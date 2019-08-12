Data scientists: Earn the highest salary in these 5 cities

By in Big Data on August 12, 2019, 6:05 AM PST

Data scientists earn an average salary of $121,189 per year in the US, according to Indeed.

These data science certificates will boost your career and salary Practicing data scientists and those breaking into the field may benefit from these certifications, according to recruiting firm Mondo.

As companies collect increasing amounts of data to improve products and services and gain competitive advantage, data scientists remain in high demand across industries, according to a recent report from Indeed. 

Data science jobs posted on Indeed.com increased by nearly 55% between June 2017 and June 2019, and people searching for those jobs increased by more than 8% in that timeframe as well, the report found. 

With increased demand comes increased salaries: Data scientists earn an average of $121,189 per year in the US, Indeed found. But as with every tech role, your earning potential depends greatly on where your live. 

Here are the top five cities where data scientists earn the highest average annual salary, as well as what that salary looks like when adjusted for cost of living, according to Indeed:

1. San Francisco, CA

Average salary: $170,305
Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $128,240

2. Boston, MA

Average salary: $134,838
Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $119,871

3. San Diego, CA

Average salary: $141,831
Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $118,712

4. Chicago, IL

Average salary: $111,590
Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $107,350

5. Los Angeles, CA

Average salary: $129,309
Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $106,421

