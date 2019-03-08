Data scientists' wages decline for the first time since 2016

A recent report shows a 1.4% decline in pay for data scientists. Karen Roby talks with a Glassdoor analyst about the reasons behind the dip.

As demand for data scientists has increased, so has the number of programs and boot camps that prepare workers for the field. The titles that make up the data scientist workforce are changing, and for the first time in two years, a Glassdoor report shows a decline in pay. I spoke with Sarah Stoddard with Glassdoor about the possible reasons behind the change. The following is an edited transcript of our interview.

Sarah: Data scientists who have been in the news for having a really attractive job, they actually saw that the wages had a decline for the first time that we've seen since 2016 with a 1.4% decline in February.

Karen: A 1.4% decline is significant because the field has been hot for some time now. What are some of the different reasons for the change?

Sarah: Several years ago, when data science jobs were very popular, we saw a boom in enrollments in data science programs and boot camps. Companies were starting to adjust their job titles to sort of fit the data science role, so there's a little bit of a muddling of job titles and the skills sort of associated with that. And because there is at this point such a high supply of data science job seekers, we're actually seeing the wages decline very slightly this past month.

Karen: The median base pay for a data scientist according to that Glassdoor report is just under $96,000. The report also noted that tech hub San Francisco saw the fastest annual pay growth for the seventh month in a row. TechRepublic and ZDNet have a great deal of information available concerning the field of data science, as well as the state of the current job market and much more, so be sure to check it out. Thanks for watching.

