Resource management capability.
- Time tracking capability.
- Over 15 project view options.
Pros
- 24/7 support.
- Highly customizable.
- Generous free plan.
Cons
- Steep learning curve due to its extensive features.
- File storage for the free plan is limited to 100MB.
Trello: Best for ease of use
Like Confluence, Trello is a product of Atlassian. This project management tool is based on the Kanban board system; tasks are represented as cards that can be moved between columns to indicate their status (To Do, In Progress, or Done). You can create boards for different projects, add team members, assign tasks, attach files and add labels and comments to cards.
Pricing
- Free: Available at no cost to unlimited team members.
- Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Premium: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12.50 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: $17.50 per user per month for a team of 50 to 250.
Features
- Multiple view options, including board, calendar, timeline, table, dashboard and map.
- Integrate with over 200 apps, including Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce.
- Mobile device management capability.
Pros
- Easy to learn and use.
- Unlimited storage for all user types.
- Offers non-profit community discount as well as an education discount.
- Has a Kanban board layout that provides a visual representation of tasks and their progress.
Cons
- Limited support for premium, standard and free plan users.
- Lacks advanced project management features.
Asana: Best for workflow and task management
Asana helps teams and individuals stay organized, collaborate and easily manage their tasks and projects. With Asana, tasks can be organized into projects and sub-projects, making it easier to manage larger initiatives with multiple moving parts. Asana enables users to leave comments, mention and tag team members and have discussions within tasks, providing a space for collaboration, feedback and clarification. This eliminates the need for lengthy email chains or separate communication channels and keeps all relevant discussions within the context of the tasks and projects.
Pricing
- Basic: Free for teams with up to 15 users.
- Premium: $10.99 per user per month when billed annually or $13.49 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business: $24.99 per user per month when billed annually or $30.49 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Custom quote.
Features
- Multiple views: list, boards, calendar, timeline, portfolios and goals views.
- Integrates with over 100 third-party apps, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Slack.
- Resource management capability.
Pros
- Unlimited storage for all pricing tiers.
- Project and portfolio view options.
- Advanced reporting capability.
Cons
- Limited support for lower pricing tiers.
- Basic security features for the free plan.
Google Workspace: Best for communication and collaboration
Google Workspace was previously known as G Suite until it was rebranded in October 2020. It is a cloud-based productivity and collaboration suite with a collection of web-based applications enabling individuals and teams to create, edit, store and share files and documents in real time. Some core applications included in Google Workspace are Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Meet, Google Slides and Google Calendar. In addition to these core applications, Google Workspace offers several other tools and services, including Google Forms, Google Sites and Google Keep.
Pricing
- Business Starter: $6 per user per month when billed yearly or $7.20 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business Standard: $12 per user per month when billed yearly or $14.40 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business Plus: $18 per user per month when billed yearly or $21.60 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Custom quote.
Features
- Meet video and voice conferencing capability.
- Custom email for your business.
- Breakout rooms.
- Digital whiteboarding.
Pros
- Collaboration and real-time editing.
- Accessibility.
- Regular updates and improvements.
Cons
- Limited offline functionality.
- Customization limitations.
Nuclino: Best wiki for internal knowledge base
As a collaborative knowledge management and documentation tool, Nuclino provides a centralized space for teams to create, edit and collaborate on documents, as well as to store and retrieve information quickly. With Nuclino, you can create a workspace for your team or project, and within that workspace, you can create different items. Items are collaborative documents in Nuclino. These items can contain various types of information, including how-to guides, meeting notes and ideas. Aside from text, you can also add images, tasks, files, videos and code blocks to your items.
Pricing
- Free: Offers basic features at no cost.
- Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually or $6 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Premium: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month when billed monthly.
Features
- Real-time collaboration capability.
- List, board, table and graph views.
- Unlimited version history.
Pros
- Comments and mentions.
- Integrates with over 40 third-party applications, including Slack and Google Drive.
- Permissions and access rights management.
Cons
- Limited storage capability.
- The free plan lacks version history features.
Notion: Best for combination of task and document management
Notion is a versatile productivity application that allows users to create and organize various types of content, including notes, documents, databases, wikis, project boards and more. It features a block-based system that allows users to easily move and rearrange content, as well as integrate with other popular productivity tools. Notion supports both individual use and team collaboration.
Pricing
- Free: Available at no cost, with the ability to add up to 10 guest collaborators.
- Plus: $8 per user per month when billed annually or $10 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Business: $15 per user per month when billed annually or $18 per user per month when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Custom quotes.
Features
- Custom notion.site domain with public home page for paid users.
- Allow users to share pages or databases with team members or external collaborators.
- Real-time editing and commenting.
Pros
- Search functionality that makes it easy to locate specific information.
- Collaboration-friendly.
- Cross-platform support.
Cons
- Limited version history for low-tier plan users.
- Limited offline access.
You need a wiki (YNAW): Best for Google Docs users
You need a wiki is best for Google Docs users. It connects your Google Docs and helps you build a wiki out of them. With YNAW, you can easily create and edit pages, manage content and collaborate with others on your wiki. It provides a simple and intuitive interface for organizing and navigating your wiki.
Pricing
- Free: No cost for one user.
- For up to 10 users: $19 per month.
- For up to 25 users: $49 per month.
- For up to 75 users: $99 per month.
- Above 75 users: Custom quotes.
Features
- Private team wiki pages.
- Custom domain alias.
- Search functionalities.
Pros
- Live collaboration.
- Free for registered non-profit organizations for their first year and 50% off for the following year.
- Read-only mode to prevent accidental updates.
Cons
- Confusing pricing plan.
- Lacks in-built storage and saves your files to Google Drive.
Document360: Best for technical documentation
Document360 allows you to create an external and internal knowledge base, documents, user guides, user manuals and more. The tool provides dedicated private hosting for isolation, control and security for mission-critical content delivery.
Pricing
- Free: No cost for up to two team accounts. You can create up to 50 articles with this plan, and it has 1GB of storage.
- Standard: $149 per project per month when billed annually or $199 per project per month when billed monthly. For up to three team accounts.
- Professional: $299 per project per month when billed annually or $399 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace.
- Business: $399 per project per month when billed annually or $529 per project per month when billed monthly. It is available for up to five team accounts and charges $19 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $99 charge per month per workspace.
- Enterprise: $599 per project per month, billed annually. It is available for up to 10 team accounts and charges $29 per month for additional team accounts. There’s also a $199 charge per month per workspace.
Features
- Supports Markdown and WYSIWYG editors for structured writing.
- Self-service knowledge center.
- Articles bulk actions.
- Private hosting and custom domain mapping.
Pros
- IP address restriction.
- Online user guides and FAQs.
- Very intuitive user interface.
Cons
- Add-ons cost an extra fee.
- Expensive for small businesses.
- Basic features for the Standard plan.
Quip: Best for sales teams
Quip has been a Salesforce company since 2016. The platform enables teams to collaborate and work together on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. It combines the functionality of a word processor, spreadsheets and presentation software with built-in collaboration tools, messaging and file sharing.
Pricing
- Quip Starter: $10 per user per month when billed annually or $12 per user per month with monthly commitment.
- Quip Plus: $25 per user per month, billed annually.
- Quip Advanced: $100 per user per month, billed annually.
Features
- Offline working capability.
- Group chat and 1-to-1 messages.
- Edit live documents on Salesforce.
Pros
- Support documents and spreadsheets.
- Integrated chat inside Salesforce.
Cons
- Quip Starter’s features are limited.
- Spreadsheets with live Salesforce data are only available to Quip Advanced users.
Is Confluence worth it?
Whether Confluence is worth it for you depends on your unique needs, preferences and use cases. Generally, Confluence is a user-friendly text editor that allows users to create documents in a centralized location. It is widely used by businesses and teams to create and maintain knowledge bases, project documentation and internal wikis.
Confluence is worth it if you need:
- A knowledge base.
- A place to centralize and organize all customer-facing (or employee-facing) FAQs and documentation.
- A private workspace where your team can share best practices and institutional knowledge.
Confluence pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Page version history.
|Limited support for the free and standard plans.
|Mobile device management capability.
|Data and insight features are only available for Enterprise plan users.
|Prebuilt template library, and users can create custom templates as well.
Confluence pricing
Free
Confluence’s free plan is free for up to 10 users. With this plan, users get up to 2 GB of file storage, unlimited spaces and pages, page versioning, template library and integrations with third-party services. This plan is ideal for small and budget-conscious teams looking to save money.
Standard
This plan costs $5.75 per user per month or $580 per year for a user tier of up to 10. It offers up to 250 GB of file storage, space and page permissions, allowing admins to assign, revoke and modify space or page permissions to individual users, groups or anonymous users. Customer support for this plan is limited to local business hours.
Premium
At $11 per user per month for a monthly commitment or $1,100 per year for a 1-10 user tier, this plan features unlimited storage, analytics, 24/7 premium support, 99.9% uptime SLA, team calendars and IP allowlisting.
Enterprise
To be eligible for this plan, you must have a user base of 801 or more. Confluence doesn’t advertise rates for this plan. Contact a sales representative for custom quotes.
Do you need an alternative to Confluence?
Although Confluence is a solid team collaboration tool, it may not be the best option for all types of users, or there may be specific features and functionalities that you’re looking for that Confluence doesn’t provide. Confluence’s steep learning curve for new users and slow and complex editing experience may also contribute to the need for an alternative.
Individuals or teams on a budget may opt for cheaper alternatives like Nuclino, ClickUp, Trello or SharePoint. Sales teams may find Quip more beneficial, while software developers or technical writers may fare best with Document360.
The best alternative for you depends on your knowledge base needs and team preferences.
Review methodology
To determine the best alternatives for Confluence, we researched why Confluence users may seek alternative tools. We then created our top product list based on each software’s ability to meet different types of users’ needs. We analyzed each Confluence alternative’s features to ensure it has relevant capabilities and pricing to determine its affordability. We also reviewed their strengths and weaknesses, plus users’ feedback on review sites to learn about user experiences.